State of Minnesota Becker County District Court Seventh District Court File Number: 03-PR-22-826 Case Type: Informal Probate Notice of Filing TINA STEARNS SCHULZ 1011 KONSHOK LOOP PARK RAPIDS MN 56470 In re the Estate of LINDA F. STEARNS, Deceased You are notified that on August 11, 2022 the following was filed: STATEMENT OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE- NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL Dated: August 11, 2022 Renelle Fenno Court Administrator Becker County District Court 913 Lake A venue Detroit Lakes MN 56501-3403 218-846-5040 Enclosures cc: Aaron Stearns A true and correct copy of this notice has been served pursuant to Minnesota Rules of Civil Procedure, Rule 77.04. (August 28; September 2, 2022) 95754.
Hungry? More Minnesota families eligible for food assistance
More Minnesota families struggling with grocery bills will soon be able to get help buying healthy food through SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. When the program’s gross income limit increases on Sept. 1, an additional 1,400 households may become eligible for SNAP or may continue receiving their existing SNAP assistance, even if their income goes up.
Bear baiting and Conservation Officer Academy among DNR officer activities
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on the Roseau River and Lake of the Woods. He provided assistance to the owner of a boat that was found floating down the Warroad River with nobody inside it. Huener read for story hour at the Greenbush Library and showed animal furs to the kids who attended.
