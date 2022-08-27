Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Two-vehicle crash on SW 60th Street Road sends one driver to hospital
One driver was hospitalized on Monday evening following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on SW 60th Street Road in Ocala. On Monday, August 29, shortly before 8:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 5000 block of SW 60th Street Road due to reports of a vehicle accident with possible entrapment.
WCJB
One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries. One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night. They found an Audi...
ocala-news.com
One person extricated after two-vehicle crash in Ocala
One person was extricated following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday evening in Ocala. On Sunday, August 28, shortly after 11:40 p.m., multiple Ocala Fire Rescue units responded to the intersection of SW 3rd Place and SW 27th Avenue due to reports of a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the...
News4Jax.com
Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes concrete pole in Lake City, police say
One man died and two others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lake City, authorities said. The Lake City Police Department said officers responded just after 5:50 a.m. to a crash at U.S. 90 and Northwest Lake City Avenue where they found a vehicle that had struck a concrete pole.
RV goes up in flames in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City crash kills 1, shuts down traffic signal
A single-vehicle crash in Lake City on Sunday resulted in one passenger fatality and sent the driver and another passenger to UF Shands Hospital in stable condition. The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded just before 6 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of US 90 and NW Lake City Avenue, finding the vehicle had struck and knocked over a concrete pole holding up the traffic lights.
WCJB
Traffic diverted in Ocala due to gas leak
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers diverted traffic on an Ocala roadway due to a gas leak on Monday evening. Ocala Fire Rescue officials report a gas leak in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue. Traffic is being diverted at the intersection of Southwest 42nd Street and Southwest 27th Avenue. Ocala...
ocala-news.com
Ocala firefighters extinguish flames inside residential garage, no injuries reported
Local firefighters responded to a residence in Ocala on Monday morning after a fire ignited inside the home’s garage. Shortly after 3 a.m., multiple Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 4, and 6, Rescue 4, Tower 1, and Battalion Chief 11 responded to a residential structure fire in the 3400 block of SW 25th Street, according to a media release from OFR.
mycbs4.com
Man accused of throwing object at a car on Archer Road near Butler Plaza
Gainesville — Police say Sunday afternoon David Dunson threw a three inch rock, or piece of asphalt, at a car stopped in traffic. Police say the object hit the rear passenger side door, leaving a dent and chipping paint. Police say the damage was eight inches below the window, and a person was sitting there.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident temporarily displaced from home after fire ignites inside closet
An Ocala resident was temporarily displaced on Monday evening after a fire ignited inside a single-story home on SW 3rd Street. On Monday, August 29, shortly after 5:30 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer responded to a residential structure fire in the 1700 block of SW 3rd Street.
WCJB
Marion County road will be temporarily closed for construction
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Marion County is temporarily closed for construction. Construction will happen on NE 42nd Place. This is from the NE 27th Court intersection to the NE 30th Court intersection. The road closure will start at 7 a.m. Monday and go until September 5. Crews...
Deputies: 14-year-old students charged after destroying Palatka middle school, causing $100,000 in damages
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Three 14-year-olds have been arrested after causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Palatka Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Single-vehicle accident claims 2 on I-75
Two unidentified men were killed when their vehicle ran off I-75, struck a tree and caught fire just south of Gainesville on Friday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a sedan traveling north on I-75 at mile marker 380 ran off the road at 5:06 p.m., striking a tree with its front and another tree on its right side.
End of mission: Retired Putnam County K-9 Officer dies peacefully at 11
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Retired Putnam County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Zeke passed away in his sleep Sunday. Zeke lived out the last four of his 11 years at home with the officer who was his partner, Sgt. Vieria. "Zeke will be missed by those who he left behind....
WCJB
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie. A sedan was headed north when troopers say it ran off the road a little after 5 p.m Friday afternoon. The wreck happened near mile marker 380 and blocked the northbound lane.
click orlando
Man, 24, arrested in fatal stabbing at Marion County home, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened Sunday morning in a Citra home, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office responded to NE 134th Place after receiving reports that someone was killed during an assault....
WCJB
Fire truck hit while responding to semi-truck crash on I-75 near Lake City
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two semi-trucks crashing on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala accepting bids for bus wrap advertising on 3 SunTran buses
The City of Ocala is currently accepting bids from for-profit organizations for bus wrap advertising on three SunTran buses. The request for bids is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. The solicitation process is an...
WCJB
Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
Marion County man accused of fatally stabbing man in the back
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man is accused of stabbing another man to death in a home on Sunday. Deputies said Jose Florencio, 24, is charged with second-degree murder after they said he stabbed Marvin Pate, 48, to death in a home on 134th Place in Citra Sunday morning.
