The Thrasher Group, Inc. acquires Dunn Engineers of Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Thrasher Group, Inc. has recently acquired longtime Charleston-based engineering firm, Dunn Engineers. This acquisition adds nearly 20 new staff members to Thrasher’s already robust team of engineering, architectural, and field services personnel. Continuing to focus predominantly on utility engineering, the staff from Dunn Engineers...
Funeral service for fallen Charleston (West Virginia) Police K-9 set
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A public funeral service will be held this week for a Charleston Police K-9 that fell in the line of duty. The service for K-9 Axel will be held in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Thursday.
GreenPower Motor Co. celebrates opening of South Charleston, West Virginia facility
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was officially welcomed to the West Virginia business community Tuesday during a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of its manufacturing facility in South Charleston. Following the start of operations in September, the company plans to produce up to...
Justice speaking
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The River Museum Tribute to the River Festival at the Riverfront Par…
WVa agency sets hiring event for human resources positions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
