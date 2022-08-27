ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama High School Friday’s Football Scoreboard

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXLqx_0hXhyGei00
Calhoun Journal

August 27, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s high school football games in Alabama; will be updated throughout the night

CALHOUN COUNTY GAMES
Anniston 24, Villa Rica (Ga.) 19
Cherokee County 21, Piedmont 14
Glencoe 27, Weaver 6
Jacksonville 24, Alexandria 10
Jacksonville Christian 49, Trinity Christian 6
Oak Grove 27, White Plains 25
Oxford 35, Huntsville 20
Pleasant Valley 34, Donoho 15
Sylvania 19, Saks 6
Wellborn 45, Ohatchee 7

STATEWIDE SCORES
CLASS 7A
Albertville 41, Boaz 30
Alma Bryant 35, Holtville 29
Auburn 31, Enterprise 21
Bob Jones 44, Athens 21
Central-Phenix City 38, Smiths Station 0
Fairhope 38, Gulf Breeze, FL 31
Foley 14, Baldwin County 0
Hewitt-Trussville 64, Gadsden City 17
Hoover 56, Bartlett (TN) 7
Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 17
Opelika 35, Jeff Davis 14
Sparkman 42, Huffman 0
Tuscaloosa County 28, Bessemer City 7
Vestavia Hills 35, Homewood 0

CLASS 6A
Benjamin Russell 33, Central, Clay County 14
Briarwood Christian 23, Spain Park 21
Brookwood 14, West Blocton 13
Calera 10, Chelsea 6
Calhoun (GA) 31, Gardendale 30
Carver-Montgomery 27, Daphne 14
Center Point 48, Aliceville 18
Chilton County 50, Jemison 0
Clay-Chalkville 42, Hueytown 8
Cullman 42, Jasper 21
Decatur 28, Austin 14
Dothan 42, Lee-Montgomery 14
Fort Payne 26, Etowah 14
Harris County (GA) at Russell County
Hartselle 39, Jackson-Olin 6
Hazel Green 23, Grissom 0
Helena 55, Buckhorn 17
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 35, Armwood 25
Lee-Huntsville 20, Madison County 13
Marist (GA) 33, Pike Road 22
McAdory at Pinson Valley
Minor 37, Paul Bryant 8
Mortimer Jordan 38, Springville 0
Mountain Brook 42, James Clemens 21
Oxford 35, Huntsville 20
Parker 34, Ramsay 18
Pinson Valey 21, McAdory 13
Russell County 28, Harris County (GA) 17
Saraland 49, Murphy 20
Shades Valley 34, Fairfield 28 (OT)
Spanish Fort 16, Blount 6
St. Paul’s Episcopal 16, McGill-Toolen Catholic 3
Theodore 34, Robertsdale 0
Wetumpka 24, Baker 21
Woodlawn 22, Central-Tuscaloosa 7

CLASS 5A
Arab 35, Brewer 0
Beauregard 42, Central-Hayneville 14
B.C. Rain 20, Vigor 7
Birmingham Carver 56, Fultondale 12
Charles Henderson 24, Mary Montgomery 20
Douglas 56, DAR 7
East Limestone 35, Central-Florence 32
Elmore County 41, Autaugaville 0
Eufaula 22, Stanhope Elmore 14
Faith Academy 42, Elberta 6
Greenville 25, Park Crossing 19 (OT)
Gulf Shores 45, Citronelle 26
Guntersville 55, Lawrence County 0
Headland 60, Abbeville 12
Leeds 38, Pell City 10
Lincoln 35, Ashville 10
Marbury 38, John Carroll Catholic 36
Moody 58, Sylacauga 24
Rehobeth 31, Wicksburg 12
Scottsboro 27, North Jackson 18
Selma 36, Southside-Selma 8
Shelby County 21, Montevallo 6
Tallassee 21, B.T. Washington 12
UMS-Wright 34, T.R. Miller 14
Valley 19, Lanett 0
Wenonah 43, Midfield 6
Williamson 40, LeFlore 0

CLASS 4A
American Christian 35, Tuscaloosa Academy 0
Andalusia 42, Milton (FL) 31
Anniston 24, Villa Rica (GA) 19
Bayside Academy 33, Pike Liberal Arts 15
Bibb County 56, Gordo 21
Bullock County 30, LaFayette 21
Cherokee County 21, Piedmont 14
Cordova 35, Oakman 3
Corner 48, St. Clair County 27
Curry 42, Berry 21
Deshler 46, Dean Bozeman (FL) 21
Good Hope 34, Vinemont 22
Hale County 32, Greensboro 16
Hanceville 27, West Point 13
Handley 47, Saint James 35
Jackson 43, Demopolis 20
Jacksonville 24, Alexandria 10
Montgomery Academy 21, Trinity Presbyterian 14 (2 OT)
Montgomery Catholic 61, Alabama Christian 7
New Hope 14, Sardis 6
Northside 13, Cleburne County 7
Oak Grove 27, White Plains 25
Oneonta 41, Dora 17
Priceville 54, Fairview 47
Randolph 46, Madison Academy 33
Rogers 24, Lauderdale County 13
St. John Paul II Catholic 30, Saced Heart (MS) 6
St. Michael Catholic 36, Chickasaw 0
West Limestone 56, Clements 20
West Morgan 49, Ardmore 0

