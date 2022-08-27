Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gaston County teacher stages protest after not getting paid for first week of class
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An ongoing problem with a new payroll system is causing headaches for teachers in Gaston County, and now one teacher says she’s had enough after not getting paid for the first week of school. Gaston County has been the beta tester for a new...
A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this cafe in North Carolina.
Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
Community holds ‘day of caring’ for retired Union County teacher who lost husband to COVID
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A retired Union County teacher who lost her husband to COVID-19 last year received a touching gift from her husband’s former co-workers on Saturday morning. Lisa Anthony said her husband’s former co-workers from Charlotte Pipe and Foundry showed up at her house to help...
Source: Parent brings loaded gun into open house at Butler HS in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent tried to bring a loaded gun in her purse into a Butler High School during an open house last week, a source told Channel 9. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the parent tried to bring the gun into the school in Matthews. Police said...
WMAZ
'I thought she was gonna slam him hard' | Mother's TikTok video of South Carolina day care alarms area parents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte day care center is facing allegations of abuse after parents shared videos on social media that they say show staff members hitting a child and slamming another on the ground. Alyssa Stillwell, who lives in Raleigh, said her 3-year-old daughter was enrolled at Tutor...
WCNC
"Steak 101" with Steak 48
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever go to order a steak, but are unsure of which one to order, or how to order it? Rickey Perry from Steak 48 joined Charlotte Today on Monday to go over the different cuts of steak. Bone-in Strip is a great cut of...
Changes to school meals and absence policies likely to impact many CMS students
CHARLOTTE — As the new school year kicks off, changes to some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ policies will impact the district’s 140,000 students. This school year, the district is stressing the importance of good attendance to ensure academic success. District leaders say if a student misses 10 days of...
Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte campus at a crossroads
CHARLOTTE — The lone surviving branch campus of Johnson & Wales University is working to return to prominence in Charlotte amid dwindling enrollment and the loss of its fourth president in seven years. Former and present leaders — and certainly employers aiming to hire graduates in a hot job...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
cn2.com
Meet York County’s First Parks & Rec. Director
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The numbers prove it. More and more people are escaping to the outdoors, including spending time at parks right here in York County. County leaders say on an average Saturday in July of this year more than 1,000 people visited Ebenezer Park and that doesn’t even include annual passholders.
'Daddy was the best daddy on earth' | Family seeks justice after man shot and killed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A family continues to seek justice after a man was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte. The shooting took place about four months ago on Deep Rock Circle; 33-year-old Demarcus Allen is just one of several victims of gun violence on that street this year. “Eight...
wunc.org
Superintendent says CMS board plans to defy NC school calendar law next year
Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools start classes today, along with most other North Carolina districts, because that’s what state law requires. But Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says next year the school board plans to follow Gaston County’s lead and start earlier. In 2004, North Carolina's General Assembly set a...
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
FOX Carolina
Family honors woman killed during target practice with fundraisers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed during a target practice incident in Gaffney is hoping to raise money for her funeral expenses and her eight children. 42-year-old Kesha Tate was in her kitchen when she heard gunshots. She was reportedly looking out of...
cn2.com
Rock Hill House Fire Displaces 2 Adults
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two adults are being assisted by the Red Cross overnight when their home was heavily damaged by fire. Authorities tell us the fire originated on the back deck of the home on Roundtree Circle in Rock Hill around midnight.
Birthday numbers: Gaston County man wins $100K in Powerball
Francis, 62, explained the winning numbers came directly from his birth date. After winning, he jolted to his wife.
Raleigh News & Observer
Charlotte staple Midnight Diner has a closing date, and reveals when it plans to reopen
Charlotte’s popular Midnight Diner next month will permanently shut down operations near South End, but the 24/7 eatery will relocate about 1 mile away in uptown. The diner opened 12 years ago at 115 E. Carson St., and is slated to close Sept. 5, according to Midnight Diner’s Facebook page.
