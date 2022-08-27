Karson Baumgartner wins Paderewski Medal for piano: Honor earned after a decade of practice

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
fitchburgstar.com
Girls cross country: Liz den Daas breaks from pack to lead Verona at Glenn Herold Invitational
Dave Nelson is hoping a few of his Wildcat runners can break away from the pack. Sophomore Liz den Daas did just that at the season-opening Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School. Den Daas led the Wildcats to a runner-up finish at the invite by...
fitchburgstar.com
Boys cross country: Zach Temple leads Madison West to Glenn Herold Invitational title
Junior Zach Temple finished first overall to lead the Madison West boys cross country team to the top spot at the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School. Photos: Madison West at Glenn Herold Invitational. The Regents put together a team score of 38 points, 15...
captimes.com
Madison’s only remaining skating center, Fast Forward, to close
Madison’s last standing skating rink, Fast Forward Skate Center, will close permanently this year. A proposal, set to go before the Plan Commission on Monday, would transform the space into an affordable housing complex with four floors and 70 apartments. The commission meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and...
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronapress.com
Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion
The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
fitchburgstar.com
Boys cross country: Verona’s Blake Oleson races to runner-up finish at Glenn Herold Invitational
After an injury derailed his season last year, Blake Oleson looked to be in midseason form as the senior took second at the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School. Photos: Verona at Glenn Herold Invitational. Oleson paced the Wildcat boys cross country team to a...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin mother runs marathons in memory of son
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Community First Fox Cities Marathon is fast approaching, now less than three weeks away. One of this year’s participants is hoping to finish fast enough to qualify for the Boston Marathon, and her motivation is drawn from the memory of her son. In 2007,...
x1071.com
Wisconsin Pottery Association holds show at Alliant Energy Center
MADISON, Wis. — Vintage ceramics were on display and on sale Saturday at the Wisconsin Pottery Association Show. Over 40 art dealers showed off their craft at the Alliant Energy Center, hosting a variety of vintage and modern ceramics including dinnerware, stoneware, tiles and figurines. “We have dealers from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
captimes.com
After 50 years of growing gladioli, The Glad Garden says goodbye
After 50 years of breeding and 15 years of selling gladioli at their Verona home, Dave and Jean Kollasch of The Glad Garden are preparing to pack up their roadside stand for the last time. “It’s been a good run,” said Dave Kollasch, 83, who’s loved the lanky flowers ever...
nbc15.com
Destination Madison looking for hundreds of volunteers ahead of IRONMAN
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 20th edition of IRONMAN Wisconsin is Sunday, September 11th, and requires a tremendous effort from the participants and a great many volunteers to pull off the event. “We need over 3,500 volunteers to pull off just the full distance IRONMAN,” said vice president of the...
‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline three times in recent days. “ went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of his ride to work last Friday–...
whitewaterbanner.com
Our Readers Share: Al Stanek – “Two Headed” Baby Squirrel Sighted in Whitewater
Our thanks to Al Stanek for sharing these cute photos. — Our Readers Share: We hope that you might have something that you’d be willing to share. Anything that’s been created by someone else should, of course, be credited, and you should ask their permission if you’re able. We cannot post copyrighted material without permission. We can’t guarantee that we’ll have space for all submissions, and contributions will be subject to editorial board approval. The one definite exclusion is anything politically oriented. We will assume that you’re willing for us to include your name as the submitter unless you indicate that you prefer to remain anonymous. Send to whitewaterbanner@gmail.com or click on “submit a story” near the top right of our homepage. Thanks for thinking about this!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What is Wisconsin-Style Pizza?
As a purveyor of all things pizza, it's strange for me to admit that I've never heard of a specific type of pie. I mean, sure and of course, I've had Chicago-style pizza, and even Detroit style and better yet, the Quad Cities' very own style of pizza but this is a new one even to me.
msn.com
Report: Wisconsin QB Chase Wolf suffers potential season ending injury
According to a report from Dario Melendez, the sports director for Wisconsin 12 News, Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf has a torn meniscus and is likely to miss the entire 2022 college football season. Wolf was the unquestioned backup QB to third-year starter Graham Mertz and was the only signal caller...
Beagle rescued from Virginia puppy mill finds home in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A rescued beagle got to meet her new owners Saturday in Madison. Peanut Butter was rescued from horrific conditions in a Virginia puppy mill. Dane-4-Dogs has taken care of her since mid-June, along with six other dogs rescued from the mill. The other six dogs have...
spectrumnews1.com
Community reacts to Middleton parade with no politicians
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Good Neighbor Festival kicked off Friday night with the intention of celebrating comradery in the community, but controversy was quickly sparked by a big announcement. For the first time in the festival’s history, elected officials would not be able to walk in the parade....
veronapress.com
Yanna Williams resigns from the school board
Verona Area School District Board of Education member Yanna Williams has announced her resignation from the board. Board of Education President Meredith Stier Christensen shared this message with staff and families, “Board of Education member Ms. Kalyanna (Yanna) Williams has submitted her resignation from the Verona Area School District Board of Education. Ms. Williams has accepted a position at the prestigious Tuskegee University and will be relocating to Alabama. Ms. Williams will be greatly missed, and we extend our deep gratitude for her dedicated service as a member of the Board of Education for the past two years and wish her all the best in her exciting new endeavor.”
spectrumnews1.com
Strong storms sweep across the state this evening
The Spectrum News1 weather team is closely monitoring two potential episodes of strong to severe thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. The first round arrives this afternoon and evening with an advancing warm front. Then, the second round arrives overnight into early Monday morning ahead of our next cold front.
How does Wisconsin’s ‘Castle Doctrine’ work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
wisconsinlife.org
Meet the real John Wick of Mazomanie, Wisconsin
You know the action movie character John Wick? The assassin who avenges the death of his dog? Well, did you know the real John Wick lives in Wisconsin? Matt Geiger introduces us to him. ==. I’m sitting in a roadside diner in Arena, Wisconsin, when John Wick walks through the...
Comments / 0