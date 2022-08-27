Read full article on original website
Related
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
HS football Top 20 for Aug. 29, 2022: New rankings after an eventful Week 0
Week 0 is in the books and it was one of the earliest and longest starts to the Garden State high school football season in recent memory. Games were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a grand total of 56 contests.
Question answered for No. 7 Red Bank Catholic; New QB shines in starting debut
The Red Bank Catholic High School football team brought back a strong nucleus from last year’s state Non-Public B championship team - solid runners, size and experience on the line and explosive wide receivers. But the Caseys had a question mark at quarterback with the graduation of Alex Brown.
Tri-County Conference girls soccer defenders to watch in 2022
Defense wins championships and there are some standout defensive players returning this fall all around the state. Check out the list below to see some of the top defenders who return in the Tri-County Conference.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep impresses with dominant victory over St. Augustine in Battle at the Beach
The battle between two Goliaths around the state looked a bit different on Saturday afternoon. St. Peter’s Prep and St. Augustine have played many memorable battles over the years, including the Non-Public Group 4 Semi-Final matchup in 2019 – a 35-28 victory for the Marauders.
Boys soccer preview, 2022: Goalies to watch
Goalies are the last line of defense for any team, so having a good one in front of the net is crucial to their team’s success. Many goalies have been proven commodities for their teams in past seasons, while others are looking for a breakout campaign in 2022. As NJ Advance Media’s boys soccer preview continues to roll out its positional players to watch, check our list of goalies who could be in for an impactful season.
HS football preview, 2022: a look at the WJFL Valley Division
Divisional breakdown: which team is going to come out of this battle and win a title? Robbinsvile and WW-P South each lost on Week 0 by 23+ points, and will have to turn it around quickly. Lawrence is already 1-0 after a win over the lone CVC team to not be in the Capitol or Valley Divisions (Princeton), and could be set to hang a banner. Allentown is dropping from the Capitol, Steinert could surprise, and Hightstown will be looking to build on a strong 2021 without All-Area QB Danny Wershing.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: St. Peter’s Prep vs. St. Augustine
North and South Jersey non-public powers hooked up Saturday at Ocean City at the Battle of the Beach. Check out pictures from the matchup of 2021 state semifinalists and Top 10 teams. St. Peter’s comes into the season ranked No. 3, while unranked St. Augustine is rebuilding but still dangerous.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Holy Spirit stuns Cherokee on soph’s last-second field goal to give coach 1st win
It’s clear Andrew DiPasquale has what it takes to make the big decisions. In his first game as Holy Spirit High School head football coach after being promoted from assistant, DiPasquale went for it on fourth-and-6 from the Cherokee 48-yard line with about two minutes to go, then called for a 23-yard field goal attempt on the final play of a tie game Saturday.
Burlington County Scholastic League girls soccer defenders to watch in 2022
Defense wins championships and there are some standout defensive players returning this fall all around the state. Check out the list below to see some of the top defenders who return in the Burlington County Scholastic League.
NJ.com
NJ
207K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0