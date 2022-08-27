As a new month quickly approaches, it’s bringing us another reason to dine out. September is Delray’s celebration of its neighborhood restaurants. The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the city’s downtown restaurants have teamed up for the 7th annual restaurant month. Hungry patrons can look forward to more than 50 restaurants offering prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus alongside other culinary treats. Regardless of what you’re craving—from sushi to sundaes—you’ll be able to find it at a participating restaurant.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO