Pocatello, ID

Local man dies in fiery wreck that shut down I-15 northbound for hours

By Idaho State Police News Release
 3 days ago

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:51 A.M on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello.

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder. The vehicle overturned in the median and caught on fire.

The vehicle was occupied by a 25-year-old male from Pocatello, Idaho, who was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The northbound lanes on I-15 were blocked for approximately 3 and a half hours to allow emergency responders to investigate and clear the area.

Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by the Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff?s Department, Chubbuck Police Department and Bannock County Search and Rescue.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Nicole Sherer's
3d ago

I was on my way home from an evening with family (going southbound). Accident happened in the Northbound lanes just off Pocatello Creek exit. I saw the car upside-down at that time. God bless him, his family and friends at this difficult time in their lives. 🙏

Donna Massey
3d ago

God Bless this young man and bring comfort to his family and loved ones. 🙏

