ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
MATTHEWS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waxhaw, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Society
City
Wesley Chapel, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
WCNC

"Steak 101" with Steak 48

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever go to order a steak, but are unsure of which one to order, or how to order it? Rickey Perry from Steak 48 joined Charlotte Today on Monday to go over the different cuts of steak. Bone-in Strip is a great cut of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Blue Marble#Lemonade Stand#Food Drink#Charity
Statesville Record & Landmark

Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
MOORESVILLE, NC
cn2.com

Meet York County’s First Parks & Rec. Director

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The numbers prove it. More and more people are escaping to the outdoors, including spending time at parks right here in York County. County leaders say on an average Saturday in July of this year more than 1,000 people visited Ebenezer Park and that doesn’t even include annual passholders.
YORK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wunc.org

Superintendent says CMS board plans to defy NC school calendar law next year

Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools start classes today, along with most other North Carolina districts, because that’s what state law requires. But Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh says next year the school board plans to follow Gaston County’s lead and start earlier. In 2004, North Carolina's General Assembly set a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
columbiapd.net

Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert

An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Family honors woman killed during target practice with fundraisers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed during a target practice incident in Gaffney is hoping to raise money for her funeral expenses and her eight children. 42-year-old Kesha Tate was in her kitchen when she heard gunshots. She was reportedly looking out of...
GAFFNEY, SC
cn2.com

Rock Hill House Fire Displaces 2 Adults

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two adults are being assisted by the Red Cross overnight when their home was heavily damaged by fire. Authorities tell us the fire originated on the back deck of the home on Roundtree Circle in Rock Hill around midnight.
ROCK HILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy