New York State Department of Health Warns the Public About Alarming Increase In Opioid Overdoses

The New York State Department of Health has been made aware of a rapid increase in opioid-related overdoses in the Central New York region. Other areas of the state should also be aware and take precautions. These overdoses are likely linked to fentanyl, which is a powerful opioid that is often added to other drugs like heroin, as well as, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and illicitly manufactured pills, including benzodiazepines and other psychostimulants like Molly and MDMA.
New York State legislature takes steps to prevent further medical debt

The New York State Legislature passed two bills aimed at easing medical debt back in May, and a new report indicates they are much needed. The first bill bans medical liens and wage garnishment; the second regulates the billing of so-called "facility fees," and requires that patients be informed about those fees upfront.
New York State Mom Gave Her Baby Fentanyl For Sad Shameful Reason

Any tragic death from America’s growing crisis with opioids leads to questions, but as an Upstate community mourns the loss of an 11-month-old to fentanyl toxicity they have only one – how could she? She being the baby’s mother, who, along with her boyfriend, now faces criminal charges for her role in the child’s heartbreaking death.
Holocaust survivors can receive NY state aid to pay for support services (Your Letters)

Are you or a family member a Holocaust survivor living in Onondaga County? Syracuse Jewish Family Service (SJFS) at Menorah Park, in DeWitt, has received a $20,000 grant from the New York State Office of Aging to support Holocaust survivors. Funds will be used to provide care management and mental health services from SJFS staff. Funds are available through January 2023. Holocaust survivors includes both individuals who were affected by the Holocaust as well as their adult children.
Local doctor opens direct primary care practice

Physician Laura Petrescu recently opened what she says it is the first and only direct primary care practice Upstate New York. The practice is located in Pittsford. Direct primary care (DPC) is a healthcare model where physicians partner with their patients to provide primary care services under a flat, periodic membership fee.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State

Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month

Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health Students

A shot of a field just north of SUNY Buffalo in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled $4 million in federal funding for underrepresented students entering or currently enrolled in mental health degree programs at State University of New York (SUNY) or City University of New York (CUNY) campuses.
Over $500 Million Awarded to NYS from Biden Admin to Support Small Businesses Through the American Rescue Plan

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced New York State has been awarded $501.5 million in federal funds through the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was reauthorized and expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Managed by the U.S. Department of Treasury, SSBCI provides funds to support programs for small businesses, with emphasis on those still struggling from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and helping traditionally disadvantaged small businesses succeed in the post pandemic economy.
