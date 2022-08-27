ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors' Christian Koloko signs 3-year rookie contract

 3 days ago
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Former Arizona center Christian Koloko on Friday reportedly signed a three-year rookie contract with the Toronto Raptors, according to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.

Koloko, who was born in Cameroon, will earn $1.5 million this season and the minimum in the last two years as the 33rd pick. The Raptors were delayed in signing him, in part, because of his visa situation. He will now be able to apply for a work permit after signing his contract.

The 7-foot-1 standout was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 blocked shots and 1.4 assists. His 102 blocks tied a Wildcats’ single-season record and were sixth-most in the country.

Koloko turned in a solid showing in the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.8 steals and one assist on 36.6% shooting from the field in five games. He had his best game on July 9 with 12 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

The Raptors used their last roster spot to sign Koloko and will head into the season looking to improve upon their playoff run last year. Koloko figures to have the opportunity to compete for a backup role with his ability to defend and control the paint.

