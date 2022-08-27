Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?Elle SilverNew York City, NY
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute CorporatismOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Offering Fall Cookie Decorating Class
Bridgeport Parks & Recreation is hosting a fall cookie decorating class, 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tueday, Oct 18 at the Benedum Civic Center. Instructing the class will be Megan Oliverio, owner of Sweet Events WV. The class is open to those age 11 through adult. The cost is $60 and includes all supplies needed to decorate five different fall-themed cookies, pictured. Each class member will learn the techniques to decorate the cookies and take them home after class. Register by calling 304-842-8240. Space is limited.
WTOP
Chris Janson brings the country hits to Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. He’s been steadily rattling off hits on country music radio for years. Next week, Chris Janson plays Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia on Sept. 9. “It’s gonna be an awesome night,” Janson told WTOP....
theburn.com
The Local Cut restaurant coming soon to Purcellville
A new restaurant is in the works for Purcellville. It will be called The Local Cut and it’s coming to the Maple Avenue Shops. That’s the same small plaza at South Maple Avenue and East Main Street that is home to El Rancho Plus Family Restaurant, Patama Thai Kitchen and a Subway.
connect-bridgeport.com
Good News on Police Front as New Officer Arrives for Duty and Offers Tendered for Two More Individuals
Bridgeport could soon be back to a fully staffed police department. Last week, a step toward making that happen took place in front of Bridgeport City Council. William Benjamin “Ben” Myers took the oath of office from Mayor Andy Lang and signed all the necessary paperwork to become official with the city. Myers was joined by Police Chief Mark Rogers as well as members of his family during the ceremony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: Students Head Back to the Classroom II
Students in Bridgeport and surrounding areas went back to school this week. Check out submitted first day photos in the second of two galleries below. Connect-Bridgeport wishes everyone a great 2022-23 school year!
One Contractor Missing Following Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg Building Collapse
A contract worker is unaccounted for following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, according to the New Franklin volunteer fire department. The collapse happened at a construction project on the company's campus at 1000 Garber Road in Guilford Township on Tuesday, August 30,...
lootpress.com
DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Frederick, MD USA
I was on my way to JoAnn Fabrics, and a friend called me, so while I was talking to her, before going into the store, I was just looking around outside at what they had on display. And all of a sudden I spotted something on the ledge and it was a heart. Cold chills went up my spine and how happy I was to find it. I knew about them and right away I was sending the picture to everyone and telling them I found a heart. I have wanted to start making them, but just never got started, this has inspired me. N. M.
IN THIS ARTICLE
shepherd.edu
Shepherd University Foundation announces new nursing scholarship
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV — The Shepherd University Foundation announces the creation of the Michael and Dianne Rissler Alvarez Scholarship for Nursing, established in memory of Michael “Mike” Alvarez and in honor of his wife, Dianne Rissler Alvarez. The scholarship was established by members of the Alvarez family and will support students pursuing studies in nursing.
wfmd.com
Sprinklers Extinguish Fire At Bester Elementary School In Hagerstown
The fire was in a second floor bathroom. Hagerstown, Md. (NS) – Someone started a fire at Bester Elementary School in Hagerstown on Tuesday. Shortly after 11 a.m., firefighters responded to the school at 385 Mill Street for a fire on the second floor. The school was being evacuated...
connect-bridgeport.com
City Residential Area Facing Emergency Water Leak
The City of Bridgeport is dealing with a water leak at Willis Avenue. Customers in the area of Front Street will be affected. A Bridgeport Public Works crew is on site. The estimated repair time is 3-4 hours. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Contact the Public...
foxbaltimore.com
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVDNR offering opportunity to collect free firewood at Short Mountain WMA
ROMNEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Due to storm damage at the Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area in Hampshire County, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is offering members of the public with written permission an opportunity to collect downed trees to be used as firewood for personal use. With...
fox5dc.com
Deadly shooting in broad daylight
Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
Power restored after storm downs poles in Frederick Co.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. — Severe weather damaged more than two dozen power poles in Winchester, Virginia, Tuesday night. The storm damage left thousands of people in the dark overnight, but an "all-hands approach" has gotten all outages restored Wednesday morning. Crews from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) worked through...
theriver953.com
VDOT begins road work tonight 8/30 at state line
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in an email that work on Interstate 81 will begin tonight Aug. 30. The work will be right at the Virginia State line going into West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. and lasting into tomorrow morning Aug. 31. Work will then resume Wed....
connect-bridgeport.com
City to Begin Milling, Paving Projects and First Streets to be Impacted Listed; Vehicles Need off Roadways
The City of Bridgeport Milling and Paving Project will begin September 1, 2022 and is scheduled to last through September 19, 2022. Anderson Excavating’s subcontractor, Swank Construction, will be milling the following areas September 1, 2022 – September 2, 2022, weather permitting - James St. (Hall St. to...
WTOP
Prince William Co. protesters say noise from Amazon data center hurting quality of life
Activists in Prince William County, Virginia, who say they are subjected to constant noise from the Amazon Data Center in Manassas, plan to protest outside the facility Monday afternoon, amid concerns the “area is being overrun with data center development.”. At 2 p.m., outside the Amazon Web Services facility...
WJLA
SEE IT: Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs...
Cheese recalled over possible health risk
Various kinds of cheeses are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Comments / 1