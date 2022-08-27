ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 25

Tree Man
3d ago

She needs to fix the crime in New Orleans. Grow up and be a leader. The Ppl needs to vote that dummy out. !!! There isn't nothing in Florida but Disney world.

Reply
9
lonewolf58
3d ago

unbelievable another trip??? what about US.do we get to fo different places on other people's money???my opinion is make her pay some of the money back for the trips so we can get better roads.etc.that the city needs .and take her and the new warden both get fired..

Reply
12
Lillie Robertson
3d ago

I wish the Mayor would just apologize for the appearance of your support for the the Bad actor , that caused these Ladies Harm. Everybody makes mistakes. We only need fairness for the victims. Peace

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Recall petition officially filed against Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS — The clock has officially started ticking on the petition to remove Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office. Elise and Ryan have been residents of New Orleans their whole life and they say they're not happy with the way Mayor Cantrell is running the city. "She could've done...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Florida State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

'It's criminal': Mayor of Lafitte concerned that area has no hurricane protection

LAFITTE, La. — The strongest storm on record to ever hit Lafitte, Crown Point, and Barataria has left its mark on the communities and surrounding marsh. In just 12 hours, Hurricane Ida destroyed the majority of homes in the area and caused an estimated 70 years of land loss when it carved through Lower Jefferson Parish on Aug. 29, 2021.
LAFITTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artemis 1#Mayor#Politics Local#Michoud Assembly Facility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy