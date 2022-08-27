Read full article on original website
Weekend NKY sports round-up: Notre Dame volleyball learns lessons in loss; Brossart volleyball, NewCath boys soccer win All “A” region crowns
The Notre Dame Pandas (4-2 overall) may not have earned the desired result in the 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-22) loss to the Cincinnati Mercy McAuley Wolves (2-0) from the Girls Greater Catholic League on Saturday, but the host Pandas left knowing the loss will benefit them better in the long run.
Covington Catholic returns from mountains with win over defending Class 1A state champs
The two state powers collided on a nice evening in the mountains of eastern Kentucky in what turned out to be a thrilling game. Both teams hoped to post their first victory of the season after tough opening week losses. At Pikeville’s Hambley Complex, it was the first game of a doubleheader in the Pike County Bowl. The Covington Catholic Colonels (1-1 overall) took the lead nearly five minutes into the game and never trailed Pikeville in a thrilling 27-19 victory.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: LCC boys top Buckhorn; Pikeville girls beat Hazard
Letcher Central dominated its match with Buckhorn from start to finish as the Cougars cruised to an 11-1 win in a match played at Cougar Field on Saturday. Conner Bowling and Nathan Kiser finished with a hat trick each while Jonah Fitch, Laken Johnston, Skylar Holbrook, Ethan Whitaker, and Kaleb Slone scored one goal each.
Belfry soccer squads pick up wins
Both the Belfry boys and Belfry girls soccer squads picked up wins on the pitch this past week. The boys earned back-to-back shutout wins over Letcher County Central 5-0 and then Pikeville 4-0 while the Lady Pirates earned a 7-3 win over Paintsville.
