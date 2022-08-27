ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral

Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
LOGAN, UT
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Nebraska Fans On Saturday

Nebraska football has been in the doldrums for several years. Yesterday's loss to Northwestern didn't exactly give the indication that the Huskers are on their way back either. The 31-28 defeat in Ireland was the program's 30th loss in 45 games under Scott Frost. It was also their 21st loss...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Not Happy With College GameDay Announcement

Ohio State will play host to ESPN's College GameDay live from Columbus next weekend. The Buckeyes are set to take on Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium next Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from campus. Jack Harlow, a Louisville fan, will be the guest picker and celebrity performer. Fans...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer, Nebraska Suggestion

College football message boards are the gifts that never stop giving. On Saturday, an Inside Nebraska member with the handle "Slam Duncan" suggested that the struggling Huskers should hire Urban Meyer as their next head coach. Judging by the time stamp on the post--2:44 p.m.--Slam Duncan expressed this idea before...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Lee Corso's College GameDay Appearance

The ol' ball coach Lee Corso is back for another year of "College GameDay," but America's favorite headgear-wearing analyst was broadcasting live from his home on Saturday. Prior to ESPN's Week 0 show, Kirk Herbstreit caught up with the 87-year-old Corso to make a couple of predictions. With Herby sharing that Sunshine Scooter's home stream will only be a one time thing.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Matt Leinart Furious With Jim Harbaugh's Decision

On Saturday night, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh finally made a decision on the team's quarterback battle. Well, kind of. In a surprising twist, Harbaugh announced that Cade McNamara will start the season with J.J. McCarthy playing in Week 2. No, that's not a misprint. “It’s a great thing for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts

You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
LINCOLN, NE
