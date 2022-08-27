The two state powers collided on a nice evening in the mountains of eastern Kentucky in what turned out to be a thrilling game. Both teams hoped to post their first victory of the season after tough opening week losses. At Pikeville’s Hambley Complex, it was the first game of a doubleheader in the Pike County Bowl. The Covington Catholic Colonels (1-1 overall) took the lead nearly five minutes into the game and never trailed Pikeville in a thrilling 27-19 victory.

PARK HILLS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO