With the cost of a college degree continuing to rise, the age-old practice of apprenticeship has been coming back in vogue — and being embraced by new industries, as well. According to the Department of Labor, apprenticeship has begun to rise again (after a drop in 2020, likely due to COVID), while companies like Multiverse have begun running paid apprenticeship programs with major corporations like Citi and KPMG, Axios’ Alex Fitzpatrick reports.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO