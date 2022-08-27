ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Here’s how much student loan forgiveness you’ll receive, and when you’ll see it

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZgJM_0hXhvwkb00

(NEXSTAR) – After months of anticipation, the Biden administration will soon begin forgiving millions of dollars in student loan debt. Up to 43 million borrowers are expected to receive relief, according to estimates from the White House .

How much you’ll receive, and when you’ll see relief, depends on a few factors.

Here’s what we know.

Loan type matters

The type of student loan (or loans) you have is important.

The Biden administration is only able to forgive federal student loans, not any loans from private lenders. Simply, if your loans aren’t “ held by the Department of Education ” through a federal lender – Nelnet, Great Lakes, and FedLoan are among the most common (you can see a full list here ) – you don’t qualify for this forgiveness.

I still have student loan debt: When do payments resume?

Student loan debt for both undergraduate and graduate education qualify for forgiveness, as long as your loans are held by the Education Department.

While forgiveness will cover federal student loans, including Parent PLUS Loans, some will not be eligible for relief. FFEL loans, or Federal Family Education Loans, that were not eligible for the payment freeze started in 2020 will not qualify for this forgiveness, according to The New York Times .

The income cap

As expected, the Biden administration is limiting student loan forgiveness based on income.

According to the White House, borrowers “with annual income during the pandemic of under $125,000 (for individuals) or under $250,000 (for married couples or heads of households)” will be eligible for relief, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Borrowers under the same income caps who received a Pell Grant in college will be eligible for up to twice as much in debt cancellation.

If your annual income exceeds either income threshold, you won’t qualify for the relief outlined by the Biden administration.

Federal student loans received after June 30, 2022, do not qualify .

How much forgiveness will you get

If you meet previous requirements – having federal student loans and fall under the income cap – you can expect to see debt relief.

The Biden administration says borrowers earning less than $125,000 (for individuals) or $250,000 (for married couples or heads of households), will be eligible for up to $10,000. Pell Grant recipients (here’s how to know if you are one ) meeting the same thresholds are eligible for up to $20,000 in cancellation.

White House won’t give price tag for student loan plan

But what does that “up to” mean?

It’s pretty simple – your debt forgiveness is limited to how much you still owe. For example, if you’re a Pell Grant recipient making less than $125,000, and you have a balance of $12,000 left, you will only receive $12,000. You don’t get to collect the surplus $8,000.

Interest is included in your overall balance for this relief.

How soon will you see the debt relief?

When and how student loan forgiveness will be distributed hasn’t yet been made clear.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, nearly 8 million borrowers may qualify for relief automatically based on the income data the department already has. If the Education Department doesn’t have your income data, or you’re unsure if the agency has it, there isn’t much to do right now.

Instead, you’ll need to wait for the Biden administration to launch an application process, which will be available “in the coming weeks.” The application will be available before the student loan repayment pause ends on Dec. 31.

You can register to be notified when the application is available through the Department of Education by filling out this form .

What else should I know?

One of the biggest concerns borrowers have had is that this loan forgiveness will be taxable. The White House said Wednesday that, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, that will not be the case . Congress eliminated taxes on loan forgiveness through 2025.

Student loan forgiveness will also have an impact on your credit score. In a statement to Nexstar, the Consumer Data Industry Association – the trade association representing national credit bureaus like Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion – said, “Credit scores take many factors associated with a consumer’s credit report into consideration, including the number of accounts, balances, payment history, and amounts paid down, among others. Removing or pausing student loan information from credit reports will impact consumers’ credit scores uniquely, depending on each individual’s credit history related to each of these factors.”

A spokesperson did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for additional details.

How will Biden’s student loan plan impact inflation?

If your entire loan balance won’t be erased – which is likely for some 23 million borrowers – President Biden has extended the payment pause through the end of the year. But, come Jan. 1, 2023, interest will begin accruing again, and regular payments will resume. He has indicated the pause will not be extended again.

If you’ve voluntarily made payments since March 2020, when payments were paused, you can request a refund for those payments , according to the Federal Office of Student Aid. Contact your loan servicer to request a refund.

The White House could face lawsuits over this forgiveness plan, because Congress has never given the president the explicit authority to cancel debt. The Biden administration is tying its authority to the coronavirus pandemic and to a 2003 law aimed at providing help to members of the military. We don’t know yet how any legal action might impact the timetable for student loan forgiveness.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Ne White House#The White House#Nelnet#The Education Department#Ffel#The New York Times
WJTV 12

Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: Water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is little to no water pressure in the City of Jackson after the Pearl River flood caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Some organizations will provide water to Jackson citizens. Water will be provided the following locations: Hawkins Field Airport – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Person dies in rollover crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A person died in a car crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Monday, August 29. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 6:28 a.m. near the airport exit at the 76 mile marker. Crews found that a person had […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WJTV 12

Man accused of setting woman on fire in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after a woman was burned during a domestic assault in Warren County on Saturday, August 27. Vicksburg Daily News reported staff with Merit Health River Region hospital notified the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. about a woman who had arrived at the emergency room with […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman tries to run over ex with baby in car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after a disturbing incident in Whitehaven which all stemmed from child care concerns. Breuna Bankston has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, as well as one charge of child abuse and neglect or endangerment. The incident occured on August 27 when Bankston went […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Pearl River flooding on Aug. 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson are facing floodwaters from the Pearl River after days of heavy rainfall last week. On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Civil rights attorney calls for investigation, charges for former Lexington police chief

LEXINGTON – The firing of former police chief Sam Dobbins wasn’t enough, and he should be held accountable for crimes he has admitted to and those that happened under his watch, a civil rights attorney and community organizers said.  Civil rights Attorney Malik Shabazz announced Monday outside the Lexington Police Department that Washington, D.C.- based […]
LEXINGTON, MS
WJTV 12

Barnett Reservoir inflows crest on Sunday

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced the Barnett Reservoir inflows have crested. However, they said there is still a lot of water that must flow downstream. After a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS), the PRVWSD will hold the current discharge at the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves declares state of emergency due to Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared a state of emergency due to Jackson’s water crisis on Monday, August 29. According to the governor, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is also working to prepare an emergency order due to little or no water pressure in the city. Until the issue at […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Adams County deputies warn about government assistance scam

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – Officials in the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve received many complaints about a scam on Facebook. They said a person is claiming to be a Federal Agent through a new Government Assistance Programcalled “Benefits and Financial Assistance.” The scammer claims this a government and private grant foundation and gives […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors evacuate ahead of predicted flood

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People living in flood-prone areas of Jackson are preparing ahead of more predicted flooding. With the 2020 flood still fresh on many people’s minds, they’re doing everything they can to protect their homes and families. As Pearl River water levels continue to rise, those living along Canton Club Circle are bracing […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State football team affected by water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The ongoing water crisis in Jackson is affecting the operations of the Jackson State football team. Head football coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders said the water outage has affected Jackson State University. He said the team does not have water or ice at this time. “We are hit with a little […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 arrested in separate Adams County drug busts

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man and a woman in two separate drug busts on Saturday, August 27. Deputies said they first received a report about drug activity taking place at room 107 in the Red Carpet Inn. In the room, they found Charles Miller. Investigators said Miller gave deputies […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor, Sen. Wicker visit Pearl River flood sites

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) visited areas of the city that were flooded by the Pearl River on Sunday, August 28 as part of a plan to prevent future flooding. After heavy rainfall last week, officials with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy