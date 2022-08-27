Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Related
Multiple Raging Fires In Hudson Valley Close New York State Park
Firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires in the Hudson Valley. Officials correctly warned the blaze would spread forcing the closure of a popular state park. On Monday, the Ulster County Government warned about a fire at Minnewaska State Park that officials believed would spread. Minnewaska State Park Fire Expected To...
‘Secret’ Town Meeting Paves Way for Route 9 Whole Foods Location
It looks like Whole Foods may finally be coming to the Hudson Valley. There have been rumors for years that the high-end grocery retailer was looking to expand its footprint to Dutchess County, but now it may actually be a reality. The Hudson Valley has been desperately waiting for several...
11 Popular Coffee Spots to Visit in Westchester, NY
Aahhhh coffee, music to my taste buds. Who doesn’t enjoy a good cup of joe when they wake up or just anytime of day for that matter. Westchester county is nothing short of coffee houses and more and more keep opening up every month! Here are my list of the best coffee houses you have to try!
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie social club marks 75 years of community service
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Shamrock Association in the city celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday. To commemorate the milestone, a celebration was held and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison declared Saturday, August 27, 2022, as “Shamrock Association Day” in the city when he stopped at the club in the morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paralyzing Polio Virus Spreading in Hudson Valley, New York State
There are growing concerns about the spread of polio in New York after the virus was found in another county in the region. On Friday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed polio was found in Sullivan County. Polio Found in Sullivan County, New York. Analysis performed by CDC...
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
Safety experts warn of back-to-school photo trend
When kids start heading back to school, a social media trend is raising concerns for safety experts. The posts frequently include pictures of children holding a sign with the child's name, teacher, age, school, and favorite things listed.
The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY
Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flying Out of Westchester Airport is Both Terrible and Amazing
On a recent trip, I flew out of Westchester Airport and it was not at all what I was expecting. Living in the Hudson Valley, there aren't too many options for air travelers. Although Stewart Airport in Newburgh has recently added some flights, there are significantly fewer routes available today than there were a few years ago. This has forced many of us to either travel up to Albany or down to the NYC area to fly to many destinations.
Useful: Who Actually Uses a Small Regional Airport In Wappingers, New York?
Did you know that there is a small regional airport in the Hudson Valley? It is located in Wappingers Falls, New York. Ok, but who uses it? Is it for certain people? Do you have to pay a fee?. So what happens at this airport? Is it available to everyone...
hudsonvalleyone.com
New principal announced for Grant D. Morse Elementary School
Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education. Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School...
3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.
We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RUPCO works to meet HV housing needs
RUPCO, a nonprofit based in Kingston in Ulster County on Aug. 22 announced a partnership with Sullivan County in which RUPCO is administrating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist with housing needs. RUPCO says the funds can assist low-income first-time homebuyers in Sullivan with down-payments and closing costs by providing grants up to $45,000. In addition, homeowners in need of housing rehabilitation can receive grants of up to $35,000 for single-family home repairs. Grants also are available to help replace mobile homes.
All the Info for Orange County Tax Foreclosure Auction Sept 2022
Updated August 26, 2022. Been hearing a bit too much lately about nearby county Tax Foreclosure Auctions? I can't seem to get enough! There are pretty much two times a year where you can find a bunch of these auctions taking place, in the Spring and in the Fall. If...
Cookie Delivery Company Gets Poughkeepsie, NY Storefront
Looking for a late-night snack? One Dutchess County cookie company is giving you the opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth cravings until the early morning hours. Midnight Munchie Company hit the streets back in February 2022, delivering freshly baked cookies to doorsteps across the Hudson Valley. Not only will they continue their delivery service, but now they have a storefront.
Cool Off at Dutchess County’s Newest Ice Cream Shop This September
As they say, all you need is love and ice cream. Living in the Hudson Valley makes it easy to access locally owned and delicious ice cream in each village and town. We have a large amount of ice cream stands available to us. Nothing screams summer like a warm...
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
Dutchess County Seeks Proposals for Youth Program Grant Awards
Dutchess County's Department of Community and Family Services Division of Youth Service is requesting proposals for youth development services for 2023 to be awarded grants in the following categories: Youth Development Programs (YDP), and Runaway and Homeless Youth Act (RHYA). The services can range from municipalities to profit organizations. New...
Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend
Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, we know the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and noticed that not...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0