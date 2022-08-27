Read full article on original website
Predicting Arizona State football’s 2022 schedule, game by game
Expectations are low for the Arizona State Sun Devils going into the 2022 college football season. FanDuel Sportsbook has ASU’s win total at 5.5 — which is under the six-win bowl eligible mark — and some around the country have the team finishing below that mark. I...
sports360az.com
Peoria District Media Day: Ask Coach Anything
What happens when you can ask your high school football coach anything, and he HAS to answer? Players at Peoria Unified School District Football Media Day got their hands on the Sports360AZ microphone to ask their coach any question(s) of their choosing.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Arizona
With over 200 courses in the Scottsdale area alone (and plenty more in Tucson), there’s no shortage of desert golf options in The Grand Canyon State. So, how do you pick which layouts to add to your next trip with so much golf to choose from?. Whether planning a...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona
Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
Arizona wildlife officials hunt for alligator in lake after someone was spotted releasing one
Arizona authorities have launched a hunt for an alligator that’s been spotted in a man-made lake. Glendale police officials say they received multiple reports from people who saw someone dump a live gator in Arrowhead Lake, which is used for boating an fishing in a Glendale neighborhood. So far, no one has reported any encounters with the dangerous animal, police say.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale
Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: Bluewater Grill Phoenix
Bluewater Grill has been a Phoenix staple since 2009. But as with many staples, there is always room for updates, expansion and culinary evolution. In June, the sustainable seafood restaurant moved from its original location on Camelback Road (impossible to miss when driving south on the 51 thanks to its glowing lights) to a new 8,000-sq.-ft. home just a mile away in Central Phoenix.
Cinnaholic is Coming Soon to Mesa
The gourmet plant-based cinnamon rolls shop continues to expand in the Valley.
Vox
Americans keep moving to where the water isn’t
Even with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — which, name aside, is the most ambitious piece of climate-related legislation ever passed by Congress — the US is locked into decades of rising temperatures and more extreme weather. Just how warm it will get will depend on how quickly we can reduce carbon emissions and how sensitive the climate proves to be, but average global temperature increases of between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms seem most likely, with some regions experiencing much worse extremes.
12news.com
Gilbert restaurant sees 2 shootings in 4 months
GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police are investigating a shooting at a Mexican restaurant that happened early Sunday morning, and it’s the second shooting at the business in just a few months. The shooting happened at Sandbar Mexican Grill near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. >> Live,...
AZFamily
Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
fox10phoenix.com
Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods
PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
AZFamily
Police say Arizona criminals are using illegal devices to amplify firepower of guns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For many, it was a normal trip to the mall, filled with lots of walking, talking, and other shoppers eager to find the latest fashion outfits on a packed back-to-school shopping day at the Chandler Mall. Suddenly, panic and chaos ensue as 30 shots ring out...
knau.org
Lane restrictions planned for I-17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff
Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and Phoenix as crews continue to install fiber-optic cable along the roadway. The Arizona Department of Transportation officials say northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane near Coldwater Road – milepost 245 – overnight through Wednesday morning.
12news.com
Watch: Hiker captures a moment up close with a group of curious ringtails
PHOENIX — Something is living up on Camelback Mountain; something small, fluffy, and very cute! One lucky hiker got the chance to film a group of Arizona ringtails up close and personal. Crystal Hetu posted the videos to the Hike AZ Facebook group on Saturday, showing off a trio...
AZFamily
Maricopa County Recorder debunks claim that Arizona 2020 election data will be destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An email is making the rounds, urging recipients to request Arizona election data from the Nov. 2020 election before it’s destroyed on Sept. 1. The only problem, according to Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, is that it’s not true. Richer, who leads the county’s election operations, says the email originated at a recent event hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and has been making its way around Republican legislative districts. The message starts with urgency, stating “We need to bombard the AZ Recorder’s Office” with requests for 2020 election info, specifically a “per ballot” report that’s also known as a “Cast Vote Record,” or CVR.
KTAR.com
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams still unsure on retirement date
PHOENIX — Nearly four months after announcing her retirement, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Monday she still hasn’t pinned down a final day. Michael Sullivan will take over as interim chief on Sept. 12 and Williams has pledged to stay on through the transition period. “Once [Sullivan]...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Phoenix
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Phoenix from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
oucampus.org
23 E. La Vieve Lane
LOVELY HOME IN WARNER RANCH! - LOVELY HOME IN WARNER RANCH IN SOUTH TEMPE! 2 MASTERS UPSTAIRS AND 1 BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS W/FULL BATH JUST OUTSIDE THE BEDROOM DOOR. ALL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING W/D, EAT IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING, SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS, VAULTED CEILINGS, ON NICE QUIET STREET. NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT.
