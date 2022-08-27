ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Offering Fall Cookie Decorating Class

Bridgeport Parks & Recreation is hosting a fall cookie decorating class, 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tueday, Oct 18 at the Benedum Civic Center. Instructing the class will be Megan Oliverio, owner of Sweet Events WV. The class is open to those age 11 through adult. The cost is $60 and includes all supplies needed to decorate five different fall-themed cookies, pictured. Each class member will learn the techniques to decorate the cookies and take them home after class. Register by calling 304-842-8240. Space is limited.
The Local Cut restaurant coming soon to Purcellville

A new restaurant is in the works for Purcellville. It will be called The Local Cut and it’s coming to the Maple Avenue Shops. That’s the same small plaza at South Maple Avenue and East Main Street that is home to El Rancho Plus Family Restaurant, Patama Thai Kitchen and a Subway.
Good News on Police Front as New Officer Arrives for Duty and Offers Tendered for Two More Individuals

Bridgeport could soon be back to a fully staffed police department. Last week, a step toward making that happen took place in front of Bridgeport City Council. William Benjamin “Ben” Myers took the oath of office from Mayor Andy Lang and signed all the necessary paperwork to become official with the city. Myers was joined by Police Chief Mark Rogers as well as members of his family during the ceremony.
Photos: Students Head Back to the Classroom II

Students in Bridgeport and surrounding areas went back to school this week. Check out submitted first day photos in the second of two galleries below. Connect-Bridgeport wishes everyone a great 2022-23 school year!
DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
I was on my way to JoAnn Fabrics, and a friend called me, so while I was talking to her, before going into the store, I was just looking around outside at what they had on display. And all of a sudden I spotted something on the ledge and it was a heart. Cold chills went up my spine and how happy I was to find it. I knew about them and right away I was sending the picture to everyone and telling them I found a heart. I have wanted to start making them, but just never got started, this has inspired me. N. M.
Shepherd University Foundation announces new nursing scholarship

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV — The Shepherd University Foundation announces the creation of the Michael and Dianne Rissler Alvarez Scholarship for Nursing, established in memory of Michael “Mike” Alvarez and in honor of his wife, Dianne Rissler Alvarez. The scholarship was established by members of the Alvarez family and will support students pursuing studies in nursing.
City Residential Area Facing Emergency Water Leak

The City of Bridgeport is dealing with a water leak at Willis Avenue. Customers in the area of Front Street will be affected. A Bridgeport Public Works crew is on site. The estimated repair time is 3-4 hours. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Contact the Public...
Deadly shooting in broad daylight

Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
Power restored after storm downs poles in Frederick Co.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. — Severe weather damaged more than two dozen power poles in Winchester, Virginia, Tuesday night. The storm damage left thousands of people in the dark overnight, but an "all-hands approach" has gotten all outages restored Wednesday morning. Crews from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) worked through...
VDOT begins road work tonight 8/30 at state line

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in an email that work on Interstate 81 will begin tonight Aug. 30. The work will be right at the Virginia State line going into West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. and lasting into tomorrow morning Aug. 31. Work will then resume Wed....
