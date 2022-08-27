Joplin, Carthage, and Neosho are winners, Webb City falls to Nixa; Season Openers for 2022

JOPLIN METRO — The big games we followed under the #FridayNightLights had mostly winners. Webb City fell to Nixa in their season opener. However Joplin, Neosho and Carthage came out on top.

Click here to the KOAM Sports page for all the games across the region.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover news and stories where you live.

NEOSHO WINS OVER WILLARD

JOPLIN OVER BRANSON

CARTHAGE BEATS REPUBLIC

WEBB CITY LOSES TO NIXA

JOPLIN YOUTH CHEERLEADERS ASSOCIATION TAKE OVER JUNGE FIELD AT HALFTIME

JOPLIN EAGLE PRIDE MARCHING PRIDE

