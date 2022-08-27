ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Jersey launches back-to-school sales tax holiday

By AJ Jondonero, Rebecca Solomon
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgXJC_0hXhysky00

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — As summer winds down, the doors to schools across the region will reopen for another year.

If you’re ready to stock up on the back-to-school essentials you’ll need for the classroom, students and teachers shopping in New Jersey will get some financial relief when they check out, thanks to the Garden State’s back-to-school tax holiday.

Sign up for PIX11’s Daily Newsletter for all the news you need to know

The nearly 7% sales tax will be waived on a bunch of different items, including pens, notebooks, select computers, art supplies, textbooks and maps and even sports equipment.

“It’s a 10-day period beginning August 27th through September fifth, which is Labor Day, and it covers a broad range of anything associated with back to school,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “So notebooks, pens, laptops, you name it. It also includes things like athletic equipment to help our kids get on the field. We’re really excited about it.”

It applies to both online and physical stores.

There is no limit on how many eligible items an individual customer may purchase during the sales tax holiday. If the New Jersey sales tax was incorrectly charged and collected by the seller, the customer can request a refund of the tax paid directly by the seller. Some estimates say families could save anywhere from $20 to $50 dollars.

Clothing and shoes are already exempt from sales tax in New Jersey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

New Jersey’s 10-day sales tax holiday is now in effect

If you’re catching up on “back-to-school” shopping in New Jersey this week, you’ll be able to save some money. That’s because the state’s sales tax holiday is in effect until Labor Day. As a result, school supplies like backpacks, notebooks, index cards, and pencils...
INCOME TAX
msn.com

New Jersey suspends sales tax on school-related items for 10 days

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Back-to-school shoppers are getting a chance to save some money in New Jersey. The state is suspending sales tax on a number of school-related items, from supplies to computers. CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke with parents who are eager to take advantage of the 10-day tax holiday. Cynthia...
SECAUCUS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
ValueWalk

Stimulus Checks To Caregivers: NJ County Issuing $1,000 Checks To Some Residents

COVID-19 may be less severe now, but many people are still feeling its financial impact. Thus, to help some of these people, Camden County in New Jersey has come up with a relief program that offers stimulus checks to caregivers. Under the relief program, hundreds of caregivers in Camden County will get $1,000 if their wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
PIX11

Teacher shortage affects most districts in the countdown to school year

JERICHO, Long Island (PIX11) — In the majority of the more than 1,400 school districts in New York and New Jersey, the demand for teachers is outstripping supply, even as most families count down to the school year beginning. The need is so acute across our region and nationwide that virtually every school district is […]
EDUCATION
wrnjradio.com

NJ Treasury Department announces gas tax rate will decrease by 1 cent effective October 1

NEW JERSEY – After a thorough review of fuel consumption statistics and consultation with the Legislative Budget and Finance Officer, the Department of the Treasury announced on Monday that New Jersey’s gas tax rate will decrease by 1.0 cent per gallon beginning October 1 to comport with the 2016 law that requires a steady stream of revenue to support the State’s Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) program.
ECONOMY
arizonasuntimes.com

New Jersey’s Largest School District Mandates Masks for School Year

The largest school district in New Jersey is going ahead with plans to implement a mask mandate during the 2022-2023 school year, according to district policy. Newark Public Schools in Essex County, New Jersey, is requiring students and educators to wear a mask on all school “locations and grounds” to combat COVID-19, according to the district policy. The school district also says educators and teachers should practice social distancing by remaining three feet away from one another, washing hands frequently and staying home if one has a fever of 100.4.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Holiday#Labor Day#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

New Jersey allots $6.5M for school blueprints for responders

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is using $6.5 million of federal aid to help collect and digitize school blueprints for first responders, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday. The American Rescue Plan funds will help the state’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the state police devise maps for about 1,500 schools public […]
EDUCATION
WMDT.com

Delaware State Housing Authority pausing Rental Assitance Program, with scaled back elligibility and payment amounts set for its return

DELAWARE – The Delaware State Housing Authority will pause applications for the Emergency Housing & Rental Assitance Program (EHAP) from September 9th to October. The temporary program pause will allow the agency to modify program guidelines in accordance with the federal U.S. Treasury requirements, implement a shift between federal funding sources, and manage application volume.
DELAWARE STATE
PIX11

New Jersey’s gas tax to fall a penny a gallon on Oct. 1

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The gas tax in New Jersey will fall by a penny a gallon, or about 2% — the second straight year the levy has declined, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administrated said Monday. The tax rate combines two different levies that are commonly known as the gas tax in the state and would […]
TRAFFIC
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage

(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
New Jersey 101.5

HGTV says this NJ home deserves to be saved

For renovators who love a challenge, this house is a dream. Because this dream needs a LOT of T.L.C. This house, located at 369 Kings Highway in Salem, was built in 1865 and is currently listed on Realtor.com for $350,000. Credit: Ida Mccormick, Weichert, Realtors via Realtor.com. Once upon a...
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

Rent assistance mess is a Murphy-created disaster | Letters

I am writing in reference to the recent Star-Ledger article, “N.J. rental assistance program failed hundreds of residents. Some are now being evicted.”. The failure of the State of New Jersey goes much deeper than some missing or delayed checks, and involves not hundreds, but tens of thousands, of tenants who are left behind.
HOUSE RENT
PIX11

PIX11

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy