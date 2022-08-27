ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Cowboys have a lot to consider after win over Seahawks

By Adam Bradshaw
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sI7m_0hXhsHtX00

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Lock threw for a touchdown with three interceptions before the Dallas Cowboys rallied to beat the Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night in Seattle’s final preseason game before deciding on Russell Wilson’s replacement.

A pair of long shots for the Dallas roster connected for the winning score when Ben DiNucci found tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 14-yard TD with 4:07 remaining.

Geno Smith, continually noted as the leader in the competition with Lock, played one series, moving the Seahawks (0-3) to the Dallas 19 before a penalty and a 14-yard sack forced them to settle for Jason Myers’ 53-yard field goal.

Lock saw plenty of playing time after missing the second preseason game because of COVID-19. Coach Pete Carroll said it would be a “makeup deal,” but Lock’s picks may have titled the choice even more toward Smith.

Israel Mukuamu intercepted Lock’s second pass before the former Denver starter threw a 35-yard TD to Penny Hart on the first play of his second series following a fourth-down stop by the Seattle defense.

Dallas’ Nahshon Wright came off his man on the outside and stepped in front of Hart on Lock’s second interception, setting up Will Grier’s 1-yard scoring toss to Simi Fehoko to get the Cowboys (2-1) within 13-10 late in the first half.

The third interception from Lock set up another Dallas TD when undrafted rookie safety Markquese Bell corralled a tipped pass and rumbled to the Seattle 13 while star quarterback Dak Prescott stopped his TV interview to celebrate. Brandon Smith made a toe-tapping catch in the end zone for a 20-20 tie.

Lock led another TD drive to start the second half, but running back DeeJay Dallas was the focus. The third-year back had 50 of his 75 yards rushing on the drive, capped by his 1-yard plunge for a 20-10 lead.

Playing into the fourth quarter, Lock finished 13 of 24 for 171 yards and a 51.2 passer rating.

Not much appeared to change in the competition behind Prescott, who sat the entire preseason for the second consecutive year. This time it was by design after a shoulder injury kept him out most of the 2021 preseason. Almost every other projected Dallas starter didn’t play this preseason either.

Incumbent Cooper Rush handled one series that ended in a punt before Grier played the next 2 1/2 quarters, finishing 12 of 22 for 88 yards with two scores and no interceptions.

REPLACING TYRON SMITH

The Cowboys were two days removed from getting the news that eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith probably will be out until December with a torn hamstring that also resulted in a fracture in his left knee.

His most likely replacement, rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith, didn’t play because of an ankle injury. Second-year man Josh Ball started and saw plenty of action, but doesn’t appear ready to be the starter on Prescott’s blind side.

RETURN MEN

After returning a kickoff and a punt return for touchdowns last weekend, Dallas receiver KaVontae Turpin didn’t see action in the return game and got some work on offense. He had an 8-yard catch on two targets.

Seattle receiver Dee Eskridge returned from a hamstring injury and had an 18-yard punt return and an 8-yard catch on three targets. The Seahawks envision him as the No. 3 receiver, but he’s had trouble staying healthy.

INJURIES

Dallas CB Kelvin Joseph, whose roster spot could be in jeopardy, left after the first play and didn’t return. He was ruled out with a concussion.

UP NEXT

Both teams open the season in prime time. The Cowboys have the first Sunday night game at home against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay on Sept. 11. The Seahawks are home against Denver in the first Monday night game Sept. 12.

___

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ArkLaTexhomepage

Turpin shines, Cowboys crush Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — KaVontae Turpin is making the most of his first chance to make a National Football League roster. The Dallas wide receiver became the first player in nine seasons to have kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the same game, leading the Cowboys to a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers […]
DALLAS, TX
ArkLaTexhomepage

Cowboys roster cut to 53 active players

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys joined the rest of the teams in the NFL in cutting their 80-man rosters down to 53 active players before the NFL deadline Tuesday afternoon. Among the cuts are both backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier, as well as the team’s only kicker veteran Brett […]
NFL
ArkLaTexhomepage

Camp: Turpin gets his chance, Maher rejoins Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — KaVontae Turpin is getting his first chance in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys nearly four years after the receiver and kick returner was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, ending his career at TCU. Turpin was kicked off the team at TCU in part because the school was unaware of a previous assault case […]
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Washington Football
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Will Grier
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Russell Wilson
ArkLaTexhomepage

Cowboys sign Pro Bowl linebacker

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr agreed to a one-year deal. The 32-year-old Barr was a first-round pick by Minnesota in 2014 and has played his entire eight-year career with the Vikings. He was a Pro Bowler every year from 2015-18 and had a career-high three interceptions […]
DALLAS, TX
ArkLaTexhomepage

Defense shines in Cowboys tight victory

ARLINGTON, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys defense took advantage of four interceptions and a couple of fumbles to eek out a 27-26 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the final preseason game of the 2022 NFL season. All three backup quarterbacks saw action in the last game before the NFL requires teams […]
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Markquese Bell
ArkLaTexhomepage

Penalties haunt Cowboys in loss to Denver

DENVER (AP) — The new Denver Broncos quarterback who wowed the crowd at Empower Field wasn’t Russell Wilson but jourrneyman Josh Johnson. Johnson, who’s 36 years old and playing for his 14th NFL team, threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes and the Broncos beat the penalty-prone Dallas Cowboys 17-7 on a starless and rainy Saturday […]
DENVER, CO
ArkLaTexhomepage

As preseason finishes,Tyron Smith expected to miss much of the year

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is expected to return at some point this season after sustaining a torn left hamstring that also injured the knee, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Thursday. Jones said during an appearance on ESPN that he wasn’t sure if Smith’s injury would require […]
NFL
ArkLaTexhomepage

Maher safe as Cowboys cut five players

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Veteran kicker Brett Maher’s return to the Dallas Cowboys seems almost certain as the team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. That leaves Maher as the team’s remaining kicker. The NFL mandated cut down from 85 players to 80 took place on Tuesday afternoon. The other four players the […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

2K+
Followers
694
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy