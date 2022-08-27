Read full article on original website
Related
Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27
A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
Woman sues BK funeral home for letting daughter's body rot before wake
A woman is suing a Brooklyn funeral home after her daughter’s body was mishandled and horribly presented at her wake.
Ex-Mormon Shares Secrets Of Her Past Life
A woman has shared the secrets from her time living as a Mormon for 25 years and the discovery she made which prompted her to leave. Watch below. Lexi McDonald, who posts on social media as Exmo Lex, grew up surrounded by Mormons. The strict environment was ‘mentally exhausting’ for...
Kids 'Devastated' After Their 'Devoted' Mom Dies in Her Sleep on Flight: 'This Loss Is Unimaginable'
A mother traveling to the United Kingdom from Hong Kong with her husband and two young children died "in her sleep" during the flight, friends say. According to a GoFundMe campaign, Helen Rhodes, a midwife, was found unresponsive during the flight and was unable to be resuscitated. Rhodes' body remained in her seat next to the family until the plane landed in Germany.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman
The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
Stepmother Asks Mom to Discipline Daughter for "Badmouthing" Journal Entries About Her
Due to the ubiquity of social media and the internet, it has become increasingly difficult for children to maintain a sense of privacy. Their every move is documented and shared, often without their consent. This can profoundly affect their sense of self and their ability to develop a healthy sense of privacy.
parentherald.com
Washington Dad Displays Masterclass in Parenting With His Response to Daughter's Skateboarding Fall
The internet is going crazy over an uplifting footage of a dad helping his frightened young daughter learn a skateboarding trick, according to Upworthy. In a now-viral video clip on social media platform Instagram, dad Robert is caught off guard when his five-year-old daughter Aubrin falls hard on a mini ramp that the two of them built together.
You be the judge: should my wife let our daughters play in the paddling pool
He thinks it’s fun to splash about with his daughters in the garden. She doesn’t like the mess and the waste of resources. You decide who wins this water fight
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fury As Grandparents Exclude Stepchild From Family Photo: 'No Connection'
"Open your heart. Include that little boy in the picture," said one commenter on the Mumsnet post.
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's Journey
Caring for my parents in their elderly years was the most rewarding experience of my life. I became a better son, a better man, a better human being. At least, I hope I have. In 1989, I returned to my hometown of Rochester, New York to care for my mother and father, Frances Mary Turri and Herbert Pompeii Pilato, in their senior years. My acting career in Los Angeles had stalled and I began to write, specifically about the classic TV show, Bewitched, of which I was particularly fond. I thought, “Well, I can write anywhere. Why not go back to Rochester and write from there? This way, I can also take care of Mom and Dad.”
Comments / 0