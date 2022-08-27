Read full article on original website
Local Philanthropist Wins Best Of Show Trophy at Newtown Antique & Classic Car Show
The local philanthropist's 1956 ride won him a top prize at the car show. A Bucks County philanthropist took home the gold at the Antique & Classic Car Show in Newtown Borough over the weekend. Jeff Werner wrote about the winning car and event for the Newtown , PA Patch.
See Which Montco Golf Course Is Among Ten Best in Northeast Region
Merion Golf Club.Image via Julia Pine at Merion Golf Club. Merion Golf Club in Ardmore has made the list of the ten best courses in the Northeast region of the United States, writes Ran Morrissett for theGolf Magazine.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff
EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page. There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said. "This is not...
Deer hunting event thrives in dual role of helping Lehigh Valley landowners and the hungry
Most sportsmen primarily hunt deer for the sport and/or to put meat on their family’s table. For the past 18 years, however, a group of avid archery hunters from across the state has been gathering in this region each fall for a unique hunt designed to provide much-needed food for others.
When It Comes to Quirky Architecture, Montgomery County's Cup Runneth Over
This Pottstown pizzeria was once a dairy farm's ice cream shop. Novelty architecture, a once-popular building design trend, has a few remnants still standing across the U.S. and locally. Blending interesting structures with the commercial entities that housed them — Atlantic City’s Lucy the Elephant, for example — was a sure way to lure customers, especially those in cars. The art has passed, for the most part, but a local vlogger found two Montgomery County examples that survived.
A brief ranking of Great Allentown Fair's new food offerings, based only on photos
This year’s Great Allentown Fair will, as every other fair in years past, be a destination for foodies — fair food regularly ups the ante with even more outlandish offerings year in and year out. This year, Fair President Daryl G. Urmy is issuing a challenge to the...
Filming closes Allentown's Eighth Street Bridge
Filming for a commercial on Tuesday closed Allentown’s Eighth Street Bridge to traffic, city police said. Traffic on the bridge and on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard underneath was closed for most of the morning, but reopened as of 11:15 a.m., police said. Also named the Albertus L. Meyers...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
Salon chain is thriving in the Lehigh Valley, opening 3rd Nazareth area site and planning 4th
A salon chain with a focus on the latest techniques and trends recently opened its third site, in Lower Nazareth Township, and has plans for a fourth Lehigh Valley location in the near future. J. Morgan Salon Co. opened its north location in early July at Lower Nazareth Commons, 3770...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire forces family from home in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jenny's Kuali, Malaysian restaurant in Bethlehem, to close after 10 years
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jenny's Kuali, a Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will close at the end of September, according to its Facebook page. That is a big loss for the restaurant's dedicated fans, including thousands of Lehigh University students over the years. The restaurant opened in August 2012. Now after...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading's DoubleTree taking to skies with new venture
BERN TWP., Pa. — On a sunny, late-summer day on the runway at the Reading Regional Airport, a new business venture is taking off. "We cater weddings, venues, house parties, tents and now, more recently, as we are here at the airport, private jets as well," said Kyle Allison, the DoubleTree Hotel Reading's director of off-premise catering.
WFMZ-TV Online
Organizers prepare for Berks Latin Fest in Reading
READING, Pa. — Organizers of Berks Latin Fest are getting ready for their third annual event, which will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Organizers said more than 7,000 people stopped by last year. They said visitors can expect even...
lebtown.com
Quentin Riding Club officially disbands
The history of the Quentin Riding Club has come to an official end. The nonprofit filed in July for court approval of its final accounting and distributions, the second step following its first show cause motion in 2021. QRC made its distributions to club members, filed its tax returns, paid...
visitbuckscounty.com
Dine Outdoors All Year Long in “The Garden” at The Pineville Tavern
I have been going to The Pineville Tavern since I was a teenager. Like many Bucks County locals, it was a staple spot for my family and friends and it was an establishment that never disappointed and always delivered. The addition of their new 80-seat greenhouse labeled as, “The Garden,”...
Great Allentown Fair 2022: What to know, from Dropkick Murphys to dinosaurs | Concerts, dates, schedules and more
The Great Allentown Fair is back for 2022, and it’s as eclectic as ever. As an agricultural event marking 170 years in the middle of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city, it really can be no other way. The fair is run by the nonprofit Lehigh County Agricultural Society and sticks...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
skooknews.com
Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg
Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Vision 2030 block party looks towards the community's future
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- In the 400 block of Ridge Avenue in Allentown music filled the air, kids played games and hot dogs were on the grill as part of the 1st and 6th Ward block party, part of the city's comprehensive and economic development plan known as Allentown Vision 2030.
