Mason, WV

The Thrasher Group, Inc. acquires Dunn Engineers of Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Thrasher Group, Inc. has recently acquired longtime Charleston-based engineering firm, Dunn Engineers. This acquisition adds nearly 20 new staff members to Thrasher’s already robust team of engineering, architectural, and field services personnel. Continuing to focus predominantly on utility engineering, the staff from Dunn Engineers...
CHARLESTON, WV
Mason, WV
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The River Museum Tribute to the River Festival at the Riverfront Par…
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVa agency sets hiring event for human resources positions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV

