Covington Catholic returns from mountains with win over defending Class 1A state champs

The two state powers collided on a nice evening in the mountains of eastern Kentucky in what turned out to be a thrilling game. Both teams hoped to post their first victory of the season after tough opening week losses. At Pikeville’s Hambley Complex, it was the first game of a doubleheader in the Pike County Bowl. The Covington Catholic Colonels (1-1 overall) took the lead nearly five minutes into the game and never trailed Pikeville in a thrilling 27-19 victory.
PARK HILLS, KY
Kroger KSR Game of the Week: Danville at Boyle County

Title Town here we come. The Kroger KSR Game of the Week will feature Danville at Boyle County. The Admirals and Rebels will face off in a heated rivalry game with year-long bragging rights on the line. 4A Boyle County is coming off of back-to-back state championship seasons and has...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: LCC boys top Buckhorn; Pikeville girls beat Hazard

Letcher Central dominated its match with Buckhorn from start to finish as the Cougars cruised to an 11-1 win in a match played at Cougar Field on Saturday. Conner Bowling and Nathan Kiser finished with a hat trick each while Jonah Fitch, Laken Johnston, Skylar Holbrook, Ethan Whitaker, and Kaleb Slone scored one goal each.
PIKEVILLE, KY
Belfry soccer squads pick up wins

Both the Belfry boys and Belfry girls soccer squads picked up wins on the pitch this past week. The boys earned back-to-back shutout wins over Letcher County Central 5-0 and then Pikeville 4-0 while the Lady Pirates earned a 7-3 win over Paintsville.
BELFRY, KY

