Excelsior, MN

CBS Minnesota

Lake Minnetonka board votes to double wake zone distance to 300 feet

MINNEAPOLIS -- Starting next year, there'll be new wake zone rules on Lake Minnetonka.  Earlier this month, the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District voted to require boats to maintain a speed of 5 mph or less within 300 feet from shore, doubling the distance of the current limit, which was set at 150 feet from the shoreline.  The rule is set to take effect on Jan. 1.  The change comes following concerns that newer boats, such as those designed for wakeboarding, are creating large wakes that lap onto the shoreline, causing erosion. The wakes created by powerful boats also impact kayakers...
MINNETONKA, MN
lifeinminnesota.com

Lake Minnetonka: A Complete Visitor’s Guide to This Beautiful Lake

Lake Minnetonka is an extra large lake that runs throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. This lake has thirty bays, sixteen interconnecting lakes, thirty-one interlacing channels, and one hundred and twenty-five miles of shoreline. Talk about a big lake!. Keep this complete visitor guide readily available as you plan out...
SAINT PAUL, MN
beckersspine.com

Twin Cities Orthopedics surgeon hits research milestone

Orthopedic surgeon and researcher Robert LaPrade, MD, PhD, reached an h-index of over 100. The milestone indicates that Dr. LaPrade wrote100 articles that have been cited at least 100 times, according to an Aug. 30 news release. Dr. LaPrade, a surgeon at Edina, Minn.-based Twin Cities Orthopedics, is known for his research on complex knee injuries and sports medicine.
EDINA, MN
KARE

11 awesome and iconic photo stops at the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Few things can trigger good memories faster than walking through the front gates of the Minnesota State Fair. Your first Pronto Pup or ride on the Midway. Fighting with your brother to see who got to be first to sit on the shiny green John Deere tractor up on Machinery Hill. Holding the hand of your first crush while strolling past the Grandstand. For some, the fair is built on those memories.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location

A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
KIMT

'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

For 6 generations working Peters Hot Dogs and Corn Roast, State Fair is an annual reunion

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The State Fair is full of family legacies, but not everyone can claim six generations working at the Fair at the same time. Three sisters have helped start an empire at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.For more than 50 years, sisters Lu McArdell, Lori Ribar, and Lynn Meadows have been working at the Minnesota State Fair. It all began at Peters Hot Dogs, which their great grandfather essentially started."In 1939 we started selling hot dogs and lunch meat sandwiches for a nickel," McArdell said.Now, she and Meadows work long days in the Food Building, surrounded by employees...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend

(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Five tornadoes confirmed near Twin Cities after stormy weekend

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twin Cities' tornado count stands at five, for now. The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down Saturday night in Dakota and Ramsey counties. All five were EF-0 tornadoes with wind speeds no stronger than 85 miles-per-hour. There are no reports of any serious...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

This Minnesota Pup Just Did Something No Other Dog Has Done

Talk about being a good boy: This Minnesota dog has just achieved an honor that no other dog in the country has ever won!. If you're a dog-lover, like I am, this story will hit you right in the feels. It's the story of Eebbers, who lives and works right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. And he just won a way-cool award, courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Massive light flashes captured from airplane near MSP Airport during Saturday storms

MINNEAPOLIS -- Stunning video was recently captured from a flight traveling into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.During Saturday evening's storms, passenger Jonah Martinez recorded video of massive light flashes coming from the northwestern suburbs. WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer recently gave his thoughts on the light show."Those flashes, I would surmise, are arcing on the power lines as they are failing. I think that's because of the high winds and possibly those five EF-0 tornadoes that touched down in the southeastern part of the Twin Cities," Shaffer said. Damage included downed trees, but there were no reported injuries from any of the evening's tornadoes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Sheriff IDs St. Cloud Man Killed By Train on Friday

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man killed after getting hit by a train in Sherburne County on Friday has been identified. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Grewell died after being hit by an Amtrack train. The sheriff’s office says he was standing on the tracks around 9:00 a.m., just east of Clear Lake when he was struck. The incident happened near Highway 10 and 97th Street.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN

