New Paltz, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie social club marks 75 years of community service

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Shamrock Association in the city celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday. To commemorate the milestone, a celebration was held and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison declared Saturday, August 27, 2022, as “Shamrock Association Day” in the city when he stopped at the club in the morning.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Flying Out of Westchester Airport is Both Terrible and Amazing

On a recent trip, I flew out of Westchester Airport and it was not at all what I was expecting. Living in the Hudson Valley, there aren't too many options for air travelers. Although Stewart Airport in Newburgh has recently added some flights, there are significantly fewer routes available today than there were a few years ago. This has forced many of us to either travel up to Albany or down to the NYC area to fly to many destinations.
hudsonvalleyone.com

New principal announced for Grant D. Morse Elementary School

Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education. Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School...
94.3 Lite FM

3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for "Best" in The U.S.

We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
WestfairOnline

RUPCO works to meet HV housing needs

RUPCO, a nonprofit based in Kingston in Ulster County on Aug. 22 announced a partnership with Sullivan County in which RUPCO is administrating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist with housing needs. RUPCO says the funds can assist low-income first-time homebuyers in Sullivan with down-payments and closing costs by providing grants up to $45,000. In addition, homeowners in need of housing rehabilitation can receive grants of up to $35,000 for single-family home repairs. Grants also are available to help replace mobile homes.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Cookie Delivery Company Gets Poughkeepsie, NY Storefront

Looking for a late-night snack? One Dutchess County cookie company is giving you the opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth cravings until the early morning hours. Midnight Munchie Company hit the streets back in February 2022, delivering freshly baked cookies to doorsteps across the Hudson Valley. Not only will they continue their delivery service, but now they have a storefront.
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend

Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

