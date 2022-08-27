ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, Carthage, and Neosho are winners, Webb City falls to Nixa; Season Openers for 2022

By Shannon Becker
JOPLIN METRO — The big games we followed under the #FridayNightLights had mostly winners. Webb City fell to Nixa in their season opener. However Joplin, Neosho and Carthage came out on top.

NEOSHO WINS OVER WILLARD

JOPLIN OVER BRANSON

CARTHAGE BEATS REPUBLIC

WEBB CITY LOSES TO NIXA

JOPLIN YOUTH CHEERLEADERS ASSOCIATION TAKE OVER JUNGE FIELD AT HALFTIME

JOPLIN EAGLE PRIDE MARCHING PRIDE

