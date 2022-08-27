ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHC monitoring two disturbances in the central Atlantic

By Ginny Beagan and Janessa Hilliard, Naples Daily News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIGPl_0hXht2m600

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances in the central Atlantic Ocean as of 8 p.m. Saturday. An earlier development in the eastern Caribbean is no longer classified as a disturbance.

Disturbance 1, a low pressure system, has a generally favorable chance for development over five days, according to forecasters. According to the National Hurricane Center , there is a 50 percent chance of formation within five days.

Disturbance 2 is showing slow development signs and is about 600 miles east of Bermuda. It has a 20 percent chance or formation within five days.

Meteorologist Ryan Truchelut, AKA the Weather Tiger , says 2022 has been the slowest start to a hurricane season since 1988. A peaceful Atlantic in August has implications for the remainder of hurricane season. There is a small but significant tendency for slow Augusts to be followed by less activity in September and October, said Truchelut.

Your guide to preparing for the 2022 hurricane season in Florida

Track all active storms

Excessive rainfall forecast

The peak period of the Atlantic hurricane season runs from mid-August to mid-October.

Weather Tiger: Late August to early September hurricane forecast: Finding reason in a slow storm season | WeatherTiger

Hurricane season: Atlantic hurricane season off to slow start. But top forecasters still expect above-normal activity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtliS_0hXht2m600

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of  11 p.m. Aug. 27:

Disturbance 1: A complex area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are forecast to be "generally favorable" to support some gradual development of the system. A tropical depression could form by the middle of next week as the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph in the direction of the Leeward Islands.

  • Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent.

Disturbance 2: Activity in association with a small, low pressure system is about 600 miles east of Bermuda in the central Atlantic, and slow development could occur over the next two to three days. After that, conditions are expected to be less favorable for development.

  • Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

Earlier in the day, a different Disturbance 2, was described as a trough of low pressure located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing minimal thunderstorm activity. While it is no longer a disturbance, conditions could become more conducive for slow development of this system during the early or middle part of next week.

  • Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: NHC monitoring two disturbances in the central Atlantic

Comments / 0

