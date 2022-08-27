DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Illinois man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 near Lexington. The incident occurred about approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper observed a Nissan Versa traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-80 near Lexington. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO