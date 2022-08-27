I KNOW IF AN EMPLOYEE IN THE COURSE OF EMPLOYMENT ERRAND HAD AN ACCIDENT, THE EMPLOYERS IS ON HOOK, now I can't see why not in the course of his employment He was ordered out in the storm to do and Aaron for the employer and he goes through a puddle of Damages his car why the employer would not be also responsible either way it might not be so black and white, but it is clear enough to the people of Woodfield don't be such a Miserables, putting obviously a man who needs to work to sustain himself for all these acrobatics you all should be ashamed of yourselves, unbelievable
I think the good people of Woodfield would have gladly paid and avoided this negative publicity but this was obviously a board of governors decision.
Comments / 5