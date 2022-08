A look at whats happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Arsenal is the only team with a 100% record after four rounds of the Premier League heading into a home match against Aston Villa. While Arsenal is flying under Mikel Arteta, Villa is flagging under Steven Gerrard after three losses so far in the former Liverpool star's first full season in charge. Manchester City and Tottenham are on 10 points, two behind Arsenal, going into games against Nottingham Forest and West Ham, respectively. Liverpool is looking to back up its 9-0 win over Bournemouth when Newcastle visits Anfield. Also, Bournemouth, which fired Scott Parker as manager on Tuesday after three straight losses, hosts Wolverhampton.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO