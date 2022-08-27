ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 11

Cynthia Garrett
3d ago

Praying for All involved!! Sounds like Alcohol was involved and Speed Very Sorry for the lost of lives.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Detroit, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Monroe girl electrocuted after accidentally grabbing downed power line

MONROE, Mich. – A girl was electrocuted after coming into contact with an electrical line that had fallen in the city of Monroe as severe storms crossed through Southeast Michigan Monday night. At about 7:41 p.m. on Monday, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted in a residential area on Peters...
MONROE, MI
Detroit News

Two dead in six-car pileup on I-94 in Detroit; police suspect one driver was impaired

Two people died in a six-car pileup on Interstate 94 in Detroit early Saturday, and Michigan State Police suspect the driver responsible was impaired. The crash occurred on eastbound I-94 near Mount Elliott at about 2:25 a.m. The first car involved was a Ford Fusion, which crashed into the center median barrier after the driver lost control, Michigan State Police reported on Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#I 94#Jeep Liberty#A Man And A Woman#Traffic Accident#Michigan State Police#Ford Fusion#Kia#Dodge#Gmc
The Oakland Press

Missing Pontiac teenager prompts search by police

Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help finding Pontiac resident Anthony Ernest Rodriguez, 17. He’s not been seen since Wednesday, Aug. 24. Sheriff’s officials believe he’s in the Pontiac area, but he has not been home or seen for a week. Detectives...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Part of M-14 closed in Plymouth Township after winds snap electrical poles over freeway

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – M-14 at Beck Road in Plymouth Township is closed Tuesday as crews work on fixing three electrical poles that snapped during Monday night’s storm. All westbound and eastbound lanes of M-14 are closed. According to Michigan State Police, the freeway was closed because live wires were hanging dangerously low over the freeway.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Detroit

Detroit man, 34, charged in fatal shooting on Maine Street

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Detroit man has been charged after shooting another Detroit man several times, fatally wounding him, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.Larnell Fredrick Smith has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.   The incident happened on Aug. 25 at about 8:05 p.m. at a residence in the 17840 block of Maine Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Dijon Nelson, 32, also of Detroit, with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.Police say allegedly Smith and the victim were having a brief conversation when Smith pulled out a gun, and fired several shots at Nelson, fatally wounding him.Smith was arraigned on Aug. 28 and given a $500,000 cash bond.His probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 15.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy