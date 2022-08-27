ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Deputies release video of Florida woman doing ‘Irish folk dance’ during sobriety test

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GdFBV_0hXhw4eB00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A sheriff’s office in Florida has released footage of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, identified as a 38-year-old woman from Madeira Beach, had rear-ended another vehicle roughly one mile from her home on April 27. When deputies arrived, they said the driver showed several signs of impairment including bloodshot, glassy eyes and dilated pupils.

Fire engulfs part of hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’

When asked to walk the line, the woman “struggled to follow instructions, and was unsteady on her feet almost falling,” arrest documents said.

In the newly released video, the deputy administering a field sobriety test can be heard giving the suspect instructions. At one point, the woman responds, “Yeah, well, you sound like my ballet coach.”

The woman then took five steps along the line before transitioning into a ballet sequence.

“That wasn’t the exercise that I was demonstrating,” the deputy says.

Without responding, the woman then leaps into what appears to be an attempt at folk dancing mixed with ballet.

Florida man arrested for trying to buy child, report says

The sheriff’s office said the 38-year-old woman later refused testing, which marked the second time she refused to test after a separate incident in Pinellas County on March 3, 2019.

Deputies also said they found a white foam cup containing a light yellow liquid that smelled of alcohol in the center cup holder of the woman’s car.

She was charged with driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to testing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Madeira Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Madeira Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Mississippi woman accused in prison drug trafficking plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Mississippi woman was arrested after an investigation into a plan to traffick drugs into Branchville Correctional Facility. Police said Corey Gunn, 28, would get frequent calls from her incarcerated boyfriend discussing trafficking contraband into the prison. According to court records, Gunn told her boyfriend, Reginald Prather, that a woman agreed […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Dancing#Folk Dance#Dance Moves#Dirty Dancing#Alcohol#Irish
WTHR

Franklin man arrested for kidnapping after allegedly driving 11-year-old Illinois girl to Indiana

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Franklin man is in custody for allegedly driving an 11-year-old girl he met online to Indiana from her home in Illinois. On Saturday, Aug. 27, police in Vermilion County, Illinois, responded to a home in Georgetown, Ill. on a report of a missing girl. During their investigation, detectives learned the girl had been communicating online with 19-year-old Dylan Clark of Franklin.
FRANKLIN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
bulletin-news.com

Northern Minnesota resort owner injured and mother killed in fire

After failing to save her mother, who perished in a fire Wednesday night at a houseboat marina on Rainy Lake, the resort owner was flown to a hospital. Owner of Northernaire Houseboats and critical condition, Vonnette L. Mills, 51, was taken to a trauma center. There were no new developments about her health on Thursday.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
fox9.com

Mall of America shooting suspects return to Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The two men wanted in a shooting at the Mall of America earlier this month, who were later arrested in Chicago, are now back in Minnesota. Hennepin County Jail records show 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were booked into the jail Saturday evening.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly

WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
WAUSAU, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy