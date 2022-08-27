ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macungie, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff

EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page. There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said. "This is not...
EMMAUS, PA
Pennsylvania Cars
Macungie, PA
Macungie, PA
MONTCO.Today

When It Comes to Quirky Architecture, Montgomery County’s Cup Runneth Over

This Pottstown pizzeria was once a dairy farm's ice cream shop. Novelty architecture, a once-popular building design trend, has a few remnants still standing across the U.S. and locally. Blending interesting structures with the commercial entities that housed them — Atlantic City’s Lucy the Elephant, for example — was a sure way to lure customers, especially those in cars. The art has passed, for the most part, but a local vlogger found two Montgomery County examples that survived.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire forces family from home in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jenny's Kuali, Malaysian restaurant in Bethlehem, to close after 10 years

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jenny's Kuali, a Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will close at the end of September, according to its Facebook page. That is a big loss for the restaurant's dedicated fans, including thousands of Lehigh University students over the years. The restaurant opened in August 2012. Now after...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading’s DoubleTree taking to skies with new venture

BERN TWP., Pa. — On a sunny, late-summer day on the runway at the Reading Regional Airport, a new business venture is taking off. "We cater weddings, venues, house parties, tents and now, more recently, as we are here at the airport, private jets as well," said Kyle Allison, the DoubleTree Hotel Reading's director of off-premise catering.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Organizers prepare for Berks Latin Fest in Reading

READING, Pa. — Organizers of Berks Latin Fest are getting ready for their third annual event, which will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Organizers said more than 7,000 people stopped by last year. They said visitors can expect even...
READING, PA
lebtown.com

Quentin Riding Club officially disbands

The history of the Quentin Riding Club has come to an official end. The nonprofit filed in July for court approval of its final accounting and distributions, the second step following its first show cause motion in 2021. QRC made its distributions to club members, filed its tax returns, paid...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
skooknews.com

Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg

Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
HAMBURG, PA

