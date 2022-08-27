UNC opened its college football season with a comfortable, but perhaps not quite as comfortable as it should have been, victory against the Rattlers of Florida A&M, who put up a very respectable fight regardless of the circumstances surrounding their readiness for the game, and a near-Herculean one considering they were ready to not play just more than 24 hours before the game started. Still, the Tar Heels managed to overwhelm the Rattlers by the end of the game and come away with a 56-24 victory that gives fans a lot of things to be happy about and a fair few things to worry about. Let’s take a deeper look at all of those in the following grades:

