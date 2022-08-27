ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VDOT to lift lane closures, suspend highway work zones on Labor Day weekend

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WW53R_0hXhpxQ400

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — To make traveling easier for motorists on Labor Day weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation has announced it will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads for a few days during the first week of September.

These temporary changes will be implemented starting at noon on Friday, Sept. 2, to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to a release from VDOT.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may come across semi-permanent work zones that are expected to remain in place, the release read.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Ashland Half Marathon to cause delays in area this weekend

Additionally, VDOT said safety service patrols will be deployed over the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 5 to assist motorists and keep traffic flowing. Services provided by safety service patrols include assistance to disabled vehicles along designated corridors, tire services, jump-starting and more.

For a full list of lane closures during Labor Day weekend, visit VDOT’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident overnight on Interstate 64. At approximately 12:41 a.m., a trooper observed traffic stopped westbound in the HOV system in Norfolk. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a crash had occurred involving a pedestrian. According to police, a...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
NBC12

Top 5 worst hurricanes to hit Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it’s been a quiet hurricane season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is still expecting above-normal activity to close out the season. History shows more than 50 hurricanes have impacted Virginia. Let’s look at the five that have left...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of front

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella! Afternoon showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday. Before the rain arrives, Tuesday will start relatively dry. Some patchy fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness will be overhead. Prior to the front’s arrival, high temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside can expect highs in the very warm upper 80s and lower 90s.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Vdot#Nexstar Media Inc
WRIC - ABC 8News

The $800,000 fight to save a disappearing Virginia island

Cedar Island is a small strip of marsh and sand that shields part of the Eastern Shore from the brunt of Atlantic storms. Today, it's home to an unassuming nature preserve that supports the shore's native seabird population. However, once, it was at the center of a controversial housing development that has since slipped beneath the waves.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia

The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
LEWISBURG, WV
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Did you know? Test your knowledge of Virginia farming

WFXR News has launched new, dedicated coverage of Virginia agriculture because is it so vital to the Commonwealth’s economy, and the commodities produced by Virginia farmers are consumed or used by every one of us. We call our coverage On the Farm and it will be reported by George Noleff, who will be covering agriculture […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy