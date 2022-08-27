Read full article on original website
Bayless leading young Lady Wolves to promising start to season
The Plano West volleyball team is heating up, recently winning the Allen Texas Open for a second straight year and outlasting state-ranked Prosper in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. The Lady Wolves have upped their game despite the graduation of five players who received all-district honors last year and the...
Chuck Cox: Denton Ryan upset in its season opener as New Braunfels posts second-half rally
By Chuck Cox BELTON — Denton Ryan losing a regular-season game happens about as often as a unicorn sighting. Heading into Thursday's season opener against New Braunfels at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor's Crusader Stadium, the Raiders were a combined 68-1 in the ...
Boyte's all-around growth key to Lady Eagles' success
The Allen volleyball team made strides last season under first-year head coach Stephanie Poole, qualifying for the playoffs and pushing eventual regional semifinalist Plano West to the brink in a five-set bi-district match. The Lady Eagles hope to pick up where they left off as district play approaches, despite graduating...
Celina run game, defense fuel dominant 2nd quarter in blowout of Paris
After a back-and-forth first quarter-and-a-half with Paris on Friday, the Celina football team shifted gears in a big way in its first game of the 2022 season. The Bobcats turned a 14-14 tie into a 31-point blowout, rolling past the Wildcats for a 45-14 victory from Wildcat Stadium.
Smith's court IQ has The Colony in a good spot
The Colony volleyball team came into this season with high expectations. Last year, the Lady Cougars made the playoffs for the first time since 2019. And with a majority of its roster returning from a bi-district finalist appearance, The Colony is eager to build on that finish this season.
Fort Worth ISD could have found its new superintendent right here in West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — Could a change be coming to leadership at the Midland Independent School District? It's been the talk on social media. The Fort Worth School District is looking for a new Superintendent and some have speculated they're looking right here in West Texas. On August 30th, Fort...
Lead pastor at Flower Mound megachurch placed on leave
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, announced during last Sunday’s service that he has been placed on a temporary leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman. Chandler spoke only for a few minutes Sunday to explain to the...
Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September
Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.
Nicholson setting sights high as she builds off MVP year
Ever since she was a freshman during the 2019 season, Lily Nicholson has been a prominent contributor for the McKinney North volleyball team. The Lady Bulldogs' longtime setter has been part of some of the most successful years in program history, including a trip to the regional finals in 2020 and a share of the team's first-ever district championship in 2021.
How Chris Cansler works to support Frisco ISD's music programs
Chris Cansler was hired as head band director with Independence High School in 2014. Today, he now serves as Frisco ISD's Assistant Director of Fine Arts, supporting the district's elementary music programs and secondary instrumental programs. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
A tale of two mascots: Allen High School sophomores bring out the spirit in the community
Two eagles have joined the Allen High School flock and aim to bring out the spirit in the Allen community. Aleyna Talanantez and Morgan Irvin have begun their sophomore year at Allen High School getting involved in major sporting and back to school events as well as pep rallies and outreach to younger kids — as Allen High School Eagle mascots.
Reservoirs Still Low Despite Heavy Rainfall
Summer storms that dropped more than 10 inches of rain in North Texas this week caused significant flooding in the region and set records in some areas but failed to replenish local water district reservoirs on par with expectations. This month has been the wettest August on record in Dallas-Fort...
Game, Set, Match For The Preston Road Corridor: Woodhouse Buys T Bar M Racquet Club in North Dallas
Property owners in the far North Dallas corridor along Preston Road will be thrilled to learn that Woodhouse has closed on the purchase of the T Bar M Racquet Club off Preston Road and Dilbeck Lane, just north of the Preston and LBJ Intersection, and across from the still-in-progress Midtown development.
Denton County deputies investigating shooting death
On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition), Little Elm, unincorporated Denton County, Texas. When deputies arrived, a 17-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound. Alvarez was...
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
Jury finds former Arlington officer Ravi Singh not guilty in the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury has found Ravi Singh not guilty for the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks. Singh was indicted in September 2020 for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in prison.Brooks' father, Troy Brooks, told CBS 11 that he doesn't know how anyone could come to that decision. "You see the video for yourself," he said. "There's nobody that owns a gun that would ever take that shot. Ever. But if you're a police officer, you're covered in absolute immunity. You can do whatever you want, and there are...
Suspect who fatally shot hostage killed by Fort Worth police following chase out of Central Texas, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A suspect was shot and killed by a Fort Worth officer after the suspect fatally shot a hostage following a police chase out of Central Texas on Sunday night, officials said. In a news conference late Sunday, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said the...
Get to know the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite's Rachel Lopez, an advocate for Mesquite's Hispanic community
Rachel Lopez has lived in Mesquite for 31 years with her husband, Sal. She has a son and daughter-in-law. She works as a national product manager for BoadSpire Care Management. In addition to her job advocating for individuals with disabilities, she is an active community member advocating for community members in Mesquite. Starting with a local crime watch, Lopez has been a longtime community member.
