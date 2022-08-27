Read full article on original website
Gunman killed in Ohio shoot-out after FBI office threat may have left farewell message on Trump’s social platform
A daylong standoff between Ohio police and an armed man accused of threatening a Cincinnati FBI field office on Thursday has come to an end, according to local officials, with officers fatally shooting Ricky Shiffer, 42.An official from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said officers attempted to negotiate with the 42-year-old, but were unsuccessful.“At that point, law enforcement started to work toward moving in and taking the suspect into custody. Less-than-lethal tactics were utilised at that time,” Lt Nathan Dennis of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.“They were also unsuccessful,” he continued. “The suspect then did raise a firearm...
The FBI was tipped off by an informer close to Trump who guided agents to where documents were kept, reports say
Reports suggest an informant told authorities that Mar-a-Lago held documents the FBI sought. Sources told Newsweek and The Wall Street Journal the person also told investigators where to look. The search of Donald Trump's Florida home has provoked a backlash the FBI apparently tried to avoid. Sources told both Newsweek...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.
Prosecutors allege the man posted numerous times to Gab and threatened violence against law enforcement.
'If you don't hear from me, I tried attacking the FBI': Armed man shot dead after targeting FBI Ohio office warned of attack just HOURS before on Trump's Truth Social, told supporters to kill feds after Mar-a-Lago search and attended Capitol riot
Police shot dead an armed man who attempted to breach the FBI's Ohio field office in an attack he boasted about on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump's social media platform, just hours beforehand. Ricky Walter Shiffer, 42, first warned on the site Tuesday that he was 'proposing a war'...
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
Bill Barr, who bashed the Russia investigation, says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are 'misplaced'
Bill Barr says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are "misplaced." "A decision like this is not going to be made by the FBI," the ex-attorney general told Bari Weiss. Barr said he hasn't reached a conclusion over whether the FBI search was justified. Former Attorney General Bill...
Trump's Attorney Says He and His Family Watched the FBI Search in New York via Security Feed
Though he wasn't in Palm Beach, Donald Trump was watching as federal agents executed a search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, with one of the former president's attorneys saying he watched via a live feed. "I think the folks in New York — President Trump and his...
Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'
Liz Cheney said it was hypocritical for Republicans to say "back the blue" and then attack FBI agents "for doing their jobs" in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
Trump Lawyer Says He Watched Search On Camera, Muddling Claim That FBI Planted Evidence
Donald Trump’s attorney has revealed that he and Trump family members watched nearly the entire FBI search of Mar-a-Lago on surveillance cameras, further dashing the former president’s claims that agents likely “planted” any evidence that was taken. “The folks in New York — President Trump and...
Russia 'Absolutely' Tried to Infiltrate Mar-a-Lago: Former FBI Official
Peter Strzok said Sunday that any "competent foreign intelligence" including China's, Russia's, and Iran's would want to gain access to Trump's Florida home.
The warrant authorizing the FBI search of Trump’s home is unsealed — and it’s alarming
Two key documents related to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday are now available to the public: the warrant that authorized the raid, and the property receipt that details what federal agents recovered. Together, the documents provide a clearer picture...
Former Trump aide said the FBI jeopardized his safety by leaving his name un-redacted in Mar-a-Lago affidavit
The former Trump aide claimed that the FBI has been investigating death threats made against him.
Former FBI official says Russian, Chinese, and Iranian spies could have tried to infiltrate Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence
Former FBI official Peter Strzok says "any competent foreign intelligence service" would have tried to enter Mar-a-Lago. He cited Russia, China, Iran, and Cuba as possible countries that these agents came from. Strzok was fired from the FBI after sending anti-Trump messages, and is a frequent target of his attacks.
New Trump lawsuit suggests the 'shockingly aggressive' FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for 'most Americans'
A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump suggested the "shockingly aggressive" FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for "most Americans." On August 8, Trump's Florida estate was searched by FBI agents who recovered classified documents. Federal investigators found sensitive, official White House records in the basement of Mar-a-Lago and in an office closet, according to The New York Times.
Tony Ornato, the Secret Service official who ran Trump's security detail, quits the agency ahead of his interview with DHS investigators about January 6: report
Tony Ornato, the Secret Service agent who ran Donald Trump's detail, has retired from the agency. Ornato was central to Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about Trump's behavior on January 6, 2021. He was set to be interviewed by DHS investigators on August 31, The Intercept reported. Tony Ornato, the longtime Secret...
