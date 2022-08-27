Mets pull off another comeback: 'You gotta get 27 outs against us'

The Mets cannot be counted out, scoring three runs over the final two frames on Friday night to grab a second straight win over the Rockies thanks to a walk-off single by Pete Alonso, igniting a Citi Field crowd that showed out to watch New York take on a hardly intriguing opponent.

“We're playing really good baseball,” Alonso said. “We're a really fun team to watch, so I don't blame the fans for coming out and supporting us.

“The more the merrier. We’re a really fun team to watch, we’re in first place, so, yeah. Let’s go Mets.”

The Mets also can’t blame the fans for not leaving early, as the team continues to show a tendency for the comeback. After two runs in the eighth inning tied the game, Alonso ripped a hard grounder through the shortstop hole on an 0-2 count in the bottom of the ninth to drive in the winning run and increase his RBI lead atop the National League.

“We’re super together,” Alonso said. “This team has an amazing chemistry. We’ve got each other’s back, and we’re a resilient bunch.

“We’re a team on a mission.”

The win was the Mets’ 26 th comeback win, which should bode well come October against tougher competition that will likely result in late and close games. Should they reach that point, the team is confident they have the makeup to deliver.

“It’s just not panicking and trusting how good we are,” Chris Bassitt said. “You gotta get 27 outs against us and we just don't stop until the end.”

