Brett Baty on Eduardo Escobar's return: 'If they want me to stay, then I'll stay'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

Brett Baty launched his second big-league home run in Friday night’s win over the Rockies, but are his days in the majors numbered?

The hyped third base prospect could be the pending victim of a roster crunch with Eduardo Escobar’s return from the IL imminent following a rehab assignment, which could mean Baty’s stint with the Mets is coming to an end.

“It's not in my mind at all,” Baty said. “I'm just going out there every day. If they want me to stay, then I'll stay. If they don't, then I'll go play where they want me to play.”

Baty introduced himself with a bang when he left the yard on his first major league swing, but holds just a .171 batting average and .580 OPS since being called up. With Escobar about to return, it likely means Mets fans will be seeing much less of Baty, at least for now. But Baty hasn’t given it much thought.

“I’m just here, and here to contribute one AB at a time,” Baty said. “I’m not thinking about it at all.”

