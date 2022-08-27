Read full article on original website
Brittingham Farms creates Lavender and Lambs Experience to educate people on local farming
At Brittingham Farms in Millsboro, Delaware you can experience lots of lavender and lots of bleating lambs that just may follow you everywhere you go.
Cape Gazette
WSFS Bank gives $5K to support Stars & Stripes Fireworks
As a Firecracker level sponsor of the Stars & Stripes Fireworks event held June 25, WSFS Bank presented a $5,000 check to the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce. Shown are (l-r) Matthew Sellers, Nancy Pinera, Jill McEwen and Terry Kistler.
Cape Gazette
Lewes library to host history and antiquarian book sale Sept. 16-17
The Friends of the Lewes Public Library will hold a history and antiquarian book sale from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sep. 17, at the library, 111 Adams Ave., Lewes. More than 1,500 books on history and politics, as well as...
Cape Gazette
Like the name implies, The Crab Connect is the place for crabs
Looking to meet the needs of customer demands, The Crab Connect outside Lewes has begun steaming crabs onsite. “So many customers were asking us to do it. We had too,” said owner Bryan Stewart. The Crab Connect is located in the parking lot of the BP gas station on...
Cape Gazette
The Beach Paper Winter Survival Guide
After this issue, Beach Paper will be but a fond memory. Of course, we’ll be back in the spring, but The Rehoboth Foodie is fretful over your off-season nourishment. How will you muddle through without your weekly helping of Steppin’ Up To The Plate?. As part of our...
Cape Gazette
‘Village of Arden’ screening set at art theater Sept. 12
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society, in partnership with WHYY, will present a special screening of the “The Village of Arden” episode “Movers & Makers” at 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12, at the Cinema Art Theater near Lewes. This free event is open to all members and...
Cape Gazette
Bargains on the Broadkill draws a crowd
The Town of Milton was bustling Aug. 27 for the annual Bargains on the Broadkill event at Memorial Park. The weather was hot and humid, but it didn’t stop people from perusing products for sale from dozens of vendors, from sunglasses and candles to homemade fudge and a variety of home decor items. Face painting, balloon animals, the Lions Club train and other activities kept the kids happy before the grand finale duck race, which saw members of the Milton Fire Department dump hundreds of rubber duckies from a ladder truck before local celebrities Rep. Steve Smyk, R-Milton; Melissa Clampitt, co-owner of Po’ Boys restaurant; and WRDE anchor Matt Pencek raced to collect them. The day’s festivities kicked off with the annual Irish Eyes canoe and kayak race, which started and ended at Memorial Park.
Cape Gazette
Overfalls gala tickets discounted thru Sept. 9
The Overfalls Foundation’s annual gala is fast approaching. Rock the Boat festivities will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, at Baywood Greens Ballroom. In addition to terrific food and great musical entertainment by the popular band Hot Sauce, the evening will feature a live auction led by well-known auctioneer Dickie Bryant.
Cape Gazette
Eve Plumb to appear at Jeff West Home in Lewes Sept. 3
Here’s the story of a lovely lady. Actor, artist and entrepreneur Eve Plumb, star of TV classic “Brady Bunch,” will return to Jeff West Home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, for a meet and greet at the shop at 207 West Market St., Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 8/31/22
U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced the USDA is investing $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural America. Grain farmer Willard L. Kauffman of Harrington is receiving $19,558. Funds will be used toward the purchase and installation of a grain-drying system for...
WMDT.com
OC bridal company offers cost friendly ceremony options amid high inflation
OCEAN CITY, Md. – If wedding bells are in your near future, one Ocean City business wants to provide you all the magic for your special day at a fraction of the cost. We’re told due to historic high inflation, the U.S. average a couple will spend for a wedding is now around $39,000.
Cape Gazette
Curtis B. Fritzinger Jr., proud veteran
Curtis B. Fritzinger Jr., 83, of Georgetown, formerly of Millsboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home. Curtis was born Aug. 28, 1938, in Palmerton, Pa., son of the late Curtis B. Fritzinger Sr. and the late Pearline (Angelmyer) Fritzinger. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1957-60.
Cape Gazette
Artist reception with Kathy Buschi set Sept. 4
Kathy Buschi of Milton is returning to the art gallery at Nassau Valley Vineyards to exhibit her work during the month of September. A reception will be held from 12 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes. A farmers market is held on Sundays at the vineyard during those hours.
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE~SAT~9/3~11AM-3PM-17662 FIELDSTONE AVE-BROOKSTONE TRACE
17662 Fieldstone Avenue, Milford, DE 19963 - Brookstone Trace - Beautiful townhome has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you to move right in. The first floor offers garage access and an unfinished flex space that can be used for storage or finished and used as an additional living area. Head up the stairs to the second floor where you will find the kitchen, living room, and dining area with a view of the pond in the common area. You have the option to add a deck off the dining area to enjoy the outdoors! A half bath off the living room offers convenience to both you and your guests. Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom suite with private full bath and walk in closet. Laundry area and 2 other bedrooms complete this floor with a shared full bath in the hallway. This home is in excellent condition and is a must see.
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer dishes out dirt on fellow member
The divisiveness of the Republican primary election for the Sussex County Council District 5 seat came to a head during council's Aug. 30 meeting. In the Sept. 13 primary, Councilman John Rieley is being challenged by Keller Hopkins, a current member of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. During the...
Cape Gazette
Autumn container garden workshop set Sept. 10
In partnership with the Delaware Botanic Gardens, the Inland Bays Garden Center in Frankford will offer a fall container garden workshop from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10. Jan Poli will lead the session. An experienced designer, Poli has been instrumental in creating and maintaining the Folly Garden...
delawarepublic.org
Coworking space in Rehoboth Beach offers ocean front studios for work and sightseeing
There’s a new business in Rehoboth Beach that allows people to rent space to work and stare at the ocean - all at the same time. Since the COVID pandemic, working from home has become the new normal for many. Jared Bowers recognized that and decided to open CoWork...
Cape Gazette
David Alfred Banks, founded family business
David Alfred Banks, 84, of Georgetown, passed away following a lengthy illness Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Born Dec. 18, 1937, to Walter and Dorothy (Williamson) Banks of Millsboro, David graduated from Georgetown High School in 1955. In September 1959, David married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Frances Stockley of Georgetown, and they shared 63 wonderful years together.
Cape Gazette
Lewes council missed an opportunity
The following letter has been sent to Lewes Mayor and City Council with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have been remiss in writing to express my extreme displeasure in June's fiasco related to the missed opportunity to purchase 203 E. Savannah Road at Savannah Road and Cape Henlopen Drive in the heart of Lewes Beach, a prime and marquee piece of real estate that would provide a variety of public benefits for the City of Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Lewes forms plan for Great Marsh Park
“I think it’s important to remember that if we don’t get a master plan that is approved by the state, we could lose this 66 acres ... if it goes to a developer, we’re just going to lose that 66 acres,” Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Janet Reeves reminded the public Aug. 15.
