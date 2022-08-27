ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company

A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
LAFAYETTE, LA
At the Center for Planning Excellence, Broome is 'striving to create a more livable Louisiana'

Camille Manning-Broome is recognized internationally for her expertise in resilience and adaptation planning. Her leadership on issues of land loss, coastal community sustainability, climate change resilience and adaptation as well as resident-led community planning has contributed to the transformation of cities, towns and parishes throughout Louisiana. Her work has created knowledge of interest to peers throughout the U.S. and the globe, from South Africa to Scotland to Denmark.
LOUISIANA STATE
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Monday’s Powerball Produces $150,000 Winner in Louisiana

Louisiana's Powerball lottery luck continued with a big $150,000 win in Monday night's drawing of the popular multi-state lottery game. It marks the third big win that the state's lottery players have claimed in Powerball. The other two big wins came in last Wednesday's drawing. In that drawing from August...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana deputies reopen case involving man who went missing in 1989

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a missing person case from 1989. Robert Fulton Browning is described as a White male, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance. According to deputies, Browning was last reported walking away from his home on […]
MONROE, LA
Big-name Louisiana Republicans on Hand for Annual Reagan Fundraiser

The Rapides Parish Executive Republican Committee held their annual Ronald Reagan dinner fundraiser Saturday. On hand were some big Republican names throughout the state. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report. Randy Wiggins is the Chairman of the Rapides Parish Executive Republican Committee and he...
LOUISIANA STATE
Marijuana Biz Expands In Louisiana

Earlier this month, the Louisiana Pharmacy Board gave the okay for the state to open new medical marijuana pharmacies. According to the New Orleans Advocate seven out of the nine legal marijuana pharmacies in Louisiana were found eligible to open “satellite” locations. The expansion comes as the legal...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Man Cited for Commercial Fishing Violations After Allegedly Selling Over 50, 000 Pounds of Shrimp and Over 6,000 Pounds of Sheepshead Without the Proper Licenses

Louisiana Man Cited for Commercial Fishing Violations After Allegedly Selling Over 50, 000 Pounds of Shrimp and Over 6,000 Pounds of Sheepshead Without the Proper Licenses. Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited a Boothville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 23.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Flood insurance to rise 122% on average in Louisiana, data shows

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana homeowners are projected to see a 122% percent increase in their flood premiums on average, phased in over multiple years, newly obtained data shows, under a remaking of the nation’s flood insurance program that has prompted deep concern from local officials. The figures are...
LOUISIANA STATE
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
BATON ROUGE, LA

