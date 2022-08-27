ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 5

714285
3d ago

I KNOW IF AN EMPLOYEE IN THE COURSE OF EMPLOYMENT ERRAND HAD AN ACCIDENT, THE EMPLOYERS IS ON HOOK, now I can't see why not in the course of his employment He was ordered out in the storm to do and Aaron for the employer and he goes through a puddle of Damages his car why the employer would not be also responsible either way it might not be so black and white, but it is clear enough to the people of Woodfield don't be such a Miserables, putting obviously a man who needs to work to sustain himself for all these acrobatics you all should be ashamed of yourselves, unbelievable

Reply(1)
5
jonas steinberg
3d ago

I think the good people of Woodfield would have gladly paid and avoided this negative publicity but this was obviously a board of governors decision.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes

At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

If This Guy Is Your Drug Dealer In Boca Raton, You May Need A Replacement

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is tough to find good workers nowadays, and thanks to the Boca Raton Police Department, it’s even tougher to find a good drug dealer. If accusations made by police are correct — and we of course do not […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Country Club, FL
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Arrested At Woodfield County Club, Boca Raton’s Adam Runsdorf Tells Feds He’s Guilty

Faces 20 Years In Prison For Mislabeling, Distributing Cough Medicine. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Adam Runsdorf, arrested last year on a golf course at Woodfield Country Club, has entered a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy, money laundering, and trafficking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

Delray Beach Restaurant Month is (Almost) Here

As a new month quickly approaches, it’s bringing us another reason to dine out. September is Delray’s celebration of its neighborhood restaurants. The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the city’s downtown restaurants have teamed up for the 7th annual restaurant month. Hungry patrons can look forward to more than 50 restaurants offering prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus alongside other culinary treats. Regardless of what you’re craving—from sushi to sundaes—you’ll be able to find it at a participating restaurant.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COUNTY COMMISSIONER MARIA SACHS SLAMS G.L. HOMES OVER LYONS ROAD CRISIS

DISASTER CONTINUES AS “BRIDGES” HOMEOWNER COMPLAINS ABOUT TRAFFIC LAWS, WHILE COUNTY WORKERS OVERSEEING FAILED PROJECT OFFER EXCUSES, BUT NO QUICK FIX. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com’s exclusive reporting on the failed $10M Lyons Road expansion project that spans West Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fl#Metrodesk Media#Llc
Deerfield News

Dirty in Deerfield- Food Inspection Reports-WAWA Met Requirements But Has Violations

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-More food establishment inspection reports from Florida Department of Agriculture. First up is Wawa on Hillsboro and S.W. 12th Ave. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Division of Food Safety. FOOD SAFETY INSPECTION REPORT. Chapter 500, Florida Statutes. (850) 245-5520. Print Date: April 14, 2022. Visit...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD

UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Bodies of Two Fishermen Recovered in Boca Raton

Two males are dead after going into the water in unincorporated Boca Raton and not resurfacing, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge when two adult males entered the water, went into distress, went underwater, and then did not resurface, according to the report.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES EAST OF FLORIDA: TROPICAL DEPRESSION EXPECTED

One With 80 Percent Chance Of Development… Another Now Showing 30 Percent Chance Of Growth… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com 2PM UPDATE – AUGUST 29, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center shows that one tropical wave east of Florida remains likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT

VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Vegetarian Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector

Maoz Vegetarian Had Slime, Food Temperature Issues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Maoz Vegetarian, a vegetarian restaurant chain, was cited by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for multiple violations in its Delray Beach location. The restaurant, at 430 East Linton Boulevard, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Charged With DUI, Leaving Scene Of Boca Raton Crash

Allegedly Fled Palmetto Park Road Crash Early Saturday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing DUI and Hit and Run charges after she allegedly caused a crash on Palmetto Park Road, then fled the scene. She was followed home […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
38K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy