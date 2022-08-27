ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'

The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Last homeowner on abandoned Birmingham street agrees to sell

The last homeowner on an abandoned street has agreed to sell after living on the empty estate for three years. Carl Harris, 65, accepted a final offer of £275,000 from Birmingham City Council for his semi-detached home on Gildas Avenue in Kings Norton. The area has been earmarked for...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Birmingham Muslims' prayers brought to life in new show

A new theatre production in Birmingham is attempting to "demystify the act of Muslim prayer" - with ambitions for it to be taken around the world. Waswasa - Whispers in Prayer - brings together art, music and movement to celebrate Muslim communities across the city. Created by Mohammed Ali MBE,...
PERFORMING ARTS
BBC

Birmingham mum’s bid to raise money in daughter’s memory

A mother has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds in memory of her baby daughter. Milly was aged just one when she died in 2015 at Birmingham Children's Hospital with a rare heart defect. Her mother, Emma Hill, set up Magic of Milly to support other bereaved families and has...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lacey
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Jeans#Real People#Uk#Greek#The Birmingham Weekender#Tiktok
BBC

Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave

Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'Life is a lot at the moment': Rhod Gilbert's wife Sian Harries reveals they have moved house three times to be closer to a hospital as the comedian battles cancer

Rhod Gilbert's wife Sian Harries has revealed the couple have moved house three times since July to be closer to a hospital. The comedian, 53, told fans he's battling cancer in a statement issued across social media, just days after pausing his current tour. The Welsh star is currently undergoing...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain

A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Pictured: Teenager, 16, who lost his life at Leeds festival 'after taking grey or black MDMA pill' was celebrating his 'fabulous' GCSE results - as his ‘broken’ family pay tribute to his 'beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character'

The family of the 16-year-old who died at Leeds Festival say they are 'broken' after their 'beautiful and 'fiercely independent' boy was taken from them in the 'most unfair' way. West Yorkshire Police have named the teenager as David Celino, 16, from Worsley, Salford. David tragically died in the early...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

TV detective Stephen Tompkinson 'battered a father so badly he was left with a double skull fracture': DCI Banks star, 56, to appear in court charged with GBH over late-night bust-up

British TV legend Stephen Tompkinson has allegedly left a father with a double skull fracture after beating him up - and is now facing a crown court trial. The television detective, 56, best known for his role as Alan Banks in DCI Banks, is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm in a late-night fight outside his home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, in May last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Human remains found in skip at Tipton Cemetery

Human remains have been found inside a skip at a cemetery. The discovery was made at Tipton Cemetery in the West Midlands on Saturday evening. West Midlands Police is investigating and said the remains will undergo forensic and archaeological analysis. The area has been cordoned off for further searches but...
U.K.
BBC

Plea to help identify Hull fly-tippers caught on camera

People are being asked to help catch fly-tippers caught on camera. Hull Council has released video footage of people they want to track down after dumping rubbish on the city's streets. The authority spent more than £500,000 cleaning up 955 tonnes of fly tipped waste in the year up to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cat and kittens abandoned outside Coventry rescue centre

A cat and three kittens were abandoned on the driveway of a rescue centre. RSPCA Coventry and District Branch said the animals were left at around 16:00 BST on Saturday, when a man hid from staff before running away after leaving a carrier with the animals inside. The charity said...
ANIMALS
BBC

Scarborough: Arrest after seagull killed on pavement

A man has been arrested after a seagull was attacked and killed on a pavement in Scarborough. The incident happened outside Ako Kebab and Waterhouse Bar on St Thomas Street at 02:22 BST on 13 August, North Yorkshire Police said. Officers attended the scene and one man was arrested on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heysham explosion: Man admits manslaughter of George Hinds

A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a two-year-old who died in a gas explosion in Lancashire. George Hinds was killed in the blast which destroyed two homes and damaged another on Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, at 02:45 BST on 16 May 2021. Darren Greenham, 44, of Bowness Road,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy