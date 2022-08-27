Read full article on original website
Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral
Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
Everyone Said Same Thing About Nebraska Fans On Saturday
Nebraska football has been in the doldrums for several years. Yesterday's loss to Northwestern didn't exactly give the indication that the Huskers are on their way back either. The 31-28 defeat in Ireland was the program's 30th loss in 45 games under Scott Frost. It was also their 21st loss...
College Football World Is Shocked By Desmond Howard's Predictions
The college football season is upon us, which means it's time for Desmond Howard to make some wild predictions. The former Michigan star turned college football analyst often turns heads with his preseason picks. That is certainly the case this year. Howard revealed his College Football Playoff prediction on Saturday...
Ohio State Fans Not Happy With College GameDay Announcement
Ohio State will play host to ESPN's College GameDay live from Columbus next weekend. The Buckeyes are set to take on Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium next Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from campus. Jack Harlow, a Louisville fan, will be the guest picker and celebrity performer. Fans...
Bo Pelini Is Trending Following Nebraska's Brutal Loss Saturday
Back in November of 2014, Nebraska fired head coach Bo Pelini. Since then, the program has been unable to sustain any success. Mike Riley had a promising season in 2016, leading the Cornhuskers to a 9-4 record. He then followed that up with a four-win season. Scott Frost was hired...
Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer, Nebraska Suggestion
College football message boards are the gifts that never stop giving. On Saturday, an Inside Nebraska member with the handle "Slam Duncan" suggested that the struggling Huskers should hire Urban Meyer as their next head coach. Judging by the time stamp on the post--2:44 p.m.--Slam Duncan expressed this idea before...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach
Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
What it would cost Nebraska to fire Scott Frost during the 2022 season
In November of 2021, Nebraska restructured Scott Frost’s contract as Cornhuskers head football coach. The major details included a drop in base salary and a one-year extension to his previous deal that will keep him with the program through the 2027 season. Also included in the deal — Frost’s...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
Duke University Volleyball Player Called The N-Word During College Game
BYU issued an apology to the player and fans but some people are urging the university to take more accountability for the incident.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Lee Corso's College GameDay Appearance
The ol' ball coach Lee Corso is back for another year of "College GameDay," but America's favorite headgear-wearing analyst was broadcasting live from his home on Saturday. Prior to ESPN's Week 0 show, Kirk Herbstreit caught up with the 87-year-old Corso to make a couple of predictions. With Herby sharing that Sunshine Scooter's home stream will only be a one time thing.
Look: Matt Leinart Furious With Jim Harbaugh's Decision
On Saturday night, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh finally made a decision on the team's quarterback battle. Well, kind of. In a surprising twist, Harbaugh announced that Cade McNamara will start the season with J.J. McCarthy playing in Week 2. No, that's not a misprint. “It’s a great thing for...
Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts
You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
Look: Legendary Nebraska Football Players Furious With Scott Frost
You know things are going poorly when the former players from your school are expressing their frustration on social media. That's what's happening to Scott Frost and the Huskers on Saturday night. Several prominent former Huskers stars are speaking out against Scott Frost on social media. It's not good -...
UGA dealing with a truly unprecedented situation heading into opener vs. Oregon
Mike Griffith has some concerns about UGA’s ability to repeat because they are facing something that not even Clemson or Alabama has dealt with.
Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Announces Surprising Quarterback Decision
Michigan's quarterback competition between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy has been a major storyline this summer. Moments ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on that situation. In a surprising turn of events, Harbaugh has announced that both McNamara and McCarthy will get a chance to start for the...
