Read full article on original website
Related
Moderna, Pfizer Could Release Omicron-Targeting Vaccines By September
Omicron-targeting vaccines will arrive in early fall, based on the latest update from public health sources. After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urged vaccine makers in June to come up with boosters targeting the newer strains and variants of the novel coronavirus, Moderna and Pfizer are getting closer to the release of their updated vaccines.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing 'very mild symptoms'
(CNN) — Albert Bourla, CEO of drugmaker Pfizer, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has "very mild symptoms," he said in a tweet on Monday. "I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19," Bourla wrote. "I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid."
Inside The Moderna Vs. Pfizer Lawsuit That Could Upend The COVID-19 Vaccine
Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging that its rivals copied Moderna's groundbreaking mRNA technology in order to make their own COVID-19 vaccine.
MedicalXpress
Positive results for Pfizer vaccine against deadly respiratory virus
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Thursday announced positive results in the elderly for a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), for which there are currently no authorized shots. The virus causes bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that mainly affects infants, but can also be dangerous for the elderly, who can develop pneumonia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
nypressnews.com
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
Warning issued over 'tomato flu' with dozens of children already infected
Scientists have warned that we may be in for another major virus fight with the ‘tomato flu’ showing signs of significant spreading. We’re still battling Covid-19 as monkey-pox gains a foothold; so may as well throw another virus into the mix. The tomato flu, which was fittingly...
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Did We Need COVID Vaccines if the TB Vaccine Offers Protection?
A new study found that three doses of a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB) were 92% effective at preventing COVID-19 in patients with type 1 diabetes. It’s long been known that the TB vaccine (BCG) offers broad protection against different pathogens because of the type of immune response it prompts in the body.
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
The top 3 most common Covid symptoms right now revealed
COVID rates crept up very rapidly at the beginning of the summer, with a 43 per cent spike in cases in June. However, the wave appears to have subsided across the whole Britian, with infections falling rapidly each week. The most recent data from the Office of National Statistics suggests...
studyfinds.org
Taking statins for cholesterol? It’s better for your heart if you stay on them for life
BARCELONA, Spain — If you’re thinking that your prescription for cholesterol-lowering statins is just a temporary situation, think again. A new study finds patients with heart problems who stop taking statins are putting themselves at greater risk for a heart attack or stroke. Researchers found that people in...
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
WebMD
Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?
Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
studyfinds.org
Taking aspirin or beta-blockers for heart health may actually cause a heart attack on hot summer days
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The summer can be a dangerous time for those with heart issues, especially if they’re taking certain medications. Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health have discovered that people taking beta-blockers or antiplatelet medications like aspirin have a greater risk of suffering a heart attack when it’s hot out.
Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
Popculture
Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Daily Beast
Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant
A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
Comments / 1