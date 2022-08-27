ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing 'very mild symptoms'

(CNN) — Albert Bourla, CEO of drugmaker Pfizer, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has "very mild symptoms," he said in a tweet on Monday. "I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19," Bourla wrote. "I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid."
MedicalXpress

Positive results for Pfizer vaccine against deadly respiratory virus

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Thursday announced positive results in the elderly for a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), for which there are currently no authorized shots. The virus causes bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that mainly affects infants, but can also be dangerous for the elderly, who can develop pneumonia.
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
BGR.com

Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
Popculture

Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Daily Beast

Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
