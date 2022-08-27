Power restored after outage in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 3,000 customers were without power Saturday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the company, the outage was first reported around 6:58 a.m. The outage was from Dillard Street to Dartmoor Drive.

Duke Energy said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging their equipment.

The power restored around 10:30 a.m.

