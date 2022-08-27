Read full article on original website
Related
Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need. “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
Charleston County Parks Holiday Festival of Lights sneak peek
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry runners can get a sneak peek at Charleston County Park’s Holiday Festival of Lights on November 9 and 10. Tickets are on sale for Charleston County Parks’ Holiday Festival of Lights Run and Walk. The event offers a 2-mile-long loop through the Holiday Festival of Lights display at James […]
cosmosmariners.com
3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry
Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
N. Charleston neighbors faced thigh-deep water during Monday flooding
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For residents in one North Charleston community, getting home from work or school might have seemed like an impossible task during flooding caused by Monday’s heavy rainfall. With only one entrance and exit into the Charlestowne Village Mobile Home Park, one resident said his...
charlestondaily.net
Saturday, September 3 at the Terrace Theater – All Movie All Day $3.00
Next Saturday, September 3, for National Cinema Day, all movies, all day only $3.00 at the Terrace Theater. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Charleston County Government
PUBLIC NOTICE Charleston County Government. Has applied to SCDHEC-OCRM to impact 0.015 acres of critical area wetlands for public use for a County Fuel Facility located near Headquarters Drive and Dorchester Road, where vehicles will exit the property. The road access for egress will require a permanent road crossing, including installation of a 9 foot by 9 foot box culvert and filling of the critical/tidal aquatic area.. Comments will be received by Ms. Sarah Reed at OCRM at 1362 McMillan Ave., Ste 400, North Charleston, SC Reed, Sarah reeds2@dhec.sc.gov until September 15th, 2022. Application # HPJ-SVJ5-PHNE5 AD# 2020332.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County awards construction contract for Hanahan Intersection
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction is coming to Moncks Corner that will supposedly help reduce traffic. At a meeting on Monday, August 22nd, Berkeley County Council gave the contract for the intersection realignment project of Foster Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan to IPW Construction. The changes...
RELATED PEOPLE
qcexclusive.com
The Best Isle Of Palms Places To Stay, Things to Do & Where Eat On Your IOP Visit
Visitors flock to the little slice of coastal heaven called Isle Of Palms (IOP) year round for a host of reasons. The weather is lovely. Even in the winter months daytime temps can reach the mid to upper 60s. The beaches of IOP are gorgeous, lined with beautiful homes, lush palmettos and live oaks. There’s great shops and restaurants too. And it’s close to so many things to do and see in the greater Charleston SC metro area. So, to help you get the full IOP experience, we put together a comprehensive guide. Below you’ll find our favorite Isle of Palms places to stay, what to do while visiting, and where to eat. Enjoy!
The Post and Courier
King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up
Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
The Post and Courier
Intricate chef specialties stand out at Mount Pleasant’s Jasmine Thai Kitchen
MOUNT PLEASANT — Meat sizzling in an open kitchen intermittently interrupts a playlist of music that might echo in the background at a trendy beach club. The burners are busy, along with the fryers and ovens, inside this small restaurant serving papaya salad, khao soi noodles and red curry duck.
iheart.com
City of Charleston hosts Labor Day concert at The Joe
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The City of Charleston is hosting a free concert and fireworks show for Labor Day. The Labor Day celebration will take place at Joe Riley Stadium at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 and feature the Charleston Symphony. The symphony will perform a program featuring music...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Heavy rainfall closes roads, dumps water across Charleston region
Heavy rainfall blanketed the Charleston area Aug. 29, flooding dozens of roads and dumping as much as 4 inches of water in some parts of the region. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had accumulated downtown by 4 p.m., Meteorologist Brian Adam said. In parts of North Charleston, the number was closer to 4 inches.
charlestondaily.net
Some Awesome Sunday Events in the Lowcountry (August 28, 2022)
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
The Post and Courier
Live music, yoga fill Mount Pleasant Towne Centre's fall calendar
Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is ready for September with a calendar full of activities. Several events are returning, such as Live Under the Oaks and Paws on the Patio. Play Dayz, an event geared towards kids, will continue throughout the fall on the first Tuesday of each month. Fitness fanatics can burn off some steam at the Fall SWEAT series with Athleta.
The Post and Courier
Commentary: James Island and its people are special. Let's celebrate both.
A vacationer or a visitor may wonder about what makes James Island so special. I know what it is. I know the history. I know that it is home to many historic events. I know that this large, urban Sea Island is described by some as a liquid paradise, as it rests near the deep waters of Charleston Harbor. I know all about the scenic routes of beautiful oak trees lining Fort Johnson Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant wants green redevelopment, but struggles with incentives
MOUNT PLEASANT — In this nearly built-out suburb, the focus is shifting from new subdivisions to the redevelopment of older business sites, and the town is crafting rules aimed at making what's to come greener and more community-focused. "This program is really needed," said Kevin Mitchell, deputy director of...
The Post and Courier
A historic Bess toasts 80, back home in Charleston
MOUNT PLEASANT — The McKenzie family birthday weekend was no ordinary affair. Yes, there were fine celebratory touches. At the Saturday night banquet, one of three events for the occasion at Hotel Indigo, dozens of well-heeled guests from near and far gathered around elegant tables rendered festive with green and blue linens, summer florals and floating candles.
abcnews4.com
Firefighters to gather for peer support certification class this week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31 the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina is hosting its "IAFF Peer Support" certification class in North Charleston. There will be over 25 firefighters in attendance from departments across the Lowcountry. The class is being held...
The Post and Courier
New restaurant and tequila bar coming to former Sticky Fingers location in Charleston
A new Mexican-themed restaurant and tequila bar is in the works at the site of a shuttered dining venue in downtown Charleston. The Matador, with nine restaurants in the Seattle area as well as Idaho and Oregon, plans to open in the former Sticky Fingers site at 235 Meeting St., according to plans presented to the city of Charleston.
Comments / 0