The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
No one hurt after Hampton home on Jayne Lee Drive caught fire
HAMPTON, Va. — A fire broke out at a Hampton fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 10 block of Jayne Lee Drive just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue. Photos provided by the division show the house badly charred on the backside...
Driver seriously hurt in London Bridge Rd. crash
London Bridge Road, between International Parkway and Crusader Circle was closed Friday morning as police investigated what they described as a serious crash.
Beloved businesses at Buckroe Shopping Center in Hampton ruined by fire
HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton community is heartbroken after a fire tore through multiple businesses Wednesday at the Buckroe Shopping Center. Several eyewitnesses send videos to 13News Now that captured the flames and plumes of smoke coming from a section of the strip mall. A total of four storefronts...
2 injured, 1 in critical condition, following shooting on Greenleaf Dr in Norfolk
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Norfolk Thursday evening.
Hampton man hospitalized after overnight shooting
HAMPTON, Va. — A man is hurt after an overnight shooting in Hampton. According to the Hampton Police Division, it happened in the first block of West County Street just after 1:30 a.m. That's the Phoebus area. At the scene, officers found a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound....
2 hospitalized, 1 with life-threatening injuries after Norfolk shooting on Greenleaf Drive
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are at the scene of a double shooting Thursday evening. According to a tweet from the department, it happened in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive just before 7:15 p.m. That's in the Oakleaf Forest neighborhood of the city. Police said two men were...
One person hurt after overnight shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person hurt early Thursday morning. According to dispatch, it happened on the 1300 block of Sojourner Court around 3:30 a.m. That's also near Giovanni Court and the Village Square Shopping Center. One person...
2 Norfolk women accused of trying to fraudulently buy vehicles in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two women from Norfolk were arrested after they allegedly tried to fraudulently buy vehicles in Virginia Beach. Alexis Williams, 22, was charged with obtaining money under false pretenses, attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. Natasha...
Norfolk man accused of shooting officer
Detectives charged 20-year-old Ali Moore, of Norfolk, with aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm.
Three Norfolk Public Schools reopen after lockdowns from shots fired in nearby neighborhood
NORFOLK, Va. — Shots were fired right next to Jacox Elementary School in Norfolk Thursday morning, but it's not clear if anyone was hurt. A reporter who went to the scene at the corner of Marshall Avenue and Maltby Avenue said police officers in tactical gear were moving around some of the homes across from the school.
Several charges pending in 16-vehicle crash inside Downtown Tunnel, VSP says
NORFOLK, Va. — Investigators with Virginia State Police have started to piece together what exactly led to a 16-vehicle crash inside Downtown Tunnel over the weekend. The crash happened Sunday around 1 a.m. and left all eastbound lanes closed for around three hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads.
Marie Covington died of gunshot, medical examiner finds
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the Virginia Beach Police Department conducts its own probe into its response, reporting and public notification in connection to the fatal abduction of Marie Covington, 10 On Your Side’s investigative team continues to search for new information in the case. On Wednesday,...
13News Now Investigates: Arrests are unlikely as car thefts surge
NORFOLK, Va. — Police are sounding the alarm when it comes to stolen cars as thieves show no signs of letting off the gas. Based on arrest data, there's very little chance car thieves will ever be charged for the crime. There have been 1,044 reports of stolen vehicles...
Norfolk officer shot on Vincent Avenue, police issue search warrant on home
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk police officer was shot near Ballentine Boulevard Wednesday night. According to the Norfolk Police Department, officers were called to the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue around 9:30 p.m. That's in the Ballentine Place neighborhood of the city. The department says the officers saw two...
3 arrested after woman robbed on Holland Road in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested after police say a woman was robbed while putting groceries in her vehicle Saturday on Holland Road in Virginia Beach. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Holland Road....
Virginia Beach pastor recovering in hospital following crash with wrong-way driver
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A local pastor faces a long road to recovery, after head-on crash along I-64 early Monday morning. The crash happened when another man in a pickup truck drove the wrong way from Neil Armstrong Parkway in Hampton, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). Troopers said...
Norfolk police: Man shot in Highland Park neighborhood, goes to 7-Eleven to call for help
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in the Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk on Tuesday night, but he's expected to live. A spokeswoman for the police department said officers were called to the 7-Eleven across from Old Dominion University at 8:10 p.m. When they got there, they found...
Crews respond to fatal head-on crash involving school bus in Currituck County
Crews responded to a fatal crash involving a Camden County school bus Thursday morning around 10 a.m.
Hampton fire impacts at least 4 businesses on E. Pembroke Avenue
HAMPTON, Va. — A two-alarm fire broke out at a Hampton business Wednesday afternoon. The Hampton Fire Dept. tweeted about the incident, saying it happened in the 1900 block of East Pembroke Avenue just after 4 p.m. Officials said no one was hurt, but four surrounding businesses were impacted.
14 months after deadly shooting, Portsmouth police charge murder suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After more than a year of searching for him, Portsmouth police just charged a 20-year-old man with murder. On Friday, police spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said Xavier Elliott had been charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. These...
