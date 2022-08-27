State of Minnesota Becker County District Court Seventh District Court File Number: 03-PR-22-826 Case Type: Informal Probate Notice of Filing TINA STEARNS SCHULZ 1011 KONSHOK LOOP PARK RAPIDS MN 56470 In re the Estate of LINDA F. STEARNS, Deceased You are notified that on August 11, 2022 the following was filed: STATEMENT OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE- NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL Dated: August 11, 2022 Renelle Fenno Court Administrator Becker County District Court 913 Lake A venue Detroit Lakes MN 56501-3403 218-846-5040 Enclosures cc: Aaron Stearns A true and correct copy of this notice has been served pursuant to Minnesota Rules of Civil Procedure, Rule 77.04. (August 28; September 2, 2022) 95754.

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO