A single-vehicle crash in Lake City on Sunday resulted in one passenger fatality and sent the driver and another passenger to UF Shands Hospital in stable condition. The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded just before 6 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of US 90 and NW Lake City Avenue, finding the vehicle had struck and knocked over a concrete pole holding up the traffic lights.

LAKE CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO