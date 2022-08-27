These noise cancelling earbuds are an affordable alternative to AirPods

If you’re shopping for wireless earbuds , you’ve got a lot of options, so how do you decide what to get? You could go for name recognition and grab a pair of AirPods, but those might not be the best bang for your buck. JBL’s Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones could be a more affordable alternative to AirPods, and they’re only $74.99 (Reg. $149).

You don’t have to settle for a pair of earbuds that don’t work and sound exactly how you want them to. These JBL wireless earbuds look and sound great, but there’s more to it than that. These earbuds have a few options for noise filtering that could make them very appealing to all kinds of listeners.

“Like the noise cancelling effect. Haven’t tested it on the shooting range yet but I like how it still enables me to hear what is going on around me . . . Can still walk the streets and not be surprised by cars when stepping off the curb,” writes one excited reviewer.

New York Post Store

Immerse yourself in your music while you study or rest with active noise cancelling that eliminates as much noise as possible. Alternatively, listen to your music and the world around you using smart ambient noise control. That could be great for working out too! Never lose awareness of your surroundings, and you don’t even have to worry about sweating on them. JBL Live Free NC+ TWS earbuds are waterproof and sweatproof. They also have a battery life that can last up to seven hours which can be extended to 21 hours with the charging case.

While you’re listening, you can control your audio with all-access touch controls, and even pairing with your phone should be easy. As soon as you open the case, your earbuds could automatically pair with your device.

JBL’s Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones look and sound fantastic. Switch between total musical immersion or transparent listening that lets you still be aware of the world and conversations around you. For a limited time, get a pair of JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones on sale for $74.99 (Reg. $149).

Prices subject to change.