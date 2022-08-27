Read full article on original website
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Florida A&M: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
When it’s been 240 days since you’ve actually seen the football team on the field, the tendency is going to be to read A LOT into what you saw on Saturday. This also comes into play when you have a new quarterback, new defensive coordinators, a new defensive scheme, and new players all over the field.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Florida A&M: Game Thread
We are just moments away from the North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the Florida A&M Rattlers. This game was very close to not happening, as FAMU ran into some eligibility issues in the 11th hour, but ultimately the team decided to fly to Chapel Hill and play with the roster that they have. The Rattlers may be at a disadvantage in this one, but it is still awesome to see that this game is still happening and that HBCU football can properly be celebrated at Kenan Stadium.
footballscoop.com
Florida A&M players pen scathing letter after UNC, days before facing Deion Sanders' JSU
Florida A&M’s football team played the game, its leaders presumably collected the $450,000 check and now Willie Simmons’ Rattlers have turned their focus toward Sunday’s showdown against Deion Sanders’s Jackson State University squad. But the overriding issue – how 26, yes TWENTY-SIX! Rattlers were ruled ineligible...
packinsider.com
2023 Center Braden Pierce Schedules Official Visit to NC State
2023 Center Braden Pierce (7’0″/230) will be taking an Official Visit to NC State on September 17th. Pierece took an Official Visit to East Carolina in November of last year. Pierce was originally a part of the 2022 recruiting class, but has decided to play for IMG Academy’s...
247Sports
UNC basketball picked No. 1 by college basketball coaches in anonymous poll
Caesar’s Sportsbook has Gonzaga and Houston as co-favorites to win the national championship in 2023. But college basketball coaches interviewed by CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander apparently disagreed, with North Carolina landing the highest percentage of No. 1 votes. In the first part of CBS Sports’...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Florida A&M: Three Things Learned
My oh my! After all of the turmoil that Florida A&M’s football team experienced on their way to the airport, Week Zero in Chapel Hill actually happened and it was a sight to behold. Carolina, eager to move into the next chapter of the Mack Brown 2.0 era figured to have an improved defense coax the team along until new starting quarterback Drake Maye was ready to take over the team.
tarheelblog.com
Drake Maye shines in UNC’s 56-24 win over Florida A&M
If we are to take anything from UNC’s first game of the season, it is that this game felt like a warm-up for the first regular season game next weekend against App State. While that sounds like a slight against Florida A&M, who played as tough as anybody couldn’t hoped for, what I actually mean is that the Heels still have a few things to figure out over the next seven days. Does that sound weird to say when the game was 56-24? Of course, but it doesn’t make it any less true.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Florida A&M: Position Grades
UNC opened its college football season with a comfortable, but perhaps not quite as comfortable as it should have been, victory against the Rattlers of Florida A&M, who put up a very respectable fight regardless of the circumstances surrounding their readiness for the game, and a near-Herculean one considering they were ready to not play just more than 24 hours before the game started. Still, the Tar Heels managed to overwhelm the Rattlers by the end of the game and come away with a 56-24 victory that gives fans a lot of things to be happy about and a fair few things to worry about. Let’s take a deeper look at all of those in the following grades:
UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing
While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game
Black UNC alumni are glad to see the school host a HBCU football team in its season-opening game The post Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Video: Blue-White Scrimmage Highlights
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- One month before the start of practice for a highly anticipated season, thousands of North Carolina fans got a first look at the 2022-23 Tar Heels squad with a Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at the Smith Center. For a team that returns most of its major...
Former 5-star North Carolina football CB Tony Grimes forced to exit after scary injury
The University of North Carolina football world is holding their breath during their game against Florida A&M after one of their best players went down with an injury. Tony Grimes is one of the better corners in the country this year. His presence on the Tar Heels has helped them greatly in the last few years.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: A Weekend in the Mountains
I graduated from Appalachian State University in December of 2016, having fully enjoyed my bonus semester in that mountain town, holding two degrees and completely unsure of what my next move would be as I left the high country. I dearly loved each of my four (and a half) years in the western part of the state, and I think my penchant for skipping class and exploring the surrounding area qualifies me uniquely to write this pseudo-guide to the area surrounding Kidd Brewer Stadium, colloquially known as ‘The Rock,’ where our Tar Heels will undergo the first true road test of the season.
MSNBC
The racism on display at Brigham Young Friday fits a historical pattern
Over the weekend, the spotlight was on NCAA women’s volleyball, for the worst possible reasons. Duke University sophomore Rachel Richardson was playing at a tournament in the Brigham Young University field house when things turned ugly. As Richardson said in a statement on Sunday, she and the other Black Duke players were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match."
'Afraid, threatened': Duke volleyball player's dad speaks after daughter faces racial slurs, threats
"Whoever is the adult in charge should have intervened at that time."
cbs17
UNC students and Orange County deputies prepare Ramses for kickoff game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An anonymous call led Orange County deputies helping UNC students prepare the school’s mascot for a football game. On Saturday, Orange County deputies responded to an anonymous call that some fraternity brothers were stealing Ramses, UNC-Chapel Hill’s mascot. After finding out that...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Back to School, Chapel Hill Murder, UNC Football
In today’s news: CHCCS and OCS students head back to school, Chapel Hill Police make an arrest in a murder case, and UNC football wins.
wfmynews2.com
NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking
Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
WCTV
Another housing hiccup: Second FAMU dorm emptied
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is clearing a second dorm on campus, moving dozens more students to hotel rooms, this time because of a fire at the residence hall. FAMU says 128 students will be relocated from Polkinghorne Village West to local hotels. A fire set in a trash can there on Friday activated the sprinkler system which caused some flooding damage, according to the university.
