High School

NJ.com

Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings

Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer preview, 2022: Goalies to watch

Goalies are the last line of defense for any team, so having a good one in front of the net is crucial to their team’s success. Many goalies have been proven commodities for their teams in past seasons, while others are looking for a breakout campaign in 2022. As NJ Advance Media’s boys soccer preview continues to roll out its positional players to watch, check our list of goalies who could be in for an impactful season.
SOCCER
NJ.com

HS football preview, 2022: a look at the WJFL Valley Division

Divisional breakdown: which team is going to come out of this battle and win a title? Robbinsvile and WW-P South each lost on Week 0 by 23+ points, and will have to turn it around quickly. Lawrence is already 1-0 after a win over the lone CVC team to not be in the Capitol or Valley Divisions (Princeton), and could be set to hang a banner. Allentown is dropping from the Capitol, Steinert could surprise, and Hightstown will be looking to build on a strong 2021 without All-Area QB Danny Wershing.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: St. Peter’s Prep vs. St. Augustine

North and South Jersey non-public powers hooked up Saturday at Ocean City at the Battle of the Beach. Check out pictures from the matchup of 2021 state semifinalists and Top 10 teams. St. Peter’s comes into the season ranked No. 3, while unranked St. Augustine is rebuilding but still dangerous.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
