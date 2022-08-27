Read full article on original website
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MCINTOSH AND CENTRAL MUSKOGEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Guadalupe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Guadalupe. * WHEN...Until 245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1245 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Braunfels, Seguin, McQueeney, Geronimo, Zipp and Nolte. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency - call 911. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye and Northeastern Nye counties. * WHEN...11 AM Saturday through 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Western Ulster by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Western Ulster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Ulster County through 530 PM EDT At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Phillipsport, or near Ellenville, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ellenville, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, Wawarsing, Port Ben, Cherrytown, Samsonville, Palentown, Liebhardt, Fantinekill, Granite, Cragsmoor, Walker Valley, Mombaccus, Honk Hill, Greenfield Park, Mettacahonts, Mill Hook, Lackawack and Lyonsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Spencer, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Spencer; Warrick FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN SPENCER AND EAST CENTRAL WARRICK COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT, while Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has come to an end, some flooding has been reported in the Gentryville and Santa Claus areas. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Chittenden, Grand Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Champlain, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chittenden; Grand Isle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CLINTON...NORTHEASTERN ESSEX...SOUTHWESTERN GRAND ISLE AND CENTRAL CHITTENDEN COUNTIES At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shelburne, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Essex Junction, South Burlington, Burlington International Airport, Burlington, Winooski, Colchester, Essex Junction Village, Williston, South Hero, Port Kent, Richmond, Jericho, St. George, Essex, Shelburne, Hinesburg, Jericho Village, Bolton, Charlotte and Shelburne Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Robertson, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 13:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Robertson; Sumner FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Robertson and Sumner. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms repeatedly developing around the White House and Cross Plains areas. Radar estimates up to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past hour. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include White House and Cross Plains. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Rutland, Washington, Windsor by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rutland; Washington; Windsor THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN ADDISON...NORTHEASTERN RUTLAND...NORTHWESTERN WINDSOR AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain and lightning is still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Watch issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Southern Salinas Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fulton; Hamilton; Herkimer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON NORTHWESTERN FULTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HERKIMER COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm, and a special weather statement remains in effect for south central Hamilton County until 5:15 PM EDT..
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. to reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency - call 911. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; South Central Elko County; Southwest Elko County HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT..Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s. * WHERE...Humboldt County, Northern Elko County, Southwestern Elko County, South-Central Elko County, and Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County. * WHEN...11 AM Saturday through 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bernalillo, Torrance, Valencia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-30 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bernalillo; Torrance; Valencia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New Mexico, including the following counties, Bernalillo, Torrance and Valencia. * WHEN...Until 545 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 253 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen over parts of the area. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chilili, Tajique, Torreon, State Road 337, State Road 55, Clampet Road, Luna Road, Peacock Road, and Forest Service Road 321. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 17:23:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL CHARLES SOUTHEASTERN STAFFORD...KING GEORGE AND EAST CENTRAL SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Addison, Rutland, Windsor by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 16:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Addison; Rutland; Windsor THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN ADDISON NORTHWESTERN RUTLAND AND NORTHWESTERN WINDSOR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with additional thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Parker Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Parker Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 102 to 114. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Central La Paz; Gila River Valley; Kofa; Southeast Yuma County; Yuma EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 104 to 113. * WHERE...Kofa, Yuma, Central La Paz County, Southeast Yuma County and Gila River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Champlain, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chittenden; Franklin; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orleans A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CLINTON...NORTHWESTERN LAMOILLE...NORTHWESTERN ORLEANS...GRAND ISLE...NORTHERN CHITTENDEN AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 516 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Georgia, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Enosburg Falls, Franklin, Jay, Montgomery Center, Westford, Sheldon, Georgia, Waterville, Grand Isle, St. Albans Town, South Alburgh, Alburgh, Enosburg Falls Village, Alburgh Dunes State Park, North Hero, Milton, Bakersfield, Cambridge Village, Berkshire and Jeffersonville Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos, Burleson and Grimes. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 404 PM CDT, Moderate to heavy rainfall continues to impact the region. Conditions are generally improving though flooding remains possible. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include College Station, Bryan, Caldwell, Snook, Kurten, Wixon Valley, Millican, Kyle Field, Wellborn and Chriesman. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West; Palo Verde Valley; Salton Sea EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 102 to 114. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
