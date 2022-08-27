The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Deputies said Friday that 15-year-old Melody Allen was reported to be missing or a runaway. Allen is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in gray pajama bottoms, a black and white hoodie, and black tennis shoes as she left her home near Sedalia around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