CLASS 3A
Athens Academy (GA) 23, Mobile Christian 7
Colbert County 51, Sheffield 20
Colbert Heights 19, Wilson 18
Cottage Hill Christian 30, Satsuma 13
Dadeville at Reeltown, cancelled
Elkmont 20, Brindlee Mountain 16
Fayette County 47, Sulligent 37
Geneva 17, Deane Bozeman (FL) 7
Glencoe 27, Weaver 6
Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Davidson 10
Houston Academy 45, Daleville 0
JB Pennington 35, Locust Fork 7
Mars Hill Bible 64, Brooks 35
Monroe County 56, J.F. Shields 0
Northside Methodist 28, Cottonwood 26
Northview (FL) 48, Flomaton 33
Opp 41, New Brockton 20
Phil Campbell 30, Lamar County 24
Providence Christian 35, Ashford 8
Randolph County 36, Woodland 0
Southside-Gadsden 42, Hokes Bluff 7
Straughn 20, Pike County 19
Sylvania 19, Saks 6
Thomasville 34, Sweet Water 0
Walter Wellborn 45, Ohatchee 7
Winfield 28, Haleyville 19
W.S. Neal 25, Jay (FL) 0

CLASS 2A
B.B. Comer 35, Childersburg 21
Central Coosa 34, Talladega County Central 22
Cold Springs 29, Holly Pond 14
Dade County (GA) 50, North Sand Mountain 13
Falkville 41, Danville 15
Fyffe 34, Geraldine 6
Geneva County 14, Luverne 7
Goshen 46, Zion Chapel 21
Greene County 34, Francis Marion 12
G.W. Long 22, Slocomb 15
Hatton 54, Columbia 14
Highland Home 34, Ariton 33
Isabella 30, Maplesville 6
Ider 28, Asbury 0
J.U. Blacksher 34, Southern Choctaw 6
Pisgah29, Lexington 28
Pleasant Valley 34, Donoho 15
Ranburne 14, Wadley 0
Sand Rock 29, Cedar Bluff 12
Southeastern 40, Ragland 20
St. Luke’s Episcopal 24, Marengo 8
Tanner 20, Mae Jemison 6
Thorsby 40, Prattville Christian 20
Vincent 56, Winterboro 0
Washington County 53, A.L. Johnson 0
West End 24, Susan Moore 0
Whitesburg Christian 27, Victory Christian 20
Winston County 42, East Lawrence 15

CLASS 1A
Addison 69, Vina 0
Alabama School for Deaf 38, Tennessee School for Deaf 6
Appalachian 26, Gaston 0
Brantley 33, Houston County 7
Decatur Heritage 26, Carbon Hill 16
Calhoun 26, Barbour County 8
Elba 33, Kinston 6
Florala 34, Red Level 19
Georgiana 28, McKenzie 0
Keith 28, Dallas County 6
Leroy 13, Clarke County 0
Loachapoka 20, Beulah 6
Lynn 31, Marion County 14
Meek 34, Hackleburg 14
Phillips 37, Tharptown 22
Pickens County 52, Brilliant 0
R.C. Hatch 30, Sumter Central28
South Lamar 41, Holy Spirit Catholic 13
Spring Garden 27, Coosa Christian 9
Sumiton Christian 14, Hubbertville 8
University Charter School 16, Fruitdale 6
Valley Head 26, Section 20 (OT)
Verbena 50, Fayetteville 18
Waterloo 60, Cherokee 14

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
DOTHAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Historic marker placed at Alabama boyhood home of late US Rep. John Lewis

TROY, Ala. (AP) — There’s now a historic marker at the one-story brick house in Alabama where the late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis grew up as one of 11 children. The marker for Lewis’ birthplace was unveiled Saturday in Troy, WSFA-TV reported. Lewis’ family said at the ceremony that they believe it’s their duty to carry […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallassee, AL
State
Tennessee State
City
Sylacauga, AL
City
Lincoln, AL
City
Opelika, AL
City
Cordova, AL
City
Chickasaw, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
City
Springville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Cedar Bluff, AL
City
Luverne, AL
City
Saks, AL
City
Daleville, AL
City
Jacksonville, AL
City
Decatur, AL
City
Wadley, AL
City
Southside, AL
City
Houston, AL
City
Glencoe, AL
City
Thomasville, AL
City
Auburn, AL
City
Lexington, AL
City
Eufaula, AL
City
Montevallo, AL
City
Demopolis, AL
City
Fairhope, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Fyffe, AL
WSFA

ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty

CLIO, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at Easterling Correctional Facility died over the weekend. ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed during his shift on Saturday. He was rushed to Dale County Hospital but did not recover. Cooper had served with ADOC...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Games#American Football#Highschoolsports#Alabama High School#Football Scoreboard#Trinity#White Plains#Huntsville#Ohatchee 7 Statewide#Smiths#Central#West Blocton 13#Chelsea#Ga#Aliceville#Etowah
AL.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces grants to expand broadband access

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced this morning $26.6 million in grants to help deliver access to high-speed internet to communities in 10 counties. The grants will help fund the work to make broadband available to almost 15,000 homes, businesses, schools and other public facilities. The expansion will include links to make future expansion more feasible, the governor’s office said.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama man named person of interest in double murder in Florida

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alabama man arrested in Florida on Friday has been named a person of interest in a double homicide in Lake County, Florida, on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. Around 9 p.m. Thursday, shots were fired at a residence in Altoona, Florida. Deputies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
wtvy.com

Alabama DHR EBT benefits

The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. Man convicted for sexual...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
SHELBY, AL
AL.com

Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week

Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Residents can get a $200 reimbursment from Alabama Power, will you?

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Alabama Power is offering a $200 reimbursement for customers who install a smart thermostat in their homes before December 1, 2022. “Smart thermostats help you save energy, time, and money at home. For a limited time, we’ll reimburse your qualifying smart thermostat purchase up to $200,” reads the Alabama Power website “Smart thermostats learn your schedule and optimize your heating and cooling to run only when you need it.”
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy