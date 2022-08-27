(The Center Square) – A crisis at the water plant in the state capitol has triggered a state of emergency in Hinds County, Mississippi. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has issued the state of emergency and activated the National Guard in response to flooding that has caused failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Jackson. Soldiers will be providing assistance in the city and the surrounding area, and the state’s Department of Health has also issued a state of emergency.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO