BBC
Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'
The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
BBC
Last homeowner on abandoned Birmingham street agrees to sell
The last homeowner on an abandoned street has agreed to sell after living on the empty estate for three years. Carl Harris, 65, accepted a final offer of £275,000 from Birmingham City Council for his semi-detached home on Gildas Avenue in Kings Norton. The area has been earmarked for...
BBC
Birmingham Muslims' prayers brought to life in new show
A new theatre production in Birmingham is attempting to "demystify the act of Muslim prayer" - with ambitions for it to be taken around the world. Waswasa - Whispers in Prayer - brings together art, music and movement to celebrate Muslim communities across the city. Created by Mohammed Ali MBE,...
BBC
Birmingham mum’s bid to raise money in daughter’s memory
A mother has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds in memory of her baby daughter. Milly was aged just one when she died in 2015 at Birmingham Children's Hospital with a rare heart defect. Her mother, Emma Hill, set up Magic of Milly to support other bereaved families and has...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
Little girl leaves devastating note outside Knotty Ash home where schoolgirl, 9, was shot dead as locals left reeling
A LITTLE girl left a devastating note on the door of the house where a nine-year-old was shot dead. The youngster pleaded with locals to "be careful" after Olivia Pratt Korbel was gunned down in her own home last night. A child was today spotted coming out a property on...
Singer, 49, who won TV talent show on S4C in Wales was found hanged at his family home, inquest hears
A musician who won a TV talent show in Wales was found hanged at his family home last week, an inquest has heard. Father-of-three Barry Evans performed with his daughter Mirain on the Song for Wales contest in 2014. The 49-year-old, of Pwllheli, North Wales, was well-known on the Welsh...
BBC
Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave
Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
'Life is a lot at the moment': Rhod Gilbert's wife Sian Harries reveals they have moved house three times to be closer to a hospital as the comedian battles cancer
Rhod Gilbert's wife Sian Harries has revealed the couple have moved house three times since July to be closer to a hospital. The comedian, 53, told fans he's battling cancer in a statement issued across social media, just days after pausing his current tour. The Welsh star is currently undergoing...
BBC
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
Pictured: Teenager, 16, who lost his life at Leeds festival 'after taking grey or black MDMA pill' was celebrating his 'fabulous' GCSE results - as his ‘broken’ family pay tribute to his 'beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character'
The family of the 16-year-old who died at Leeds Festival say they are 'broken' after their 'beautiful and 'fiercely independent' boy was taken from them in the 'most unfair' way. West Yorkshire Police have named the teenager as David Celino, 16, from Worsley, Salford. David tragically died in the early...
TV detective Stephen Tompkinson 'battered a father so badly he was left with a double skull fracture': DCI Banks star, 56, to appear in court charged with GBH over late-night bust-up
British TV legend Stephen Tompkinson has allegedly left a father with a double skull fracture after beating him up - and is now facing a crown court trial. The television detective, 56, best known for his role as Alan Banks in DCI Banks, is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm in a late-night fight outside his home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, in May last year.
Bride-to-be abandons fiancé at airport with all his luggage and £5,000 in cash
A British man was reportedly left 'totally in bits' after his fiancée ditched him at Heathrow Airport earlier this week, taking off with suitcases and £5,000 in cash. According to reports, the couple got engaged just one day prior, and were all set to officially tie the knot in Rome.
BBC
Human remains found in skip at Tipton Cemetery
Human remains have been found inside a skip at a cemetery. The discovery was made at Tipton Cemetery in the West Midlands on Saturday evening. West Midlands Police is investigating and said the remains will undergo forensic and archaeological analysis. The area has been cordoned off for further searches but...
BBC
Plea to help identify Hull fly-tippers caught on camera
People are being asked to help catch fly-tippers caught on camera. Hull Council has released video footage of people they want to track down after dumping rubbish on the city's streets. The authority spent more than £500,000 cleaning up 955 tonnes of fly tipped waste in the year up to...
Watch as desperate dad scampers around trying to hog as many sunbeds as possible in Tenerife
THIS is the moment a desperate dad frantically scampers about trying to secure as many sunbeds as possible at a hotel. In the brief clip filmed earlier today, the man in a t-shirt and shorts can first be seen rushing in from the left-hand side and clutching a pile of towels.
BBC
Cat and kittens abandoned outside Coventry rescue centre
A cat and three kittens were abandoned on the driveway of a rescue centre. RSPCA Coventry and District Branch said the animals were left at around 16:00 BST on Saturday, when a man hid from staff before running away after leaving a carrier with the animals inside. The charity said...
BBC
Scarborough: Arrest after seagull killed on pavement
A man has been arrested after a seagull was attacked and killed on a pavement in Scarborough. The incident happened outside Ako Kebab and Waterhouse Bar on St Thomas Street at 02:22 BST on 13 August, North Yorkshire Police said. Officers attended the scene and one man was arrested on...
BBC
Heysham explosion: Man admits manslaughter of George Hinds
A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a two-year-old who died in a gas explosion in Lancashire. George Hinds was killed in the blast which destroyed two homes and damaged another on Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, at 02:45 BST on 16 May 2021. Darren Greenham, 44, of Bowness Road,...
