Cynthia Garrett
3d ago
Praying for All involved!! Sounds like Alcohol was involved and Speed Very Sorry for the lost of lives.
ClickOnDetroit.com
20-year-old Warren driver charged with killing woman, hurting man as they crossed street
DETROIT – A 20-year-old Warren driver has been charged with killing a pedestrian and injuring another as they were crossing the street in Detroit, police said. The crash happened at 12:58 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 28) in the area of Mack Avenue and Field Street on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I just heard a loud boom’: Several hurt after building explosion on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Several people were hurt after a building explosion occurred on Detroit’s west side. The incident happened in the area of Schoolcraft and Mansfield Street between Greenfield Road and the Southfield Freeway. Police told Local 4 that the explosion resulted from a marijuana grow operation. Officials say...
5 hospitalized after fire at commercial building on Detroit's west side
The fire happened at a commercial building in the area of Mansfield and Schoolcraft streets, west of Greenfield Road on the city's west side.
Police: 8-year-old shocked by live power line at Warren playground
Warren police say an 8-year-old child was shocked by a live power line on the playground of an elementary school on Tuesday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver going 30 mph over speed limit in Detroit had stolen gun in plain view, pills inside pants
DETROIT – A driver who was going 30 mph over the speed limit in Detroit overnight was arrested after police found a stolen gun sitting in plain view and pills inside his pants, officials said. Michigan State Police troopers pulled the man over around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30)...
Fire crews, police battling blaze in Shelby Twp. cause road closures during Tuesday morning commute
Police and firefighters in Macomb County have asked drivers to steer clear of the area as they work to subdue the blaze Tuesday morning. The Shelby Township Police Department said via Crimewatch that multiple responders are at the scene near 24 Mile
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe girl electrocuted after accidentally grabbing downed power line
MONROE, Mich. – A girl was electrocuted after coming into contact with an electrical line that had fallen in the city of Monroe as severe storms crossed through Southeast Michigan Monday night. At about 7:41 p.m. on Monday, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted in a residential area on Peters...
Detroit News
Two dead in six-car pileup on I-94 in Detroit; police suspect one driver was impaired
Two people died in a six-car pileup on Interstate 94 in Detroit early Saturday, and Michigan State Police suspect the driver responsible was impaired. The crash occurred on eastbound I-94 near Mount Elliott at about 2:25 a.m. The first car involved was a Ford Fusion, which crashed into the center median barrier after the driver lost control, Michigan State Police reported on Twitter.
The Oakland Press
Missing Pontiac teenager prompts search by police
Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help finding Pontiac resident Anthony Ernest Rodriguez, 17. He’s not been seen since Wednesday, Aug. 24. Sheriff’s officials believe he’s in the Pontiac area, but he has not been home or seen for a week. Detectives...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of M-14 closed in Plymouth Township after winds snap electrical poles over freeway
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – M-14 at Beck Road in Plymouth Township is closed Tuesday as crews work on fixing three electrical poles that snapped during Monday night’s storm. All westbound and eastbound lanes of M-14 are closed. According to Michigan State Police, the freeway was closed because live wires were hanging dangerously low over the freeway.
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
ClickOnDetroit.com
8-year-old boy severely burned while trying to swing on downed power line in Warren, police say
WARREN, Mich. – An 8-year-old boy was severely burned when he tried to swing on a downed power line in Warren, police said. The incident happened Tuesday morning in the 13100 block of Toepfer Road, according to authorities. UPDATE: 8-year-old badly hurt, brother, 2 officers shocked after child tried...
ClickOnDetroit.com
8-year-old badly hurt, brother, 2 officers shocked after child tried to swing on live wire in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – An 8-year-old boy was severely burned when he tried to swing on a downed power line in Warren, and his brother and two officers were shocked trying to pull him off, police said. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30) in the 13100 block...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police take gunman into custody after 3 people 'randomly' killed on Sunday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police took the alleged gunman who killed three people and injured another into custody Sunday afternoon. The suspect was taken into custody in the area of Pembroke and Livernois, a few minutes away from the shooting scenes, according to Detroit police. At approximately 4:45 a.m....
Mother of 6 faces charges in death of 3-year-old in wrong-way Farmington Hills crash
A mother with six kids in her car was drunk and driving in the wrong direction when she caused a crash that killed her 3-year-old child, according to Farmington Hills Police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 shot, gunman wanted after argument outside Southland Mall in Taylor, police say
TAYLOR, Mich. – One person is injured and a gunman is on the loose after a shooting Tuesday outside the Southland Mall in Taylor, police said. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30), according to authorities. Officials said there was an argument outside the mall in the...
Detroit police provide update after shooting spree that killed 3, injured 1
Detroit police say the suspect in a deadly shooting spree on Sunday morning is in custody. The search for the suspect left a west side neighborhood on edge for hours.
Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings
DETROIT — (AP) — A person waiting for the bus and another walking their dog were among four people shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to fire randomly over about 2 1/2 hours in Detroit, police said. Police arrested a suspect Sunday night after an hourslong...
Mother of 5 is one victim of what Detroit Police call 'random' shooting rampage
Dr. Dass says Lari Brisco was one of three people who Detroit police say a shooter randomly decided to kill Sunday morning. She worked at her Oak Park Practice as a medical receptionist.
Detroit man, 34, charged in fatal shooting on Maine Street
(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Detroit man has been charged after shooting another Detroit man several times, fatally wounding him, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.Larnell Fredrick Smith has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm. The incident happened on Aug. 25 at about 8:05 p.m. at a residence in the 17840 block of Maine Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Dijon Nelson, 32, also of Detroit, with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.Police say allegedly Smith and the victim were having a brief conversation when Smith pulled out a gun, and fired several shots at Nelson, fatally wounding him.Smith was arraigned on Aug. 28 and given a $500,000 cash bond.His probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 15.
