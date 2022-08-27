ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

ocala-news.com

Two-vehicle crash on SW 60th Street Road sends one driver to hospital

One driver was hospitalized on Monday evening following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on SW 60th Street Road in Ocala. On Monday, August 29, shortly before 8:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 5000 block of SW 60th Street Road due to reports of a vehicle accident with possible entrapment.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries. One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night. They found an Audi...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

One person extricated after two-vehicle crash in Ocala

One person was extricated following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday evening in Ocala. On Sunday, August 28, shortly after 11:40 p.m., multiple Ocala Fire Rescue units responded to the intersection of SW 3rd Place and SW 27th Avenue due to reports of a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the...
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

RV goes up in flames in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City crash kills 1, shuts down traffic signal

A single-vehicle crash in Lake City on Sunday resulted in one passenger fatality and sent the driver and another passenger to UF Shands Hospital in stable condition. The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded just before 6 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of US 90 and NW Lake City Avenue, finding the vehicle had struck and knocked over a concrete pole holding up the traffic lights.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Traffic diverted in Ocala due to gas leak

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers diverted traffic on an Ocala roadway due to a gas leak on Monday evening. Ocala Fire Rescue officials report a gas leak in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue. Traffic is being diverted at the intersection of Southwest 42nd Street and Southwest 27th Avenue. Ocala...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala firefighters extinguish flames inside residential garage, no injuries reported

Local firefighters responded to a residence in Ocala on Monday morning after a fire ignited inside the home’s garage. Shortly after 3 a.m., multiple Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 4, and 6, Rescue 4, Tower 1, and Battalion Chief 11 responded to a residential structure fire in the 3400 block of SW 25th Street, according to a media release from OFR.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident temporarily displaced from home after fire ignites inside closet

An Ocala resident was temporarily displaced on Monday evening after a fire ignited inside a single-story home on SW 3rd Street. On Monday, August 29, shortly after 5:30 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer responded to a residential structure fire in the 1700 block of SW 3rd Street.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Single-vehicle accident claims 2 on I-75

Two unidentified men were killed when their vehicle ran off I-75, struck a tree and caught fire just south of Gainesville on Friday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a sedan traveling north on I-75 at mile marker 380 ran off the road at 5:06 p.m., striking a tree with its front and another tree on its right side.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Fire truck hit while responding to semi-truck crash on I-75 near Lake City

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two semi-trucks crashing on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
LAKE CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala accepting bids for bus wrap advertising on 3 SunTran buses

The City of Ocala is currently accepting bids from for-profit organizations for bus wrap advertising on three SunTran buses. The request for bids is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. The solicitation process is an...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

