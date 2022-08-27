Read full article on original website
Emporia High girls golf, boys soccer in action Tuesday
Two Emporia High athletic teams are in action on Tuesday. The girls golf team tees off its season with its lone home tournament. Coach Rick Eckert says the Spartans will be tested. The tournament begins at 1 p.m. at Emporia Golf Course. The Emporia High boys soccer team plays its...
Emporia High cross country teams ready for new season
It’s five days away before the first cross country meet for Emporia High. The Spartans will kick off their season in Manhattan. Sophomore Daghyn True returns as a state qualifier on the boys side. He says the offseason was good preparation for this fall. Senior Elizabeth Willhite will look...
Emporia State soccer team suffers second loss
St. Edwards edged the Emporia State soccer team 2-1 Sunday. Emporia State scored 1st, Hannah Woolery scored in the 17th minute of play. St. Edwards tied the match in the 26th minute of play and scored the go-ahead and winning goal in the 84th minute. Emporia State was outshot 6-3...
‘To Come Back Here is Remarkable’
Nine-time national coach of the year Randy Cole sits in his office and all around him history begins to swirl. Plaques and framed honors and a Kansas State diploma sit high atop the second level of his desk. A large unhung poster depicting a runner high on a mountain settles upon a nearby chair while a bookcase is full of books related to the passion that has directed his steps for more than four decades.
Organizers excited for hosting PDGA Pro Worlds for second time
When the announcement was made that Emporia would host the 2022 PDGA Pro World Championships, organizers already had an idea to prep for an event of this magnitude. Singles play began Tuesday at both Jones Park and Emporia Country Club. On KVOE’s Morning Show, co-tournament director Jackie Morris says everyone...
PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championship is underway
The PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships is underway. 286 golfers are entered to play for a championship. Play is taking place at Jones Park and the Emporia Country Club. James Conrad is the defending men’s champion. Catrina Allen is the defending women’s champion. She is looking forward to...
Second Annual Latin Legends Games brings many to Emporia
Saturday was filled with food, fun and fast-pitch softball in the second annual Latin Legends Games that took place at the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex. After holding the event in 2021, tournament director David Rodriguez says the word got out to more people to attend when this year’s event was announced.
PDGA Pro Worlds crowns mixed doubles champions
The PDGA Pro World Championships began Saturday with mixed doubles play. Calvin Heimburg and Macie Velediaz battled to win the title at Jones Park. Today Field events will be held at Emporia State. The player check-in and the opening ceremony will be held Monday. Singles Play in the Pro World...
Core of Emporia’s Street Rehab project beginning this week
Preliminary work has been underway on Emporia’s annual Street Rehab project for a few weeks now. The core of the project officially begins this week. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says concrete repairs will begin the process. Other work will include mill and asphalt overlay, concrete pavement and handicapped-accessible ramp repairs. The list of roads includes:
Emporia State president offers stats bolstering CECE closure decision on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia
Emporia State President Ken Hush says the university’s decision to end operations for the Center for Early Childhood Education and demolish Butcher Education Center was made almost a decade ago, and statistics released by ESU on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia on Monday pinpointed the need for that change.
Rain at Daytona forces KINA Sunday schedule change
Due to inclement weather at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR has moved the start of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 to 9 a.m. Central Time on Sunday. The race will be broadcast at that time on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). The Salina First Presbyterian Church service will be broadcast...
Kansas State Fairgrounds Improvements – Hutchinson KS
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers built the Bison Arena at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Other WPA-built improvements included “upgrading the fair’s sewer, rebuilding the Old Mill ride with permanent fireproof concrete, and putting in a reinforced concrete stage and basement at the grandstand.”
Jackie Stiles documentary to begin streaming this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “The Jackie Stiles Story,” a documentary on the legendary women’s basketball player from Claflin High School, will begin streaming on multiple platforms. The film, which debuted in March, will be available to stream Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Vimeo and YouTube TV.
Audio – Saturday -8-27-2022
With Brian Hanni – Voice of the Kansas Jayhawks. Wyatt Thompson – Voice of the Kansas State Wildcats.
Diversion ahead for suspect in Emporia chase
Diversion is ahead for an Emporia man accused of leading an off-and-on chase in parts of town this past spring. The Lyon County Attorney’s Office has approved diversion for Vontrez Williams as part of a hearing recently. A review is now set for 8:30 am Nov. 16. Williams had...
Update: County attorney requests further investigation into Emporia football misconduct
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Lyon County Attorney, Marc Goodman has requested “further investigation” by law enforcement into alleged misconduct by members of the Emporia Football team. Goodman had said early Tuesday morning that he has case reports from the Emporia football investigation and it’s under review. This after allegations of misconduct surfaced concerning the Emporia […]
Emporia teen hospitalized following fiery interstate crash Tuesday morning
An Emporia teenager suffered suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash east of Emporia Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 17-year-old Emily Jo-Anna Goza was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2002 Ford Explorer near the Road R-1 junction when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The Explorer then struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll down an embankment before coming to a rest.
Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading
Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
How to see the Artemis 1 launch? Wichita and Hutchinson host watch parties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–The excitement surrounding the Artemis launch extends to the air capital. Space and aviation fans alike will have a chance to watch the launch together from the comfort of Wichita. The Kansas aviation museum is ready to welcome visitors for its Artemis I launch party. This launch is an important one and one […]
