Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NebraskaTV
UNK opens season with a win
KEARNEY, Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska Kearney defense held Missouri Southern State to 187 yards, had its first pick six in six years and the offense grinded out 331 rushing yards as No. 13/14 Lopers beat the Lions, 24-7, Thursday night in Joplin. This...
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN, September 2, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - New Agricultural Systems Technology major prepares students for future of agriculture. - North Platte Chamber & Development announces pursuit of Soy Oil Crush facility. - Deadly HPAI returns to Midwest earlier than expected.
NebraskaTV
State Corrections Director Scott Frakes resigning
LINCOLN, Neb. — The director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections is resigning. According to a news release from Governor Pete Ricketts' office, on Thursday, Director Scott Frakes announced his resignation effective Oct. 7. “Scott has been a highly effective leader of our State Department of Corrections,” Ricketts said....
NebraskaTV
Chicago man arrested after high speed pursuit on I-80 near Lexington
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Illinois man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 near Lexington. The incident occurred about approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper observed a Nissan Versa traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-80 near Lexington. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN, August 31, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look your agriculture headlines. - USDA announces details for upcoming Census of Agriculture. - Study shows a single cover crop can outperform mixtures. - Donate a blue jacket to an FFA Member.
NebraskaTV
Scam Alert: Thieves targeting high school sports fans
OMAHA, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau says thieves are targeting those hoping to stream their favorite high school sports. Josh Planos, vice president of Communications & Public Relations, has these tips to avoid getting scammed:. Research website before entering payment information. Check site’s security settings. Be careful...
NebraskaTV
Four arrested after pounds of meth, Fentanyl found in traffic stop near Utica
UTICA, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected Fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday near Utica. At approximately 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue traveling with a...
NebraskaTV
California man arrested after Seward Co. stop finds multiple guns
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — A California man is in the Seward County Jail after multiple handguns were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop on I-80 last week. Demitris Bow, 31, of Oakley, California, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of U.S. drug currency.
RELATED PEOPLE
NebraskaTV
Sutton man facing charges related to 2021 deck collapse at pool party takes plea deal
SUTTON, Neb. — A Sutton man charged in connection to a deck collapse at a pool party that injured multiple people in July 2021 has taken a plea deal. According to Fillmore County Court records, Cameron Kleinschmidt-Rouse, 21, pled guilty to four counts of procuring/selling alcohol to a minor. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Comments / 0