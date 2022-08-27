Alabama High School Friday’s Football Scoreboard
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s high school football games in Alabama; will be updated throughout the night
CALHOUN COUNTY GAMES
Anniston 24, Villa Rica (Ga.) 19
Cherokee County 21, Piedmont 14
Glencoe 27, Weaver 6
Jacksonville 24, Alexandria 10
Jacksonville Christian 49, Trinity Christian 6
Oak Grove 27, White Plains 25
Oxford 35, Huntsville 20
Pleasant Valley 34, Donoho 15
Sylvania 19, Saks 6
Wellborn 45, Ohatchee 7
STATEWIDE SCORES
CLASS 7A
Albertville 41, Boaz 30
Alma Bryant 35, Holtville 29
Auburn 31, Enterprise 21
Bob Jones 44, Athens 21
Central-Phenix City 38, Smiths Station 0
Fairhope 38, Gulf Breeze, FL 31
Foley 14, Baldwin County 0
Hewitt-Trussville 64, Gadsden City 17
Hoover 56, Bartlett (TN) 7
Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 17
Opelika 35, Jeff Davis 14
Sparkman 42, Huffman 0
Tuscaloosa County 28, Bessemer City 7
Vestavia Hills 35, Homewood 0
CLASS 6A
Benjamin Russell 33, Central, Clay County 14
Briarwood Christian 23, Spain Park 21
Brookwood 14, West Blocton 13
Calera 10, Chelsea 6
Calhoun (GA) 31, Gardendale 30
Carver-Montgomery 27, Daphne 14
Center Point 48, Aliceville 18
Chilton County 50, Jemison 0
Clay-Chalkville 42, Hueytown 8
Cullman 42, Jasper 21
Decatur 28, Austin 14
Dothan 42, Lee-Montgomery 14
Fort Payne 26, Etowah 14
Harris County (GA) at Russell County
Hartselle 39, Jackson-Olin 6
Hazel Green 23, Grissom 0
Helena 55, Buckhorn 17
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, Armwood 25
Lee-Huntsville 20, Madison County 13
Marist (GA) 33, Pike Road 22
McAdory at Pinson Valley
Minor 37, Paul Bryant 8
Mortimer Jordan 38, Springville 0
Mountain Brook 42, James Clemens 21
Oxford 35, Huntsville 20
Parker 34, Ramsay 18
Pinson Valey 21, McAdory 13
Russell County 28, Harris County (GA) 17
Saraland 49, Murphy 20
Shades Valley 34, Fairfield 28 (OT)
Spanish Fort 16, Blount 6
St. Paul’s Episcopal 16, McGill-Toolen Catholic 3
Theodore 34, Robertsdale 0
Wetumpka 24, Baker 21
Woodlawn 22, Central-Tuscaloosa 7
CLASS 5A
Arab 35, Brewer 0
Beauregard 42, Central-Hayneville 14
B.C. Rain 20, Vigor 7
Birmingham Carver 56, Fultondale 12
Charles Henderson 24, Mary Montgomery 20
Douglas 56, DAR 7
East Limestone 35, Central-Florence 32
Elmore County 41, Autaugaville 0
Eufaula 22, Stanhope Elmore 14
Faith Academy 42, Elberta 6
Greenville 25, Park Crossing 19 (OT)
Gulf Shores 45, Citronelle 26
Guntersville 55, Lawrence County 0
Headland 60, Abbeville 12
Leeds 38, Pell City 10
Lincoln 35, Ashville 10
Marbury 38, John Carroll Catholic 36
Moody 58, Sylacauga 24
Rehobeth 31, Wicksburg 12
Scottsboro 27, North Jackson 18
Selma 36, Southside-Selma 8
Shelby County 21, Montevallo 6
Tallassee 21, B.T. Washington 12
UMS-Wright 34, T.R. Miller 14
Valley 19, Lanett 0
Wenonah 43, Midfield 6
Williamson 40, LeFlore 0
CLASS 4A
American Christian 35, Tuscaloosa Academy 0
Andalusia 42, Milton (FL) 31
Anniston 24, Villa Rica (GA) 19
Bayside Academy 33, Pike Liberal Arts 15
Bibb County 56, Gordo 21
Bullock County 30, LaFayette 21
Cherokee County 21, Piedmont 14
Cordova 35, Oakman 3
Corner 48, St. Clair County 27
Curry 42, Berry 21
Deshler 46, Dean Bozeman (FL) 21
Good Hope 34, Vinemont 22
Hale County 32, Greensboro 16
Hanceville 27, West Point 13
Handley 47, Saint James 35
Jackson 43, Demopolis 20
Jacksonville 24, Alexandria 10
Montgomery Academy 21, Trinity Presbyterian 14 (2 OT)
Montgomery Catholic 61, Alabama Christian 7
New Hope 14, Sardis 6
Northside 13, Cleburne County 7
Oak Grove 27, White Plains 25
Oneonta 41, Dora 17
Priceville 54, Fairview 47
Randolph 46, Madison Academy 33
Rogers 24, Lauderdale County 13
St. John Paul II Catholic 30, Saced Heart (MS) 6
St. Michael Catholic 36, Chickasaw 0
West Limestone 56, Clements 20
West Morgan 49, Ardmore 0
CLASS 3A
Athens Academy (GA) 23, Mobile Christian 7
Colbert County 51, Sheffield 20
Colbert Heights 19, Wilson 18
Cottage Hill Christian 30, Satsuma 13
Dadeville at Reeltown, cancelled
Elkmont 20, Brindlee Mountain 16
Fayette County 47, Sulligent 37
Geneva 17, Deane Bozeman (FL) 7
Glencoe 27, Weaver 6
Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Davidson 10
Houston Academy 45, Daleville 0
JB Pennington 35, Locust Fork 7
Mars Hill Bible 64, Brooks 35
Monroe County 56, J.F. Shields 0
Northside Methodist 28, Cottonwood 26
Northview (FL) 48, Flomaton 33
Opp 41, New Brockton 20
Phil Campbell 30, Lamar County 24
Providence Christian 35, Ashford 8
Randolph County 36, Woodland 0
Southside-Gadsden 42, Hokes Bluff 7
Straughn 20, Pike County 19
Sylvania 19, Saks 6
Thomasville 34, Sweet Water 0
Walter Wellborn 45, Ohatchee 7
Winfield 28, Haleyville 19
W.S. Neal 25, Jay (FL) 0
CLASS 2A
B.B. Comer 35, Childersburg 21
Central Coosa 34, Talladega County Central 22
Cold Springs 29, Holly Pond 14
Dade County (GA) 50, North Sand Mountain 13
Falkville 41, Danville 15
Fyffe 34, Geraldine 6
Geneva County 14, Luverne 7
Goshen 46, Zion Chapel 21
Greene County 34, Francis Marion 12
G.W. Long 22, Slocomb 15
Hatton 54, Columbia 14
Highland Home 34, Ariton 33
Isabella 30, Maplesville 6
Ider 28, Asbury 0
J.U. Blacksher 34, Southern Choctaw 6
Pisgah29, Lexington 28
Pleasant Valley 34, Donoho 15
Ranburne 14, Wadley 0
Sand Rock 29, Cedar Bluff 12
Southeastern 40, Ragland 20
St. Luke’s Episcopal 24, Marengo 8
Tanner 20, Mae Jemison 6
Thorsby 40, Prattville Christian 20
Vincent 56, Winterboro 0
Washington County 53, A.L. Johnson 0
West End 24, Susan Moore 0
Whitesburg Christian 27, Victory Christian 20
Winston County 42, East Lawrence 15
CLASS 1A
Addison 69, Vina 0
Alabama School for Deaf 38, Tennessee School for Deaf 6
Appalachian 26, Gaston 0
Brantley 33, Houston County 7
Decatur Heritage 26, Carbon Hill 16
Calhoun 26, Barbour County 8
Elba 33, Kinston 6
Florala 34, Red Level 19
Georgiana 28, McKenzie 0
Keith 28, Dallas County 6
Leroy 13, Clarke County 0
Loachapoka 20, Beulah 6
Lynn 31, Marion County 14
Meek 34, Hackleburg 14
Phillips 37, Tharptown 22
Pickens County 52, Brilliant 0
R.C. Hatch 30, Sumter Central28
South Lamar 41, Holy Spirit Catholic 13
Spring Garden 27, Coosa Christian 9
Sumiton Christian 14, Hubbertville 8
University Charter School 16, Fruitdale 6
Valley Head 26, Section 20 (OT)
Verbena 50, Fayetteville 18
Waterloo 60, Cherokee 14
Comments / 0