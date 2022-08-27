Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
James Toney says Tank Davis murders Ryan Garcia
By Allan Fox: James ‘Lights Out’ Toney says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will murder Ryan Garcia if that fight comes off. The boxing great Toney feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) “can’t fight,” and he sees Tank destroying him. Thus far, Ryan, 23, has...
Boxing Scene
Wilder: Beating Helenius Won't Be Easy, He’s Great & Not Going To Give Up
Deontay Wilder will have to get reacquainted with Robert Helenius as a frenemy when the two heavyweights meet for a fight Oct. 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to headline a FOX pay-per-view. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Helenius has been a longtime Wilder sparring partner. “The Nordic...
Boxing Scene
Canelo on Facing the Winner of Bivol-Ramirez: I Don't Want to Fight Mexicans; If Bivol Wins, I Want Rematch
Canelo Alvarez’s schedule for the first half of 2023 appears to hinge on who will win the upcoming light heavyweight title bout between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. Russia’s Bivol, the WBA beltholder, will defend his title against Mexico’s Ramirez on Nov. 5 in Abu Dhabi,...
BoxingNews24.com
Jared Anderson stops Miljan Rovcanin in 2nd round
By Sam Volz: Heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson took care of business last Saturday night, stopping Miljan Rovcanin (24-3, 16 KOs) in the second round with a hard right hand in their scheduled eight round bout on ESPN at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. Anderson focused on...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez says he’s focused on stopping Gennadiy Golovkin
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says it’s important for him to look good by stopping Gennadiy Golovkin within 12 rounds following his loss to Dmitry Bivol. Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) wants to put that defeat to Bivol behind him, and he feels the best way to do that is by knocking out his nemesis Golovkin (41-1-1, 37 KOs) in their fight on DAZN PPV on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
PWMania
WWE Tag Team Breaking Up Soon?
It would appear that a WWE tag team will be breaking up in the near future. During Friday’s SmackDown, Sonya Deville and Natalya took part in an interview during a backstage segment. At the same time, you could see Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. arguing in the background of the segment.
wrestlingrumors.net
Smackdown Superstar Suffers Injury During This Week’s Show
That’s never a good thing. During this past week’s episode of Smackdown, a member of the roster appeared to suffer an injury during their match. During her match, Nikki A.S.H. took a nasty bump. She was teaming with DouDrop against Sonya Deville and Natalya, Dana Brooke and Tamina & Xia Li and Shotzi in a in a four-way second chance WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match. Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the middle rope onto a pile of wrestlers at ringside, and Nikki’s foot hit the barricade during the spot, in an awkward landing.
Multi-millionaire Anthony Joshua asking cash-strapped Brits to feel sorry for him is an embarrassment to boxing
BOXING continues to embarrass itself. No matter how disappointed and frustrated he was, it was embarrassing to see Anthony Joshua asking this cash-strapped country to feel desperately sorry for him after he had just made £32.5million for 36 minutes of boxing. It was equally embarrassing to hear Tyson Fury's...
Boxing Scene
James Toney On Spence-Crawford: “Spence Is Good Fighter But He's Gonna Get Knocked Out!”
Count James Toney amongst a long list of rabid boxing fans and media members that are salivating over the thought of a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. For the better part of the past five years, both fighters have reigned supreme as the welterweight division’s top dog. However, following his recent stoppage win over Yordenis Ugas, Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) turned his full attention to Crawford and his WBO crown, the lone title outside of his possession.
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward previews Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
By Sam Volz: Andre Ward believes that the size, skills, and dogged determination of Tyson Fury may prove to be too much for the smaller unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a fight between the two for the undisputed championship. Ward is intrigued by this match-up because it pits two...
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
UFC・
American heavyweight Jared Anderson is taking the boxing world by storm
Jared Anderson is developing into one of boxing's hottest heavyweights and obliterated another opponent in his developmental journey Saturday.
BoxingNews24.com
Roy Jones Jr says Spence can give Crawford problems late in the fight
By Chris Williams: Roy Jones Jr says Terence Crawford is the better fighter than Errol Spence Jr early, but he could struggle if the contest goes into the second half. Jones Jr feels that with Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) being a pressure fighter, he’s going to be at his best against the 35-year-old Crawford in the second half of the contest.
MMA Fighting
BKFC 28 Results: Ferea vs. Starling
MMA Fighting has BKFC 28 results from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M., featuring a grudge match for the BKFC women’s flyweight championship. In the main event, Christine Ferea defends her title for the first time against the surging Taylor Starling. Ferea captured the title with a...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez showing off his Bivol & Mayweather moves while preparing for Golovkin
By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez showed off a blend of Dmitry Bivol & Floyd Mayweather Jr moves on Monday during his open workout in front of the press in preparation for his September 17th fight against Gennadiy Golovkin. With the slick moves that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) displayed, you could...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Slams Opponent Directly On His Head
MMA fighter Ray Waters put a stamp on his win over Leivon Lewis at LFA 140 by throwing Lewis on his head in the middle of their fight. Waters and Lewis fought on the main card of LFA 140 on Friday in New Town, ND. Both welterweights were looking to move one step closer to a potential title shot with a victory.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: Andy Ruiz Clash Will Get Me Closer To a World Title
Heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz is looking for a statement making victory on Sunday, when he faces former unified world champion Andy Ruiz in a WBC title eliminator. The fight will headline a Fox Sports pay-per-view card. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) hasn't fought since a tougher than...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Undergoes Major Surgery
We would like to extend our warmest wishes to Dylan Postl, who was formerly known as the WWE star Hornswoggle and currently competes on the independent scene under the ring name Swoggle. Swoggle recently had back surgery, and he shared some photos of himself in the hospital on his social...
MMAmania.com
Khamzat Chimaev fighting ‘just for fun’ at UFC 279, eats unranked gangsters like Nate Diaz for breakfast
Nate Diaz will complete the final fight on his UFC contract by headlining the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event opposite undefeated 170-pound rising star Khamzat Chimaev, a five-round contest scheduled for Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A victory could lead to a title shot against...
PWMania
WWE Star Injured on SmackDown
Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a four-way second chance match The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match took place on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. During the match, Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the...
