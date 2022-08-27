Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau hit-and-run suspect arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police arrested a hit-and-run suspect on Thursday, September 1. William T. Ransom was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked license. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, September 6 at...
KFVS12
Texas man dead in four-vehicle fatal crash in Harrisburg, Ill.
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash involving four vehicle in Saline County resulted in one person’s death and another being flown to a hospital. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, around 4:45 p.m. After conducting a preliminary investigation, ISP says the crash...
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating report of shots fired
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Thursday evening, September 1. According to Paducah police, just after 5 p.m. multiple callers reported hearing gunshots on H.C. Mathis Drive near North 27th Street, then continuing down Laclede Avenue. They said several callers reported seeing two...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Police Dept. requests funding for more safety measures
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau has $1.3 million left to spend from the American Rescue Plan. Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair wants to use some of that money to add to safety measures already in place downtown. In the spring, his department began using...
westkentuckystar.com
Authorities looking for Graves teen
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Deputies said Friday that 15-year-old Melody Allen was reported to be missing or a runaway. Allen is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in gray pajama bottoms, a black and white hoodie, and black tennis shoes as she left her home near Sedalia around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
KFVS12
Police following 'strong leads' in Cape Girardeau business burglary investigations
kbsi23.com
Two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau burglarized during overnight hours
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Over the weekend two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau were burglarized during the overnight hours. Those businesses include Katy O’Ferrell’s and Threadz and Treads. The owner of Threadz and Treads, Kelli Seabuagh, says that her business is usually closed on Mondays, but...
KFVS12
New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services
republicmonitor.com
Police Reports: September 1, 2022
The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to the Perryville Police Department on August 5 in reference to a reported theft of prescription medication from a home on Old St. Mary’s Road. Officers responded to 311 State St. on August 7...
KFVS12
Man wanted for aggravated battery in Williamson County arrested in Indiana
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Williamson County was arrested in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, September 2. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Robert Anthony, 66, from Indianapolis, Ind. on an active warrant out of Williamson Co. for Aggravated Battery and Discharge Firearm with a bond of $250,000 Dollars.
wjpf.com
Cairo man dies in shooting
A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
KFVS12
Mummas and Pawpaws Fall Fest at Southeast Mo. State
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Need some mums? Want try pawpaws?. The Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate the fall season Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The greenhouse will be selling fall decorations like mums, pumpkins, corn stalks and more.
wpsdlocal6.com
KSP investigating Calloway County bank robbery
HAZEL, KY — Kentucky State Police are on scene at the Murray Bank in Hazel, Kentucky, investigating a report of a robbery. Investigators say the suspect is a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeved striped shirt and blue jeans. Troopers say he was last seen traveling south towards Tennessee.
KFVS12
New rehabilitation center in Williamson County
KFVS12
West Frankfort police searching for vandals
KFVS12
2 juveniles arrested in connection with Mayfield burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a business burglary. According to Mayfield police, they responded to a business on West Broadway for an alarm and a report that there were two people going in the front window. When they arrived, they said the front window was broken.
KFVS12
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Broadway, Sprigg in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Cape Girardeau on Wednesday morning, August 31. According to police on scene, it happened at the intersection of Broadway and Sprigg. One person was taken to the hospital for an evaluation as...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau city finance director stepping down
KFVS12
Police investigating after windows in several West Frankfort businesses broken with ball bearings
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after windows in several businesses were broken with ball bearings. West Frankfort police say in the late evening hours of Thursday, August 25 unknown individuals shot ball bearings from a moving vehicle using a slingshot or some other spring-loaded or pneumatic device.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau crews put out fire at apartment building on East Rodney
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire 7 East Rodney Drive on Tuesday evening. Battalion Chief Brad Dillow tells KFVS that crews responded just before 6:30 p.m. Light smoke was showing when the first unit arrived at the three story apartment complex. The...
