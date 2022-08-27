Read full article on original website
KTAL
August 29: A day in history that forever changed Louisiana’s geography and residents’ lives in 2005, 2012, and 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- August 29 will forever be a day that Louisiana residents will remember. Three hurricanes have made landfall on this day. Three storms severely altered our geography and lives, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser reflects on the anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina, Isaac, and Ida. Most of us remember exactly...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company
A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral for Witty (and Honest) Reply to Person Looking for 'Fall Foliage' in Louisiana
As we look forward to the fall season in Louisiana, one Facebook user is going viral for her brutally honest advice.
NOLA.com
At the Center for Planning Excellence, Broome is 'striving to create a more livable Louisiana'
Camille Manning-Broome is recognized internationally for her expertise in resilience and adaptation planning. Her leadership on issues of land loss, coastal community sustainability, climate change resilience and adaptation as well as resident-led community planning has contributed to the transformation of cities, towns and parishes throughout Louisiana. Her work has created knowledge of interest to peers throughout the U.S. and the globe, from South Africa to Scotland to Denmark.
Monday’s Powerball Produces $150,000 Winner in Louisiana
Louisiana's Powerball lottery luck continued with a big $150,000 win in Monday night's drawing of the popular multi-state lottery game. It marks the third big win that the state's lottery players have claimed in Powerball. The other two big wins came in last Wednesday's drawing. In that drawing from August...
Louisiana deputies reopen case involving man who went missing in 1989
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a missing person case from 1989. Robert Fulton Browning is described as a White male, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance. According to deputies, Browning was last reported walking away from his home on […]
LDH: Louisiana experiencing "sixth surge" of COVID
Of newly reported cases, 16% come from Region 7 (Northwest area) and 16% come from Region 4 (Acadiana area).
klax-tv.com
Big-name Louisiana Republicans on Hand for Annual Reagan Fundraiser
The Rapides Parish Executive Republican Committee held their annual Ronald Reagan dinner fundraiser Saturday. On hand were some big Republican names throughout the state. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report. Randy Wiggins is the Chairman of the Rapides Parish Executive Republican Committee and he...
Marijuana Biz Expands In Louisiana
Earlier this month, the Louisiana Pharmacy Board gave the okay for the state to open new medical marijuana pharmacies. According to the New Orleans Advocate seven out of the nine legal marijuana pharmacies in Louisiana were found eligible to open “satellite” locations. The expansion comes as the legal...
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, Louisiana, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies also responded to...
New state record set for female alligator taken by Mississippi hunters
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On August 28, a new state record for the longest female alligator was taken by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the alligator was killed on the Pearl River about five miles north of Ross […]
Louisiana Man Cited for Commercial Fishing Violations After Allegedly Selling Over 50, 000 Pounds of Shrimp and Over 6,000 Pounds of Sheepshead Without the Proper Licenses
Louisiana Man Cited for Commercial Fishing Violations After Allegedly Selling Over 50, 000 Pounds of Shrimp and Over 6,000 Pounds of Sheepshead Without the Proper Licenses. Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited a Boothville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 23.
NOLA.com
‘The most vulnerable state’: Louisiana’s climatologist on hurricanes and climate change
Barry Keim is feeling the heat. Or, more specifically, he closely tracks and analyzes it. As Louisiana’s state climatologist since 2003, he keeps an eye on climate change, hurricane season and the risks associated with them. When it comes to climate change, Louisiana is “the most vulnerable state in the country,” he says.
msn.com
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the...
westcentralsbest.com
Flood insurance to rise 122% on average in Louisiana, data shows
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana homeowners are projected to see a 122% percent increase in their flood premiums on average, phased in over multiple years, newly obtained data shows, under a remaking of the nation’s flood insurance program that has prompted deep concern from local officials. The figures are...
wwno.org
Where are all the hurricanes? Meteorologist details Louisiana outlook during peak of storm season
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, the WWNO/WRKF Coastal Desk reports on this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season, and commemorates Hurricane Ida’s landfall one year ago. This episode originally aired on Monday, August 29, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above. Despite...
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Louisiana Bond Commission's targeting of New Orleans reeks of White Supremacy
In an attempt to make New Orleans officials enforce the state’s abortion ban, the Louisiana Bond Commission deferred an application for a $39 million line of credit for a project that would help mitigate flooding. Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “…we should not defer the ability to use the...
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized
Louisiana Man Cited for Alleged Shrimping Violations, Gear, and 1,943 Pounds of Shrimp Also Seized. On August 26, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited a Delcambre, Louisiana, man for alleged shrimping violations on August 24 in St. Mary Parish. Jimmie Dupre Jr., 48,...
Three Louisiana Men and One Child Found Dead in Sabine River After a Rescue Attempt
Three Louisiana Men and One Child Found Dead in Sabine River After a Rescue Attempt. On August 29, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they located the fourth victim, a young boy, from the waters of the Sabine River. The victim was found between 8:30 and 8:40...
