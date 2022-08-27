ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Power restored after outage in Spartanburg Co.

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q67vV_0hXhzCA100

SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 3,000 customers were without power Saturday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the company, the outage was first reported around 6:58 a.m. The outage was from Dillard Street to Dartmoor Drive.

Duke Energy said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging their equipment.

The power restored around 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies Motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Business
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
Spartanburg County, SC
Sports
wspa.com

Motorcyclist dies in early-morning crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning following a crash in Greenville County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Trooper Nick Pye said the single-vehicle collision happened on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive around 1:15 a.m. Trooper Pye said the driver of a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to fire in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a fire Sunday morning in Gaffney. Cherokee County Dispatch said a camper in the woods behind Stage Coach Road near Edgewater Drive was on fire. First Responders are at the scene working to extinguish the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy#Spartanburg Co#Dartmoor Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

Surprise proposal in Anderson County

Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Home damaged during Friday night fire in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Firefighters investigating Sunday morning camper fire in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a fire at a camper near Stage Coach Road on Sunday morning. Officials said the camper was in the woods when it caught on fire. Thankfully, they said no injuries were reported. According to officials, they...
GAFFNEY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

Inmate dies while in custody at prison in Spartanburg Co., coroner says

ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate at a state prison in Spartanburg County has died while in custody. The coroner said he was called to the Tyger River Correctional Facility in Enoree Monday afternoon in reference to an inmate death. Upon arrival, the coroner saw the inmate appeared to have died by suicide.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police warn residents about scammers pretending to be officers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is warning residents about scammers pretending to be officers and demanding money from people over the phone. Officers said the scammers are claiming to be from the Greenville Police Department and telling people they need to pay money to avoid being...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Anderson county and city admin on different pages about development

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Plans for developing the East-West Parkway in Anderson are up in the air as the city and county are working to get on the same page. The East-West Parkway connects the two busiest roads in Anderson. “Clemson Boulevard, almost 30,000 cars per day. Highway 81, almost 25,000 cars per day,” county council […]
ANDERSON, SC
thejournalonline.com

ACSO investigates 7-Eleven robbery – Hwy. 81 & I-85

Anderson county deputies work at the scene of an armed robbery Friday night. It happened at the 7-11 on Highway 81 at I-85. A suspect vehicle and photo was provided to deputies and the suspect was apprehended by deputies according to the sheriffs department Facebook page. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy