Charleston County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston.  According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need.  “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
cosmosmariners.com

3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry

Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units

A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Saturday, September 3 at the Terrace Theater – All Movie All Day $3.00

Next Saturday, September 3, for National Cinema Day, all movies, all day only $3.00 at the Terrace Theater. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - Charleston County Government

PUBLIC NOTICE Charleston County Government. Has applied to SCDHEC-OCRM to impact 0.015 acres of critical area wetlands for public use for a County Fuel Facility located near Headquarters Drive and Dorchester Road, where vehicles will exit the property. The road access for egress will require a permanent road crossing, including installation of a 9 foot by 9 foot box culvert and filling of the critical/tidal aquatic area.. Comments will be received by Ms. Sarah Reed at OCRM at 1362 McMillan Ave., Ste 400, North Charleston, SC Reed, Sarah reeds2@dhec.sc.gov until September 15th, 2022. Application # HPJ-SVJ5-PHNE5 AD# 2020332.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County awards construction contract for Hanahan Intersection

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction is coming to Moncks Corner that will supposedly help reduce traffic. At a meeting on Monday, August 22nd, Berkeley County Council gave the contract for the intersection realignment project of Foster Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan to IPW Construction. The changes...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Noah Grove
qcexclusive.com

The Best Isle Of Palms Places To Stay, Things to Do & Where Eat On Your IOP Visit

Visitors flock to the little slice of coastal heaven called Isle Of Palms (IOP) year round for a host of reasons. The weather is lovely. Even in the winter months daytime temps can reach the mid to upper 60s. The beaches of IOP are gorgeous, lined with beautiful homes, lush palmettos and live oaks. There’s great shops and restaurants too. And it’s close to so many things to do and see in the greater Charleston SC metro area. So, to help you get the full IOP experience, we put together a comprehensive guide. Below you’ll find our favorite Isle of Palms places to stay, what to do while visiting, and where to eat. Enjoy!
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
The Post and Courier

King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up

Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

City of Charleston hosts Labor Day concert at The Joe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The City of Charleston is hosting a free concert and fireworks show for Labor Day. The Labor Day celebration will take place at Joe Riley Stadium at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 and feature the Charleston Symphony. The symphony will perform a program featuring music...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Heavy rainfall closes roads, dumps water across Charleston region

Heavy rainfall blanketed the Charleston area Aug. 29, flooding dozens of roads and dumping as much as 4 inches of water in some parts of the region. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had accumulated downtown by 4 p.m., Meteorologist Brian Adam said. In parts of North Charleston, the number was closer to 4 inches.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Some Awesome Sunday Events in the Lowcountry (August 28, 2022)

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Live music, yoga fill Mount Pleasant Towne Centre's fall calendar

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is ready for September with a calendar full of activities. Several events are returning, such as Live Under the Oaks and Paws on the Patio. Play Dayz, an event geared towards kids, will continue throughout the fall on the first Tuesday of each month. Fitness fanatics can burn off some steam at the Fall SWEAT series with Athleta.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Commentary: James Island and its people are special. Let's celebrate both.

A vacationer or a visitor may wonder about what makes James Island so special. I know what it is. I know the history. I know that it is home to many historic events. I know that this large, urban Sea Island is described by some as a liquid paradise, as it rests near the deep waters of Charleston Harbor. I know all about the scenic routes of beautiful oak trees lining Fort Johnson Road.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant wants green redevelopment, but struggles with incentives

MOUNT PLEASANT — In this nearly built-out suburb, the focus is shifting from new subdivisions to the redevelopment of older business sites, and the town is crafting rules aimed at making what's to come greener and more community-focused. "This program is really needed," said Kevin Mitchell, deputy director of...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

A historic Bess toasts 80, back home in Charleston

MOUNT PLEASANT — The McKenzie family birthday weekend was no ordinary affair. Yes, there were fine celebratory touches. At the Saturday night banquet, one of three events for the occasion at Hotel Indigo, dozens of well-heeled guests from near and far gathered around elegant tables rendered festive with green and blue linens, summer florals and floating candles.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Firefighters to gather for peer support certification class this week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31 the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina is hosting its "IAFF Peer Support" certification class in North Charleston. There will be over 25 firefighters in attendance from departments across the Lowcountry. The class is being held...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

