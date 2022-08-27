ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Girardeau hit-and-run suspect arrested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police arrested a hit-and-run suspect on Thursday, September 1. William T. Ransom was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a revoked license. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, September 6 at...
Texas man dead in four-vehicle fatal crash in Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash involving four vehicle in Saline County resulted in one person’s death and another being flown to a hospital. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, around 4:45 p.m. After conducting a preliminary investigation, ISP says the crash...
Paducah police investigating report of shots fired

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Thursday evening, September 1. According to Paducah police, just after 5 p.m. multiple callers reported hearing gunshots on H.C. Mathis Drive near North 27th Street, then continuing down Laclede Avenue. They said several callers reported seeing two...
Authorities looking for Graves teen

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Deputies said Friday that 15-year-old Melody Allen was reported to be missing or a runaway. Allen is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in gray pajama bottoms, a black and white hoodie, and black tennis shoes as she left her home near Sedalia around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau burglarized during overnight hours

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Over the weekend two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau were burglarized during the overnight hours. Those businesses include Katy O’Ferrell’s and Threadz and Treads. The owner of Threadz and Treads, Kelli Seabuagh, says that her business is usually closed on Mondays, but...
New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services

The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer. A new rehabilitation center has opened up in Williamson County, Ill. Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Hazel, Ky. Old Town Cape unveils 2022 Christmas ornament. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Old...
Police Reports: September 1, 2022

The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to the Perryville Police Department on August 5 in reference to a reported theft of prescription medication from a home on Old St. Mary’s Road. Officers responded to 311 State St. on August 7...
Man wanted for aggravated battery in Williamson County arrested in Indiana

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Williamson County was arrested in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, September 2. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Robert Anthony, 66, from Indianapolis, Ind. on an active warrant out of Williamson Co. for Aggravated Battery and Discharge Firearm with a bond of $250,000 Dollars.
Cairo man dies in shooting

A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
Mummas and Pawpaws Fall Fest at Southeast Mo. State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Need some mums? Want try pawpaws?. The Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate the fall season Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The greenhouse will be selling fall decorations like mums, pumpkins, corn stalks and more.
KSP investigating Calloway County bank robbery

HAZEL, KY — Kentucky State Police are on scene at the Murray Bank in Hazel, Kentucky, investigating a report of a robbery. Investigators say the suspect is a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeved striped shirt and blue jeans. Troopers say he was last seen traveling south towards Tennessee.
New rehabilitation center in Williamson County

The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer. New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services. New CDL training requirements are impacting Cape Girardeau City services. KSP investigating Calloway Co. bank robbery. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Kentucky State Police are investigating a...
West Frankfort police searching for vandals

MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in...
2 juveniles arrested in connection with Mayfield burglary

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a business burglary. According to Mayfield police, they responded to a business on West Broadway for an alarm and a report that there were two people going in the front window. When they arrived, they said the front window was broken.
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Broadway, Sprigg in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Cape Girardeau on Wednesday morning, August 31. According to police on scene, it happened at the intersection of Broadway and Sprigg. One person was taken to the hospital for an evaluation as...
Cape Girardeau city finance director stepping down

Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Hazel, Ky. Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is closed for the fall migration. Old Town Cape revealed its 2022 Christmas ornament. Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Snake Road in the Shawnee National...
