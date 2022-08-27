ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love & Marriage Huntsville’ Supertease Spells Drama For Mel & Martell, More Marsau Cheating Rumors And A Crisis Concerning Kimmi

By thatsmybiz
 3 days ago

Whew chile…

Source: Courtesy OWN / Oprah Winfrey Network

Them folks in Alabama are coming back with BIG problems!

New episodes of OWN’s smash hit unscripted series “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” return to Saturdays at 8:00pm ET/PT starting September 10 with Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow. The new episodes continue to follow the group as they navigate their businesses, friendships and relationships in Huntsville, Alabama.

The new season rehashes the fallout from Melody and Martell’s relationship as the two reconnect, and Melody admits to Stormi that she is cautiously moving forward with him, while Martell explores unexpected business ventures. Also, Kimmi confronts Maurice with infidelity rumors, Tiffany searches for her birth father, and Wanda’s past resurfaces.

Watch the supertease below:

Nooooo. We are truly praying for Kimmi and Maurice that everything is okay. On another note — the synopsis mentions Mel giving Martell another shot but the tease has him all mixed up with their… wedding planner?!? Not to mention he’s supposedly booed up with Shereé now so we’re guessing it didn’t go so well. And who’s surprised Wanda was all up in the middle of Marsau and LaTisha’s business? Guess we’ll have to tune in to watch it all unfold!

“Family Or Fiancé” Returns With New Episodes September 10

After the return of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” “Family or Fiancé” follows with an all-new episode at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT featuring New York couple Jackie and Zuri, who have been together for five years and plan to marry, but their families have yet to meet. Jackie is holding resentments and secrets from her past that are compromising her emotional well-being and current relationships. Hosted by renowned relationship coach Tracy McMillan, “Family or Fiancé” is a high-stakes social experiment that brings real-life couples and their disapproving families together for three days to unpack their differences. After coaching sessions and tasks designed to strengthen bonds, will the families’ renewed understanding persuade them to bless the couple’s happily-ever-after, or will they be forced to choose between family or fiancé? Check out a preview clip from the September 10 episode “Jackie and Zuri” HERE.

