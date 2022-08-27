VDOT to lift lane closures, suspend highway work zones on Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — To make traveling easier for motorists on Labor Day weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation has announced it will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads for a few days during the first week of September.

These temporary changes will be implemented starting at noon on Friday, Sept. 2, to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to a release from VDOT.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may come across semi-permanent work zones that are expected to remain in place, the release read.

Additionally, VDOT said safety service patrols will be deployed over the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 5 to assist motorists and keep traffic flowing. Services provided by safety service patrols include assistance to disabled vehicles along designated corridors, tire services, jump-starting and more.

For a full list of lane closures during Labor Day weekend, visit VDOT’s website .

