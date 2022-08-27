ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Independent

Gunman killed in Ohio shoot-out after FBI office threat may have left farewell message on Trump’s social platform

A daylong standoff between Ohio police and an armed man accused of threatening a Cincinnati FBI field office on Thursday has come to an end, according to local officials, with officers fatally shooting Ricky Shiffer, 42.An official from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said officers attempted to negotiate with the 42-year-old, but were unsuccessful.“At that point, law enforcement started to work toward moving in and taking the suspect into custody. Less-than-lethal tactics were utilised at that time,” Lt Nathan Dennis of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.“They were also unsuccessful,” he continued. “The suspect then did raise a firearm...
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Mail

'If you don't hear from me, I tried attacking the FBI': Armed man shot dead after targeting FBI Ohio office warned of attack just HOURS before on Trump's Truth Social, told supporters to kill feds after Mar-a-Lago search and attended Capitol riot

Police shot dead an armed man who attempted to breach the FBI's Ohio field office in an attack he boasted about on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump's social media platform, just hours beforehand. Ricky Walter Shiffer, 42, first warned on the site Tuesday that he was 'proposing a war'...
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
Business Insider

New Trump lawsuit suggests the 'shockingly aggressive' FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for 'most Americans'

A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump suggested the "shockingly aggressive" FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for "most Americans." On August 8, Trump's Florida estate was searched by FBI agents who recovered classified documents. Federal investigators found sensitive, official White House records in the basement of Mar-a-Lago and in an office closet, according to The New York Times.
POTUS
Business Insider

Tony Ornato, the Secret Service official who ran Trump's security detail, quits the agency ahead of his interview with DHS investigators about January 6: report

Tony Ornato, the Secret Service agent who ran Donald Trump's detail, has retired from the agency. Ornato was central to Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about Trump's behavior on January 6, 2021. He was set to be interviewed by DHS investigators on August 31, The Intercept reported. Tony Ornato, the longtime Secret...
POTUS

