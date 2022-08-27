New Jersey launches back-to-school sales tax holiday

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — As summer winds down, the doors to schools across the region will reopen for another year.

If you’re ready to stock up on the back-to-school essentials you’ll need for the classroom, students and teachers shopping in New Jersey will get some financial relief when they check out, thanks to the Garden State’s back-to-school tax holiday.

The nearly 7% sales tax will be waived on a bunch of different items, including pens, notebooks, select computers, art supplies, textbooks and maps and even sports equipment.

“It’s a 10-day period beginning August 27th through September fifth, which is Labor Day, and it covers a broad range of anything associated with back to school,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “So notebooks, pens, laptops, you name it. It also includes things like athletic equipment to help our kids get on the field. We’re really excited about it.”

It applies to both online and physical stores.

There is no limit on how many eligible items an individual customer may purchase during the sales tax holiday. If the New Jersey sales tax was incorrectly charged and collected by the seller, the customer can request a refund of the tax paid directly by the seller. Some estimates say families could save anywhere from $20 to $50 dollars.

Clothing and shoes are already exempt from sales tax in New Jersey.

