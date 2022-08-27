ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Bayless leading young Lady Wolves to promising start to season

The Plano West volleyball team is heating up, recently winning the Allen Texas Open for a second straight year and outlasting state-ranked Prosper in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. The Lady Wolves have upped their game despite the graduation of five players who received all-district honors last year and the...
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Boyte's all-around growth key to Lady Eagles' success

The Allen volleyball team made strides last season under first-year head coach Stephanie Poole, qualifying for the playoffs and pushing eventual regional semifinalist Plano West to the brink in a five-set bi-district match. The Lady Eagles hope to pick up where they left off as district play approaches, despite graduating...
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina run game, defense fuel dominant 2nd quarter in blowout of Paris

After a back-and-forth first quarter-and-a-half with Paris on Friday, the Celina football team shifted gears in a big way in its first game of the 2022 season. The Bobcats turned a 14-14 tie into a 31-point blowout, rolling past the Wildcats for a 45-14 victory from Wildcat Stadium.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Smith's court IQ has The Colony in a good spot

The Colony volleyball team came into this season with high expectations. Last year, the Lady Cougars made the playoffs for the first time since 2019. And with a majority of its roster returning from a bi-district finalist appearance, The Colony is eager to build on that finish this season.
THE COLONY, TX
QSR magazine

Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September

Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Nicholson setting sights high as she builds off MVP year

Ever since she was a freshman during the 2019 season, Lily Nicholson has been a prominent contributor for the McKinney North volleyball team. The Lady Bulldogs' longtime setter has been part of some of the most successful years in program history, including a trip to the regional finals in 2020 and a share of the team's first-ever district championship in 2021.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

How Chris Cansler works to support Frisco ISD's music programs

Chris Cansler was hired as head band director with Independence High School in 2014. Today, he now serves as Frisco ISD's Assistant Director of Fine Arts, supporting the district's elementary music programs and secondary instrumental programs. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Reservoirs Still Low Despite Heavy Rainfall

Summer storms that dropped more than 10 inches of rain in North Texas this week caused significant flooding in the region and set records in some areas but failed to replenish local water district reservoirs on par with expectations. This month has been the wettest August on record in Dallas-Fort...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Denton County deputies investigating shooting death

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition), Little Elm, unincorporated Denton County, Texas. When deputies arrived, a 17-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound. Alvarez was...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Jury finds former Arlington officer Ravi Singh not guilty in the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury has found Ravi Singh not guilty for the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks. Singh was indicted in September 2020 for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in prison.Brooks' father, Troy Brooks, told CBS 11 that he doesn't know how anyone could come to that decision. "You see the video for yourself," he said. "There's nobody that owns a gun that would ever take that shot. Ever. But if you're a police officer, you're covered in absolute immunity. You can do whatever you want, and there are...
ARLINGTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite's Rachel Lopez, an advocate for Mesquite's Hispanic community

Rachel Lopez has lived in Mesquite for 31 years with her husband, Sal. She has a son and daughter-in-law. She works as a national product manager for BoadSpire Care Management. In addition to her job advocating for individuals with disabilities, she is an active community member advocating for community members in Mesquite. Starting with a local crime watch, Lopez has been a longtime community member.
MESQUITE, TX

